Massive 70-Mile-Wide Butterfly Swarm Shows Up On Denver Radar System

dryriver shares a report from BBC: A colorful, shimmering spectacle detected by weather radar over the U.S. state of Colorado has been identified as swarms of migrating butterflies. Scientists at the National Weather Service (NWS) first mistook the orange radar blob for birds and had asked the public to help identifying the species. They later established that the 70-mile wide (110km) mass was a kaleidoscope of Painted Lady butterflies. Forecasters say it is uncommon for flying insects to be detected by radar. "We hadn't seen a signature like that in a while," said NWS meteorologist Paul Schlatter, who first spotted the radar blip. "We detect migrating birds all the time, but they were flying north to south," he told CBS News, explaining that this direction of travel would be unusual for migratory birds for the time of year. So he put the question to Twitter, asking for help determining the bird species. Almost every response he received was the same: "Butterflies." Namely the three-inch long Painted Lady butterfly, which has descended in clouds on the Denver area in recent weeks. The species, commonly mistaken for monarch butterflies, are found across the continental United States, and travel to northern Mexico and the U.S. southwest during colder months. They are known to follow wind patterns, and can glide hundreds of miles each day.
Why would it be unusual to see migratory birds going from north to south this time of year? That seems like what we'd expect from any migratory creature.
Also, Paul Schlatter knows his stuff, so I don't think it's his error, but rather the reporter. It is very common for flying insects to be detected by radar, despite what the article says. More likely, it's rare to detect swarms of migratory insects. However, we see insects all the time on weather radar, usually seen as an area of relatively low reflectivit
Why would it be unusual to see migratory birds going from north to south this time of year? That seems like what we'd expect from any migratory creature.
I'm also confused by this. The butterflies were headed South to Mexico (self-deportation does exist!), and shouldn't any migratory birds traveling through Colorado en masse in September or October also be heading South, more or less? Something isn't adding up here.
I have no idea either, but I am willing to speculate: In Colorado, the transition from prairie to mountains is abrupt, and migrating birds will often follow the front range. Migrating insects are not known to navigate using geographic features as guides, and instead tend to follow wind patterns. The birds tend to be strung out in a N-S direction, and the insect swarm is more likely to be a "blob". So maybe that is what makes the pattern look different.
