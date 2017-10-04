Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Unselfish People Are More Likely to Wind Up With Depression

People with depression are more likely to feel bad in response to perceived inequality, according to a study published this week in Nature Human Behaviour. From a report: Simply, in experiments where participants were tasked with playing a game with a strong element of unfairness, those participants with higher levels of brain activity in depression-linked brain regions -- as recorded via fMRI scans -- were more likely to later demonstrate signs of clinical depression. This is a new test of an old idea, one that's been demonstrated in previous research. People with depression commonly demonstrate increased concern for others, or for the perspectives of others. More precisely, prosocial attitudes predict depression, which is in contrast to individualist attitudes. Individualist here basically just means selfish, or relatively selfish. The researchers behind the current study hypothesized that they would be able to observe these tendencies at the level of actual brain activity. Fortunately, there are some tried and true methods of testing prosocial behavior. One of these takes the form of what's known as an ultimatum game. The general idea is that participants are offered rewards that are to be shared among a group. Each offer differs in how much the participant gets in relation to the rest of the group, with prosocial participants more likely refuse larger personal rewards in favor of larger rewards going to everybody else. Individualists take the offer that best benefits them, while prosocial people are more concerned with other people in the group.

  • So true, especially here (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I give and I give, lots of great comments, and then people say I'm an AC and worth less than nothing.

  • If you don't care, you can't get depressed. Only selfish people would need to research this because it's unknown to them. And that makes me sad.
    • You idiot! Wish I had moderator points to give you a Troll -1

    • There is also the philosophical debate, do people do good things, for a reward.

      If the person who does good things, feels that they are not being treated fairly, then the depression may come from the fact that they are not getting the reward for their good deeds. So they are not being unselfish, but had a longer term selfishness.

  • Nice guys appear to not only finish last, but end up homeless and needing anti-depression drugs, too. Greeeaaaaattt. CEO psychopaths will inherit the Earth!

    • Re: No good deed goes unpunished. (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Failures != nice acts

      There are some very mean, selfish, and uncaring individuals that are extremely poor. They just don't grasp how to effectively exploit others. That being said, many times suicide is a selfish act which shows that depressed people can still be selfish. I wonder if these depressed individuals wouldnt be as depressed if they were more selfish in little things but still helped others towards the greater good. Kinda a release valve rather than letting it boil up and fester while being taken a

    • CEO psychopaths have inherited the Earth!

      FTFY.

    • The nice guy is normally risk adverse. So they often will loose out, because the psychopath will take the risk.

  • In the "ultimatum" model, the rewards are shared and no one is personally motivated to do anything.

    Life isn't like that, and it shouldn't be like that.

    • >In the "ultimatum" model, the rewards are shared and no one is personally motivated to do anything.

      I don't think you read the description correctly. It appears to be a scale of "All for me" to "Equally shared among the group", which to me seems like it's a bit like the Prisoner's Dilemma. Share and you get the least if everyone else is selfish, so you might as well be selfish in the expectation that some if not all of the other participants will come to the same conclusion.

  • Comparing yourself to others never wins (Score:3)

    by ErikTheRed ( 162431 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @12:10PM (#55308865) Homepage

    If you rate yourself based on other people's outcomes compared to your own (basing your self-esteem on parity or superiority), you will always be vulnerable to depression. The only thing worse than this is equating money with happiness and / or satisfaction in life.

    Want to be happy? Rate yourself on your own progress in life. Make yourself a little bit better each day. Wash, rinse, repeat.

    • Yes, to paraphrase the old saying: comparing yourself to others only makes you egotistical and bitter, as there will always be someone worse than you, and there will always be someone better.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's the flaw in this study. People that think they know what's best for everyone else are called 'prosocial' and those who don't consider themselves so self important are called 'selfish"

    • The only thing worse than this is equating money with happiness and / or satisfaction in life.

      Hey..you gotta have SOME way of keeping score...

      ;)

      But I dunno....they say that money can't buy you happiness, but it sure can make misery a WHOLE lot easier to deal with and it usually last less time.

      I think anyone that says money can't buy them love, never owned a puppy.

    • "The only thing worse than this is equating money with happiness and / or satisfaction in life."

      I've never understood this. If I ever got to a point where I could do whatever I wanted and never worry about paying another bill or forgoing any sort of activity, I'd be pretty happy. I've even seen studies that show ultra-wealthy people aren't happy and wonder how that could possibly be. These people can literally do anything at the drop of a hat...If they don't like their house, just buy another one. If they w

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        "The only thing worse than this is equating money with happiness and / or satisfaction in life."

        I've never understood this. If I ever got to a point where I could do whatever I wanted and never worry about paying another bill or forgoing any sort of activity, I'd be pretty happy. I've even seen studies that show ultra-wealthy people aren't happy and wonder how that could possibly be. These people can literally do anything at the drop of a hat...If they don't like their house, just buy another one. If they w

    • Yeah, I kind of agree. This study should be corrected for the fact that people who value themselves more lowly in relation to others (read: people prone to depression) would probably also be the types to not accept a larger 'reward' in relation to others. The comparison of self vs. others seems to be an inherent part of the study, and would self select depressed people. In other words, it's a study designed not to find selfless people and correlate that with depression, but a study that simply finds depr

  • Was religious belief a covered demographic? (Score:3)

    by bjdevil66 ( 583941 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @12:13PM (#55308887)

    FTA: The differences in later depression indicators could not be explained away by demographics.

    I wonder if they included religious belief/affiliation as a demographic because the game they played is based on economic (i.e. temporal) gains. If everyone was an atheist, this study would hit the nail on the head.

    More importantly, IMO, FTA:

    The implication is that people with depression (or likely to have depression) generally have a "greater empathic concern for others," in the words of Megan Speer and Mauricio Delgado, psychology researchers from Rutgers University, who penned a related commentary accompanying the study. People with depression just feel bad when others get a shit deal.

    The takeaway is much more about generous people being upset about others getting screwed over than, "nice guys end up depressed more than selfish guys."

  • "People with depression are more likely to feel bad..."

  • disagree with assertions (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... prosocial participants more likely refuse larger personal rewards in favor of larger rewards going to everybody else. Individualists take the offer that best benefits them, while prosocial people are more concerned with other people in the group.

    I consider myself an individualist, meaning that the collective should not trample the rights of the individual. A person gets to enjoy individual rights: freedom of speech, association, sexual or religious preferences, etc, even if their government disagrees. I 100% disagree with the collective model of some countries, e.g, China, which tramples the individual in favor of a collective common choice.

    I would still absolutely try to fairly distribute some unearned rewards among the group, even if my decisi

    • I consider myself an individualist, meaning that the collective should not trample the rights of the individual

      You know this is a two way path, right? If there is one thing the common American always forgets is that his rights ends where the rights of the others begin (and vice versa). Collective rights can not suppress your rights as individual, this is right, but also your rights as individual can not suppress the collective rights.

  • Note UNFAIR ... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Simply, in experiments where participants were tasked with playing a game with a strong element of unfairness, those participants with higher levels of brain activity in depression-linked brain regions -- as recorded via fMRI scans -- were more likely to later demonstrate signs of clinical depression

    So before everyone tells us selfishness is better - when you play a skewed and unfair game, it will make you unhappy. Whereas if you're selfish asshole, you're totally OK with playing an unfair game because you

    • Or maybe you realize there is no such thing as fair. Obviously there is some happy medium between being obsessed with fairness and a selfish asshole.

  • Guilt (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'd be curious how peoples feelings of guilt measure against this spectrum. Does it correlate (higher likelihood of depression ~ more prosocial ~ more guilt)? I'm in therapy after a failed marriage, and I'm terribly co-dependent. I think in bad relationships (with bad people, that I have historically chosen), I can get guilted into depression. I am so guilty, and my narcissistic partner heaps on more shame which I just take. I end up depressed, and I feel amazing when I finally get the cahones to leave (it

    • I'd be curious how peoples feelings of guilt measure against this spectrum. Does it correlate (higher likelihood of depression ~ more prosocial ~ more guilt)? I'm in therapy after a failed marriage, and I'm terribly co-dependent. I think in bad relationships (with bad people, that I have historically chosen), I can get guilted into depression. I am so guilty, and my narcissistic partner heaps on more shame which I just take. I end up depressed, and I feel amazing when I finally get the cahones to leave (it

  • Yeah - that's what the frontal lobe DOES, along with giving us the ability to imagine and plan. It largely suppresses the activation of other parts of the brain, so we can have culture and cooperation.

    If we didn't hold back, otherwise 'smart' folks would just gather resources, then kill their 'opposing' cohorts. But they don't - because the same things that make them smart also let them imagine the consequences of using their ability to plan fully against others.

    The depression that happens usually comes a

    • Until you realize that by eliminating those that are wasteful and hurtful to everyone else, you increase the general happiness of everyone and make it enjoyable for everyone.

      That works until you get sent to jail for killing too many CEOs.

  • I have come across anecdotes about a person's depression being due to them being wrapped up in their own concerns, but when they decided to help other people they discovered that they were also helping themselves because their depression started to lift. As an example of such an anecdote, the start of the semi-biographical movie "Patch Adams" (starring Robin Williams) concerns the main character who enters a mental health hospital due to feelings of depression after his father's death. While there, he strik

  • Just corroborating the old maxim... (Score:3)

    by thatseattleguy ( 897282 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @12:39PM (#55309095) Homepage
    Social science here seemingly bears out the 250-year-old maxim (attributed to Horatio Walpole, 4th Earl of Orford):

    "Life is a comedy to those who think – and a tragedy to those who feel."

  • Who Would Have Guessed? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Simply, in experiments where participants were tasked with playing a game with a strong element of unfairness, those participants with higher levels of brain activity in depression-linked brain regions -- as recorded via fMRI scans -- were more likely to later demonstrate signs of clinical depression.

    Wow, I am shocked, shocked, that someone showing activity in regions of the brain linked to depression, would then suffer from depression. In other news, people who go outside in winter without a coat on are more likely to get cold.

  • Realizing you can't fix things, for an altruistic individual, could be a huge contributor to depression. Caring about other people and coming to the realization that nothing you do can make any sort of lasting difference would be a huge crushing blow to a lot of people. On the flip side, selfish people tend to me more successful because they only look out for themselves, so maybe the reason they don't get depressed is because their brains don't have to deal with the disappointment. Take it to the extreme --

    • ...the logical step is to try to get as much out of life while you can.

      Hey...you only have ONE shot at life as far as we know, might as well enjoy it to the maximum of your capability, whatever that takes.

  • ...but it turns out greed IS good.

  • maybe the meddlesome do-gooders will kill themselves and leave room for the rational people.

    they're probably jews too.

