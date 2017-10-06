Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Medicine Businesses Technology

Amazon Is Headed For the Prescription-Drug Market, Analysts Say (bloomberg.com) 11

Posted by BeauHD from the on-call dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Amazon.com Inc. is almost certain to enter the business of selling prescription drugs by 2019, said two analysts at Leerink Partners, posing a direct threat to the U.S.'s biggest brick-and-mortar drugstore chains. "It's a matter of when, not if," Leerink Partners analyst David Larsen said in a report to clients late Thursday. "We expect an announcement within the next 1-2 years." Amazon has a long standing interest in prescription drugs, an industry with multiple middlemen, long supply chains and opaque pricing. In the 1990s, it invested in startup Drugstore.com and Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos sat on the board. Walgreens eventually purchased the site and shuttered it last year to focus on its own branded website Walgreens.com. Leerink's calls with industry experts suggest that Amazon "is in active discussions" with mid-size pharmacy benefit managers and possibly larger player such as Prime Therapeutics, Larsen's colleague, Ana Gupte, wrote in a separate report Friday. On Friday, CNBC reported that Amazon could make a decision about selling prescription drugs online before Thanksgiving.

Amazon Is Headed For the Prescription-Drug Market, Analysts Say More | Reply

Amazon Is Headed For the Prescription-Drug Market, Analysts Say

Comments Filter:

  • can't be members only and no extra fee for non-members.

    So they really can't offer stuff there as prime only.

  • I can see meth labs profiting of this great opportunity!
  • That's why the bought Whole Foods. Whole Foods does an enormous business in herbs and other pseudo-medications that are supposed to help with everything from angst to virility. They even have a huge book about this stuff mounted on a lectern in every store. Many medications can't be shipped in the mail because they can be stolen or require temperature control. The crooked, multi-level, high-markup drug industry deserves disruption.

    • Unless Amazon manufactures the drugs, there will be no disruption. And unless Amazon secures the patents to newer drugs, or invents their own, there will be no major disruption.

    • it's just another seller. Big whoop. Disruption would be single payer healthcare or being able to buy from Canada. Given how few drug makers there are (especially for the important stuff) adding a few more places to buy meds from won't make a lick of difference.

Slashdot Top Deals

In practice, failures in system development, like unemployment in Russia, happens a lot despite official propaganda to the contrary. -- Paul Licker

Close