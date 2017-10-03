More Than 80 Percent of All Net Neutrality Comments Were Sent By Bots, Researchers Say (vice.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: The Trump administration and its embattled FCC commissioner are on a mission to roll back the pro-net neutrality rules approved during the Obama years, despite the fact that most Americans support those safeguards. But there is a large number of entities that do not: telecom companies, their lobbyists, and hordes of bots. Of all the more than 22 million comments submitted to the FCC website and through the agency's API found that only 3,863,929 comments were "unique," according to a new analysis by Gravwell, a data analytics company. The rest? A bunch of copy-pasted comments, most of them likely by automated astroturfing bots, almost all of them -- curiously -- against net neutrality. "Using our (admittedly) simple classification, over 95 percent of the organic comments are in favor of Title II regulation," Corey Thuen, the founder of Gravwell, told Motherboard in an email.
Ajit Pai and Donald Trump are both traitors. (Score:2, Informative)
Get rid of em.
95% of the bots (Score:1)
Were 3rd party sites aggregating signatures from a campaign. But yeah, "BOTS!".
Alas, it doesn't matter (Score:2)
No matter what the provenance is of the comments, Ajit Pai and The Donald will use them in their favor as political cover for whatever they want to do.
Re: (Score:2)
That's "Unfit Donald". Seems fair if he speaks of other people with that level of respect that he receives it in kind.
I don't even blame Trump so much (Score:1)
It's easy to hate on the singularly hateable, and deservingly hated, personage of Donald Trump.
But you know what? Trump did everything humanly possible short of literally strapping on a giant unkempt beard and walking out the front door of Trump Tower naked holding up a giant sign saying "I AM YUGELY UNFIT FOR OFFICE, BIGLY DO NOT VOTE FOR ME" to prove that he was not fit to be president.
Having voted for Trump says more about Trumpers than about him. It was a test of ability to discern right from wrong, and
Thanks captn obvious (Score:2)
only bots are "left" (Score:2)
This isn't voting. (Score:3)
Slashdot needs to give its readers more context in these posts about regulation feedback. Specifically, it needs to emphasize that in the US regulatory process, this comment phase is not voting. The numbers don't really enter into it.
The regulator has to address issues raised in comments, but that's about counting issues, not comments. An issue with one comment is to be addressed just as an issue brought up by a thousand comments.
The FCC is subject to the laws our representatives pass. THAT's where we give the marching orders. This regulatory process is only about seeing to it that the commission implements the laws handed to it.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh you poor naive fool.
Congress deliberately passes broad sweeping laws that leave a lot of discretion for the enacting agencies since Congress can't be bothered by the minutia. In this case it is the FCC that put the current Net-Neutrality provisions in place, not Congress, and the FCC can take them away. The comments aren't a vote, but they will certainly be used by the politicians to justify their actions - "Look, we were doing what the public demanded. 90% of those commenting were against Net Neutrality
The lesson to be learned here (Score:2)
Same Standards (Score:1)
I for one like net neutrality. But let's be honest, the comments I sent in support of net neutrality were standard from the EFF (basically copy pasted). Is it possible the same process is being used for those that oppose net neutrality? A standard website that says "show your support against net neutrality" and then gives the user a standard comment that is most usually clicked out of laziness.