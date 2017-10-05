Three-Quarters of All Honey On Earth Has Pesticides In It (theverge.com) 7
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: About three quarters of all honey worldwide is contaminated with pesticides known to harm bees, according to a new study. Though the pesticide levels were below the limit deemed safe for human consumption, there was still enough insecticide in there to harm pollinators. The finding suggests that, as one of the study authors said, "there's almost no safe place for a bee to exist." Scientists analyzed 198 honey samples from all continents, except Antarctica, for five types of pesticides called neonicotinoids, which are known to harm bees. They found at least one of the five compounds in most samples, with the highest contamination in North America, Asia, and Europe. The results are published today in the journal Science.
To get a better sense of just how widespread neonic contamination is, Mitchell and his colleagues analyzed 198 worldwide honey samples collected as a citizen science project between 2012 and 2016. They found that 75 percent of honey contained at least one of the five tested neonics, and 45 percent of samples had two or more. Honey from North America, Asia, and Europe was most contaminated, while the lowest contamination was in South America. Neonic concentrations were relatively low: on average, 1.8 nanograms per gram in contaminated honey -- below the limits set as safe for people by the EU.
Below the limit for humans, perhaps.... (Score:2)
Not so much below the limit that is safe for the bees, hmm?
Re: (Score:2)
Given that the bees didn't die and they were able to carry out their primary mission (bring food back to the hive) I'd say their exposure was below acceptable limits.
Odd that they didn't look for other pesticide classifications like organophosphates, carbamates, pyretheroids, abamectins, etc. No, wait, it's not because they flat out kill bees with very minimal exposure. Neonics are one of the few things they can actually tolerate. Hell, cyantrani
3/4 has just about anything in it (Score:2)
What is your proposal? (Score:1)
Do you have an alternative plan to protect bees from pests?
Dosage (Score:2)
Dosage matters, unless you are a nutcase like Alex Jones who thinks one atom of aluminum (the most abundant metal on the Earthâ(TM)s surface) will instantly guaranteed give you autism. Itâ(TM)s better to have pesticides and cheaper more plentiful food than famines and global catastrophic starvation and possible extinction via war.
Observe and act locally (Score:1)
Hi, I'm not often posting but I have an anecdote. About three years ago I bought a house. First two years, no honeybees. This year we had them. Wowsa, great!! When I was young (40 yrs ago) honeybees were all around but haven't seen them for 20+ years.
Can I say what is different? Not sure. We are completely organic, but use horticultural oil for hemlock woolly adelgids & hemlock scale, not currently using but did/might future use spinosad for winter moth and gypsy moth. The exotic (asian, europea
Yay! (Score:2)
I hear pesticides are rich in antioxidants.