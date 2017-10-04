Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Medicine Science

Expert Says You're Deluding Yourself If You Think You're Productive On Six Hours of Sleep (chicagotribune.com) 35

Posted by BeauHD from the sleep-deprived dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Chicago Tribune: Getting through the workday on little sleep is a point of pride for some. But skimping on shuteye could be shortening your life and making you a less than stellar employee, according to Matthew Walker, founder and director of the Center for Human Sleep Science at the University of California, Berkeley. "Underslept employees tend to create fewer novel solutions to problems, they're less productive in their work and they take on easier challenges at work," said Walker, author of "Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams," out Tuesday. Operating on short sleep -- anything less than seven hours -- impairs a host of brain and bodily functions, said Walker, who is also a professor of neuroscience and psychology. It increases your risk for heart attack, cancer and stroke, compromises your immune system and makes you emotionally irrational, less charismatic and more prone to lying. When asked, "What do you say to people who sacrifice sleep to work?" Walker said: "I often ask the question in return, 'Is the reason you've still got so much to do because you haven't gotten enough sleep and so you're inefficient while you're working?' We know that efficiency and effectiveness are increased when you're getting sufficient sleep and it will take you longer to do the same thing on an under-slept brain, which means you end up having to stay awake longer. So goes the vicious cycle."

Comments Filter:

  • In all fairness.... (Score:3)

    by Vermonter ( 2683811 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @07:22PM (#55312029)

    I'm no more productive with 8 hours of sleep than I am with 6.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by epine ( 68316 )

      I'm no more productive with 8 hours of sleep than I am with 6.

      You're so underslept that you didn't even notice (or feel the need to respond to) the first claim:

      Underslept employees tend to create fewer novel solutions to problems, they're less productive in their work and they take on easier challenges at work ...

      Any of these would be a blow to the economy of shuteye short shrift.

      Another possibility, which you probably didn't consider in your blind drift, is that you actually need nine hours.

      • I've always felt like crap if I didn't sleep nine hours. At least now it's nice to have a study to confirm what I already knew.

  • I like being more productive (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've always known this, and wished bosses were smarter about it. Meaning, when I'm working on a weeks or months-long project, who cares if I come in an hour later, especially if it means I'm far more productive?

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Especially with the current traffic. I need to be at work at 8 in the morning. But to arrive at 8, I've to leave at 5:30 which means I've to get up at 4:45-5:00.

      If I could start at 10 in the morning, I would only drive 45 minutes and could leave home at 9 and could sleep until 8:15. I wouldn't even need an alarm clock because I wake up around 7:00. This would mean I could even go out for a walk, or do some exercises. I could spent some family time and even bring my children to school.

      But nope, 8:00 is set i

      • I like how the "9-5" job standard is actually "8-5" now.

        A few decades ago it really was 9-5. And on that a regular Joe could afford a house, a car or two, a spouse who stayed at home, 2-3 kids, a dog, and retirement.

  • Wow, that's clueless with the power of an Ox (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @07:32PM (#55312069)
    the folks I know losing sleep to work are doing it because the wage stagnation that started in the 80s and's been going strong since decimated their wages so that they work two jobs to make ends meet. Even the folks who don't have two jobs put in extra hours in a desperate bid to move up because companies stopped giving cost of living raises in the mid 2000s.

    Sure, the extra work they do might not be the best but good enough is always good enough. People are losing sleep because they're being taken advantage of and made to work longer hours. As an added benefit if you're doing the work of 1.5 employees that's less people your company has to hire, meaning more competition for your job, driving your wages down further and leading to you working harder. See where this thing's going?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Not me! I get ten hours of sleep because I have zero jobs. Be envious of my abundant leisure time, jobful winners. I do whatever I want whenever I want, and I owe my idle lifestyle to being an unemployable loser.

      • Yeah, working is a bit suck. However I do have money to buy a nicer type of food than those who exist on welfare.
  • They could spend a few month in an Ashram and learn a bit.

  • Experts say (Score:3)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @07:43PM (#55312119)

    Experts actually say that if you think everybody requires the same number of hours of sleep, you're deluding yourself.

  • Not me (Score:2)

    by PPH ( 736903 )

    Getting through the workday on little sleep

    Now please turn off my office lights and close the door behind you.

  • This "expert" is deluding himself if he thinks "awake" and "asleep" are real. We are all deluding ourselves with each passing moment.

  • Nuff said. Take everything that comes out of there with a shovel of salt. If they aren't challenging the status quo (whether justified or not), then they aren't Berkeley.

  • The consequences would be worse (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Not getting 8 hours sleep a night has nothing to do with work. It has to do with having a life outside work. In order to get 8 hours sleep a night I'd have to be in bed by 7:30pm and asleep by 8:00pm, because I get up at 4:00am, do physical training for a competitive sport, then go to work by 8:30am. If I make no stops on the way home from work I'm home at 5:30pm. 2.5 hours is damned little time during a weekday to get things done you need to get done at home to prepare for the next day. I can't give up tra
  • Around 90/91 I got hauled into a project that was really late. I had nothing to do with that project until I got hauled into it. Seems I suddenly needed to show up at work at 8 AM for a group meeting on both Sat and Sun, or get fired. Guess what? I was young, and was still drunk at that time of morning. Lemme sleep in another couple hours I'd be glad to pitch in and help. But make me show up so early? I slept off the night before in my cube, on company time.
  • Six hours of sleep. and 18 hours of delusion, which is dreaming, which happens in sleep.,... so it will work out.

