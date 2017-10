Vice President Pence Vows US Astronauts Will Return To the Moon

Before astronauts go to Mars, they will return to the Moon, Vice President Mike Pence said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed yesterday and in a speech at the National Air and Space Museum today . He touts "humans exploration and discovery" as the new focus of America's space program. This "means establishing a renewed American presence on the moon , a vital strategic goal. And from the foundation of the moon, America will be the first nation to bring mankind to Mars." Engadget reports: