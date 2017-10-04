Expert Says You're Deluding Yourself If You Think You're Productive On Six Hours of Sleep (chicagotribune.com) 35
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Chicago Tribune: Getting through the workday on little sleep is a point of pride for some. But skimping on shuteye could be shortening your life and making you a less than stellar employee, according to Matthew Walker, founder and director of the Center for Human Sleep Science at the University of California, Berkeley. "Underslept employees tend to create fewer novel solutions to problems, they're less productive in their work and they take on easier challenges at work," said Walker, author of "Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams," out Tuesday. Operating on short sleep -- anything less than seven hours -- impairs a host of brain and bodily functions, said Walker, who is also a professor of neuroscience and psychology. It increases your risk for heart attack, cancer and stroke, compromises your immune system and makes you emotionally irrational, less charismatic and more prone to lying. When asked, "What do you say to people who sacrifice sleep to work?" Walker said: "I often ask the question in return, 'Is the reason you've still got so much to do because you haven't gotten enough sleep and so you're inefficient while you're working?' We know that efficiency and effectiveness are increased when you're getting sufficient sleep and it will take you longer to do the same thing on an under-slept brain, which means you end up having to stay awake longer. So goes the vicious cycle."
I'm no more productive with 8 hours of sleep than I am with 6.
You're so underslept that you didn't even notice (or feel the need to respond to) the first claim:
Any of these would be a blow to the economy of shuteye short shrift.
Another possibility, which you probably didn't consider in your blind drift, is that you actually need nine hours.
I like being more productive (Score:1)
I've always known this, and wished bosses were smarter about it. Meaning, when I'm working on a weeks or months-long project, who cares if I come in an hour later, especially if it means I'm far more productive?
Especially with the current traffic. I need to be at work at 8 in the morning. But to arrive at 8, I've to leave at 5:30 which means I've to get up at 4:45-5:00.
If I could start at 10 in the morning, I would only drive 45 minutes and could leave home at 9 and could sleep until 8:15. I wouldn't even need an alarm clock because I wake up around 7:00. This would mean I could even go out for a walk, or do some exercises. I could spent some family time and even bring my children to school.
But nope, 8:00 is set i
I like how the "9-5" job standard is actually "8-5" now.
A few decades ago it really was 9-5. And on that a regular Joe could afford a house, a car or two, a spouse who stayed at home, 2-3 kids, a dog, and retirement.
Well, we know that ACs make the best posts on Slashdot.
What do we know about creimer?
Sleep Science wants more money (Score:2)
Wow, that's clueless with the power of an Ox (Score:3)
Sure, the extra work they do might not be the best but good enough is always good enough. People are losing sleep because they're being taken advantage of and made to work longer hours. As an added benefit if you're doing the work of 1.5 employees that's less people your company has to hire, meaning more competition for your job, driving your wages down further and leading to you working harder. See where this thing's going?
Not me! I get ten hours of sleep because I have zero jobs. Be envious of my abundant leisure time, jobful winners. I do whatever I want whenever I want, and I owe my idle lifestyle to being an unemployable loser.
Experts delude themselves if they think they know (Score:1)
Experts say (Score:3)
Experts actually say that if you think everybody requires the same number of hours of sleep, you're deluding yourself.
Not me (Score:2)
Getting through the workday on little sleep
Now please turn off my office lights and close the door behind you.
I'll won't tell Maya if you don't! (Score:1)
Berkeley (Score:1)
Nuff said. Take everything that comes out of there with a shovel of salt. If they aren't challenging the status quo (whether justified or not), then they aren't Berkeley.
The consequences would be worse (Score:1)
Dumshit bosses (Score:2)
Well, it will work out (Score:2)