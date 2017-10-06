Amazon Is Headed For the Prescription-Drug Market, Analysts Say (bloomberg.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Amazon.com Inc. is almost certain to enter the business of selling prescription drugs by 2019, said two analysts at Leerink Partners, posing a direct threat to the U.S.'s biggest brick-and-mortar drugstore chains. "It's a matter of when, not if," Leerink Partners analyst David Larsen said in a report to clients late Thursday. "We expect an announcement within the next 1-2 years." Amazon has a long standing interest in prescription drugs, an industry with multiple middlemen, long supply chains and opaque pricing. In the 1990s, it invested in startup Drugstore.com and Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos sat on the board. Walgreens eventually purchased the site and shuttered it last year to focus on its own branded website Walgreens.com. Leerink's calls with industry experts suggest that Amazon "is in active discussions" with mid-size pharmacy benefit managers and possibly larger player such as Prime Therapeutics, Larsen's colleague, Ana Gupte, wrote in a separate report Friday. On Friday, CNBC reported that Amazon could make a decision about selling prescription drugs online before Thanksgiving.
can't be members only and no extra fee for non-mem (Score:2)
can't be members only and no extra fee for non-members.
So they really can't offer stuff there as prime only.
Stolen meds on the way! (Score:2)
Why they bought Whole Foods (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Unless Amazon manufactures the drugs, there will be no disruption. And unless Amazon secures the patents to newer drugs, or invents their own, there will be no major disruption.
I don't see any chance for disruption here (Score:3)