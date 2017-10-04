Skipping Breakfast May Be Linked To Poor Heart Health, Study Says (theguardian.com) 13
A new study says that skipping breakfast could be linked to poorer cardiovascular health. The findings reveal that, compared with those who wolfed down an energy-dense breakfast, those who missed the meal had a greater extent of the early stages of atherosclerosis -- a buildup of fatty material inside the arteries. The Guardian reports: The research is part of a larger study that will follow the participants over a decade or more to see how disease in the arteries progresses. Published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the research looked at the health and diets of 4,052 middle-aged bank workers, both men and women, with no previous history of cardiovascular disease. At the start of the study, which is partly funded by the Spanish bank Santander, participants completed a detailed questionnaire into what they had eaten and when over the previous 15 days. Body mass index, cholesterol levels and other measures were collected, together with data including the participants' smoking status, educational attainment and level of physical activity. Imaging techniques were used to track the extent of the early, sub-clinical stages of atherosclerosis in six arteries, including those around the heart, thighs and neck. The results reveal that, compared to those tucking into more than 20% of their daily calories at breakfast, those who consumed next to nothing for breakfast had a greater extent of atherosclerosis.
Question (Score:3)
What if my preferred breakfast is glazed donuts?
Re: (Score:2)
Well, donuts would certainly qualify as "energy-dense" as described in the summary, but this is all a very recent aberration in our evolutionary development. Obviously, donuts don't grow on trees. In fact, such pure sources of carbohydrate are extremely rare in nature, which is why we are not well adapted to them. (Carbs have no nutritional value; you could eliminate them completely from your diet, and get along just fine.) The fruits that do grow on trees are rich in carbs, but they are only available in s
Correlation ... (Score:1)
People who take the time to breakfast probably also hit the sack earlier and get more sleep.
stupid studies (Score:2)
Who remembers what they have eaten the last 15 days? How many of the answers were incorrect, either because the people forgot or lied for
whatever reason. These medical studies are just usefull enough to find trends that have to be backed up by real research into cause and effect.
To even publish such early results is irresponsible and might even bias other research by leading them into a wrong direction.