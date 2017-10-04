Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Unselfish People Are More Likely to Wind Up With Depression

Posted by msmash
People with depression are more likely to feel bad in response to perceived inequality, according to a study published this week in Nature Human Behaviour. From a report: Simply, in experiments where participants were tasked with playing a game with a strong element of unfairness, those participants with higher levels of brain activity in depression-linked brain regions -- as recorded via fMRI scans -- were more likely to later demonstrate signs of clinical depression. This is a new test of an old idea, one that's been demonstrated in previous research. People with depression commonly demonstrate increased concern for others, or for the perspectives of others. More precisely, prosocial attitudes predict depression, which is in contrast to individualist attitudes. Individualist here basically just means selfish, or relatively selfish. The researchers behind the current study hypothesized that they would be able to observe these tendencies at the level of actual brain activity. Fortunately, there are some tried and true methods of testing prosocial behavior. One of these takes the form of what's known as an ultimatum game. The general idea is that participants are offered rewards that are to be shared among a group. Each offer differs in how much the participant gets in relation to the rest of the group, with prosocial participants more likely refuse larger personal rewards in favor of larger rewards going to everybody else. Individualists take the offer that best benefits them, while prosocial people are more concerned with other people in the group.

  • So true, especially here (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @12:03PM (#55308797)

    I give and I give, lots of great comments, and then people say I'm an AC and worth less than nothing.

  • Of course (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @12:04PM (#55308803)
    If you don't care, you can't get depressed. Only selfish people would need to research this because it's unknown to them. And that makes me sad.
    • You idiot! Wish I had moderator points to give you a Troll -1

    • There is also the philosophical debate, do people do good things, for a reward.

      If the person who does good things, feels that they are not being treated fairly, then the depression may come from the fact that they are not getting the reward for their good deeds. So they are not being unselfish, but had a longer term selfishness.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        There is also the philosophical debate, do people do good things, for a reward.

        That "debate" was sorted centuries ago with many volumes written on it. As usual in philosophy, the answer requires many hours of study to get beyond a simple "it depends on your definitions".

        If the person who does good things, feels that they are not being treated fairly, then the depression may come from the fact that they are not getting the reward for their good deeds. So they are not being unselfish, but had a longer term selfishness.

        No that is rectified logic plus you miss the point of what you are referring with "goodness". The point of acting morally is to have a better world, to have beneficial reciprocity in some way. When people do good things and are punished for it, or when selfish people get the benefits of those efforts without reciprocat

    • If you don't care, you can't get depressed.

      I'm happy that neither you nor anyone close to you has suffered clinical depression, since otherwise you wouldn't say that.

      • I can confirm that depression also makes a lot of affected people not care anymore. That doesn't make them selfish, it just makes them not care. Different things.

  • Nice guys appear to not only finish last, but end up homeless and needing anti-depression drugs, too. Greeeaaaaattt. CEO psychopaths will inherit the Earth!

    • Re: No good deed goes unpunished. (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Failures != nice acts

      There are some very mean, selfish, and uncaring individuals that are extremely poor. They just don't grasp how to effectively exploit others. That being said, many times suicide is a selfish act which shows that depressed people can still be selfish. I wonder if these depressed individuals wouldnt be as depressed if they were more selfish in little things but still helped others towards the greater good. Kinda a release valve rather than letting it boil up and fester while being taken a

      • Re: No good deed goes unpunished. (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Simplifying suicide as a selfish act is just cheesy and pretentious. When will people actually take this sad problem seriously?

      • depressed people can still be selfish.

        No kidding. When you're trying to escape the demons*, you don't care about the effect on others.

        I wonder if these depressed individuals wouldnt be as depressed if they were more selfish in little things but still helped others towards the greater good.

        Depressed people are normally selfish about the little things. Helping others for the common good is difficult but helpful.

        *It felt like demons to me. Also, depression is an immaterial harmful thing that is some

      • many times suicide is a selfish act which shows that depressed people can still be selfish.

        What the actual fuck are you talking about???

    • CEO psychopaths have inherited the Earth!

      FTFY.

    • The nice guy is normally risk adverse. So they often will loose out, because the psychopath will take the risk.

  • In the "ultimatum" model, the rewards are shared and no one is personally motivated to do anything.

    Life isn't like that, and it shouldn't be like that.

    • >In the "ultimatum" model, the rewards are shared and no one is personally motivated to do anything.

      I don't think you read the description correctly. It appears to be a scale of "All for me" to "Equally shared among the group", which to me seems like it's a bit like the Prisoner's Dilemma. Share and you get the least if everyone else is selfish, so you might as well be selfish in the expectation that some if not all of the other participants will come to the same conclusion.

      • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

        by tomhath ( 637240 )
        It's even simpler than that. Choose between 100 divided equally among four people, or 50 but you get 30 of that. Bernie and Jesus would say take the larger reward and spread it around equally; a Republican would take the 30 and tell the others to screw themselves; a Democrat would want to take 40 of the 50 as tax and tell the group how they should spend the other 10.

      • That's not the ultimatum model. Under that ultimatum game you have an individual who is given a reward and must decide on how to split the reward. A second individual is then given the opportunity to refuse or accept the proposal. With a refusal, the reward is lost in its entirety. It's usually done with two players so a group based version is unfamiliar with me.

        Here's maybe an example of how they would do it with multiple participants. They take five individuals and each individual will have the chance to

  • Comparing yourself to others never wins (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ErikTheRed ( 162431 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @12:10PM (#55308865) Homepage

    If you rate yourself based on other people's outcomes compared to your own (basing your self-esteem on parity or superiority), you will always be vulnerable to depression. The only thing worse than this is equating money with happiness and / or satisfaction in life.

    Want to be happy? Rate yourself on your own progress in life. Make yourself a little bit better each day. Wash, rinse, repeat.

    • Yes, to paraphrase the old saying: comparing yourself to others only makes you egotistical and bitter, as there will always be someone worse than you, and there will always be someone better.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's the flaw in this study. People that think they know what's best for everyone else are called 'prosocial' and those who don't consider themselves so self important are called 'selfish"

    • The only thing worse than this is equating money with happiness and / or satisfaction in life.

      Hey..you gotta have SOME way of keeping score...

      ;)

      But I dunno....they say that money can't buy you happiness, but it sure can make misery a WHOLE lot easier to deal with and it usually last less time.

      I think anyone that says money can't buy them love, never owned a puppy.

      • they say that money can't buy you happiness, but it sure can make misery a WHOLE lot easier to deal with and it usually last less time.

        Money can't buy happiness, but it certainly can rent it for a while.

        • At the very least..given the choice...

          I'd rather be unhappy and wealthy, than be unhappy and broke.

          I would guess if wealthy, the duration of the unhappiness would be MUCH less than the duration if I was broke too.

    • "The only thing worse than this is equating money with happiness and / or satisfaction in life."

      I've never understood this. If I ever got to a point where I could do whatever I wanted and never worry about paying another bill or forgoing any sort of activity, I'd be pretty happy. I've even seen studies that show ultra-wealthy people aren't happy and wonder how that could possibly be. These people can literally do anything at the drop of a hat...If they don't like their house, just buy another one. If they w

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        "The only thing worse than this is equating money with happiness and / or satisfaction in life."

        I've never understood this. If I ever got to a point where I could do whatever I wanted and never worry about paying another bill or forgoing any sort of activity, I'd be pretty happy. I've even seen studies that show ultra-wealthy people aren't happy and wonder how that could possibly be. These people can literally do anything at the drop of a hat...If they don't like their house, just buy another one. If they w

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Kjella ( 173770 )

          Money buys happiness, to an extent. I think someone quantified it around $75,000 or so - beyond that it buys a lot less happiness.

          It's a lot more obvious to say that lack of money causes unhappiness. We typically have a standard of living that we're okay with and beyond that we don't *need* to spend the money. There's always a house or car that costs twice as much, but it's no big deal. When you're poor you're often stuck with things that you're not okay with but you don't have a choice. And when you've cut down on the easy expenses it's sometimes very hard to cut down further. Even if you're not really poor things get dreary when you

      • If I ever got to a point where I could do whatever I wanted and never worry about paying another bill or forgoing any sort of activity, I'd be pretty happy.

        Me too.

        The counterintuitive thing is that having too much money means you have to worry about money, too.

    • Yeah, I kind of agree. This study should be corrected for the fact that people who value themselves more lowly in relation to others (read: people prone to depression) would probably also be the types to not accept a larger 'reward' in relation to others. The comparison of self vs. others seems to be an inherent part of the study, and would self select depressed people. In other words, it's a study designed not to find selfless people and correlate that with depression, but a study that simply finds depr

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Want to be happy? Rate yourself on your own progress in life. Make yourself a little bit better each day. Wash, rinse, repeat.

      Progress? Based on what? The word "progress" refers to, get ready for it, a comparison! And the worst of it, for me anyway, is that we (USA) are a very competitive society. I'll let you think and process that.

      If you rate yourself based on other people's outcomes compared to your own (basing your self-esteem on parity or superiority), you will always be vulnerable to depression. T

  • Was religious belief a covered demographic? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by bjdevil66 ( 583941 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @12:13PM (#55308887)

    FTA: The differences in later depression indicators could not be explained away by demographics.

    I wonder if they included religious belief/affiliation as a demographic because the game they played is based on economic (i.e. temporal) gains. If everyone was an atheist, this study would hit the nail on the head.

    More importantly, IMO, FTA:

    The implication is that people with depression (or likely to have depression) generally have a "greater empathic concern for others," in the words of Megan Speer and Mauricio Delgado, psychology researchers from Rutgers University, who penned a related commentary accompanying the study. People with depression just feel bad when others get a shit deal.

    The takeaway is much more about generous people being upset about others getting screwed over than, "nice guys end up depressed more than selfish guys."

    • This would be difficult to measure. Some people are the Quite Religious who have a strong faith, but doesn't feel the need to be outward expressive of it, while others may have weak or no actual faith, But play the act with all the Vigor that seems necessary. Most of us are not honest with ourselves on what level our faith is. There are a lot of Atheists who actually deep down believe in a higher form, while there are a lot or religious people, who actually don't feel there is a God. They just don't admit

    • I didn't RTFA, but do they address the possibility that people behave more selflessly if they are feeling depressed? I find when I am feeling down, that doing nice things for others makes me feel a sense of fulfillment. I suspect your analysis is more likely the case, but is there a way to test for that?
  • "People with depression are more likely to feel bad..."

  • disagree with assertions (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... prosocial participants more likely refuse larger personal rewards in favor of larger rewards going to everybody else. Individualists take the offer that best benefits them, while prosocial people are more concerned with other people in the group.

    I consider myself an individualist, meaning that the collective should not trample the rights of the individual. A person gets to enjoy individual rights: freedom of speech, association, sexual or religious preferences, etc, even if their government disagrees. I 100% disagree with the collective model of some countries, e.g, China, which tramples the individual in favor of a collective common choice.

    I would still absolutely try to fairly distribute some unearned rewards among the group, even if my decisi

    • I consider myself an individualist, meaning that the collective should not trample the rights of the individual

      You know this is a two way path, right? If there is one thing the common American always forgets is that his rights ends where the rights of the others begin (and vice versa). Collective rights can not suppress your rights as individual, this is right, but also your rights as individual can not suppress the collective rights.

  • Note UNFAIR ... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Simply, in experiments where participants were tasked with playing a game with a strong element of unfairness, those participants with higher levels of brain activity in depression-linked brain regions -- as recorded via fMRI scans -- were more likely to later demonstrate signs of clinical depression

    So before everyone tells us selfishness is better - when you play a skewed and unfair game, it will make you unhappy. Whereas if you're selfish asshole, you're totally OK with playing an unfair game because you

    • Or maybe you realize there is no such thing as fair. Obviously there is some happy medium between being obsessed with fairness and a selfish asshole.

  • Guilt (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'd be curious how peoples feelings of guilt measure against this spectrum. Does it correlate (higher likelihood of depression ~ more prosocial ~ more guilt)? I'm in therapy after a failed marriage, and I'm terribly co-dependent. I think in bad relationships (with bad people, that I have historically chosen), I can get guilted into depression. I am so guilty, and my narcissistic partner heaps on more shame which I just take. I end up depressed, and I feel amazing when I finally get the cahones to leave (it

    • I'd be curious how peoples feelings of guilt measure against this spectrum. Does it correlate (higher likelihood of depression ~ more prosocial ~ more guilt)? I'm in therapy after a failed marriage, and I'm terribly co-dependent. I think in bad relationships (with bad people, that I have historically chosen), I can get guilted into depression. I am so guilty, and my narcissistic partner heaps on more shame which I just take. I end up depressed, and I feel amazing when I finally get the cahones to leave (it

  • Frontal lobe... (Score:4, Informative)

    by RyanFenton ( 230700 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @12:21PM (#55308953)

    Yeah - that's what the frontal lobe DOES, along with giving us the ability to imagine and plan. It largely suppresses the activation of other parts of the brain, so we can have culture and cooperation.

    If we didn't hold back, otherwise 'smart' folks would just gather resources, then kill their 'opposing' cohorts. But they don't - because the same things that make them smart also let them imagine the consequences of using their ability to plan fully against others.

    The depression that happens usually comes about in circumstances like this - where you're in some place you aren't allowed to leave, but care too much to use your power to harm others, even knowing that idiots will win from you holding back. So, you just stay in a loop, doing nothing with your relatively high potential.

    Ryan Fenton

    • Re:Frontal lobe... (Score:4, Funny)

      by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @12:28PM (#55309003)

      Until you realize that by eliminating those that are wasteful and hurtful to everyone else, you increase the general happiness of everyone and make it enjoyable for everyone.

      That works until you get sent to jail for killing too many CEOs.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by chihowa ( 366380 )

        I image a project where DNA samples are taken from successful business executives and politicians -- under the guise of finding out what makes them such superior and wonderful specimens of humanity of course -- to find out if there's a genetic component to being such a selfish duplicitous asshole.

        You could even test for the gene during pregnancy, like is done for Down Syndrome: "It's a boy! He'll either be a successful business tycoon (or maybe the President!) or end up in prison. Either way, he'll likely t

  • I have come across anecdotes about a person's depression being due to them being wrapped up in their own concerns, but when they decided to help other people they discovered that they were also helping themselves because their depression started to lift. As an example of such an anecdote, the start of the semi-biographical movie "Patch Adams" (starring Robin Williams) concerns the main character who enters a mental health hospital due to feelings of depression after his father's death. While there, he strik

  • Just corroborating the old maxim... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by thatseattleguy ( 897282 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @12:39PM (#55309095) Homepage
    Social science here seemingly bears out the 250-year-old maxim (attributed to Horatio Walpole, 4th Earl of Orford):

    "Life is a comedy to those who think – and a tragedy to those who feel."

  • Who Would Have Guessed? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Simply, in experiments where participants were tasked with playing a game with a strong element of unfairness, those participants with higher levels of brain activity in depression-linked brain regions -- as recorded via fMRI scans -- were more likely to later demonstrate signs of clinical depression.

    Wow, I am shocked, shocked, that someone showing activity in regions of the brain linked to depression, would then suffer from depression. In other news, people who go outside in winter without a coat on are more likely to get cold.

  • There's something to this (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ErichTheRed ( 39327 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @12:41PM (#55309113)

    Realizing you can't fix things, for an altruistic individual, could be a huge contributor to depression. Caring about other people and coming to the realization that nothing you do can make any sort of lasting difference would be a huge crushing blow to a lot of people. On the flip side, selfish people tend to me more successful because they only look out for themselves, so maybe the reason they don't get depressed is because their brains don't have to deal with the disappointment. Take it to the extreme -- the psychopath executives of large companies don't succeed by helping their employees out...they succeed by squeezing them as much as they can and taking the profit that results for themselves. They're a special case because they're physically incapable of feeling compassion for others, and the worldly rewards they have access to as a result mute out almost any negative feelings.

    For the altruistic among us, religion used to provide a buffer against this depression that occurs when finding you can't fix things or people. Religion lets you say, "it's in God's hands" and teachings of most religions tell people to spend their lives helping others regardless of how much impact they make. That's becoming less of a draw these days, and I don't know what average people are going to do about it. Maybe they'll get more selfish. If you don't believe you'll be rewarded after a lifetime of self-sacrifice, maybe the logical step is to try to get as much out of life while you can.

    • ...the logical step is to try to get as much out of life while you can.

      Hey...you only have ONE shot at life as far as we know, might as well enjoy it to the maximum of your capability, whatever that takes.

  • ...but it turns out greed IS good.

  • maybe the meddlesome do-gooders will kill themselves and leave room for the rational people.

    they're probably jews too.

  • So SJWs are merely self-medicating with politics. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by SomePoorSchmuck ( 183775 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @01:16PM (#55309431) Homepage

    This completely explains the people I know whose lives revolve around hourly outrage against injustice on social media.

    They have a personality flaw which causes them to over-empathize, which makes them prone to depression and emotional instability.

    Waking up every day and logging on to deliberately find something to be outraged about temporarily resolves their depression by way of providing a strong countervailing emotion -- righteous anger. This also explains why President Trump is the best thing to happen to them and why our culture created him and why TV ratings for certain shows are up this year: his early morning tweets ARE the morning dose the over-empathizers need to push their depression back for a few hours. But of course, once you hop on the SJW cycle, once the outrage wears off you are faced with the sadness of how impotent you are to fix the thing you were insanely upset about, which sets up the depression cycle for the evening, which then requires late night fake-comedy/fake-news shows like Fallon and Kimmel and SNL which act as the evening dose to make people laugh and smooth it over and shake their heads at the world but feel the salve of shared humor.

    Next morning the depression has returned and they wake up once again depressed a.f. and need to hop onto Facebook/twitter to get the morning dose.

    It also fits with the logic of this brilliant treatise ( https://www.goodreads.com/book... [goodreads.com] ) on how most of our actions taken as a result of empathy are often really just symptomatic relief for their own anxiety induced by empathy. That is, empathizers do Stand UP! and Take Action! but their actions mostly just help THEMSELVES feel better, while not helping and often hurting the people who are the putative targets of the empathy.

  • "People who consider themselves unselfish".

  • ....but only after a lifetime of being shat upon by the rest of us.

  • Unselfish people could lead happy lives... in a gated community whose members are all unselfish. Unselfish individualists are potentially happier, as they're less inclined to want (or expect) their generosity to change the behavior of others. There's plenty of prosocial selfish people around. I believe the term "leech" is often used to describe them.
  • What is slashdot now? Politics and psychiatrist stuff appear too often. I get some people in technology are depressed but why put articles about it on slashdot. Everyone in technology eats also but I wouldnâ(TM)t want to see articles on recipes here either, thatâ(TM)s just me.

  • Or just more concerned with what other people think about them?

  • Everything we do is selfish.

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DowJfUmlzeI

