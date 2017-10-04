Expert Says You're Deluding Yourself If You Think You're Productive On Six Hours of Sleep

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Chicago Tribune:When asked, "What do you say to people who sacrifice sleep to work?" Walker said: "I often ask the question in return, 'Is the reason you've still got so much to do because you haven't gotten enough sleep and so you're inefficient while you're working?' We know that efficiency and effectiveness are increased when you're getting sufficient sleep and it will take you longer to do the same thing on an under-slept brain, which means you end up having to stay awake longer. So goes the vicious cycle."