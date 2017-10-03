Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Science Technology

When You Split the Brain, Do You Split the Person?

Posted by msmash from the something-to-ponder dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: The brain is perhaps the most complex machine in the Universe. It consists of two cerebral hemispheres, each with many different modules. Fortunately, all these separate parts are not autonomous agents. They are highly interconnected, all working in harmony to create one unique being: you. But what would happen if we destroyed this harmony? What if some modules start operating independently from the rest? Interestingly, this is not just a thought experiment; for some people, it is reality. In so-called 'split-brain' patients, the corpus callosum -- the highway for communication between the left and the right cerebral hemispheres -- is surgically severed to halt otherwise intractable epilepsy. [...] What, then, happens to the person? If the parts are no longer synchronised, does the brain still produce one person? The neuroscientists Roger Sperry and Michael Gazzaniga set out to investigate this issue in the 1960s and '70s, and found astonishing data suggesting that when you split the brain, you split the person as well. Sperry won the Nobel prize in medicine for his split-brain work in 1981. [...] Case closed? Not to me. [...] To try to get to the bottom of things, my team at the University of Amsterdam re-visited this fundamental issue by testing two split-brain patients, evaluating whether they could respond accurately to objects in the left visual field (perceived by the right brain) while also responding verbally or with the right hand (controlled by the left brain). Astonishingly, in these two patients, we found something completely different than Sperry and Gazzaniga before us. Both patients showed full awareness of presence and location of stimuli throughout the entire visual field -- right and left, both.

When You Split the Brain, Do You Split the Person?

  • On second thought (Score:3)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @10:43AM (#55301061)

    The brain is perhaps the most complex machine in the Universe

    That reminds me of an Emo Philips joke: I used to think the brain was the most amazing thing in the universe. Then I remembered what was telling me that.

    • An alternative is:
      If the human brain was simple enough for us to understand, we'd be so simple we couldn't.

  • If a person has Dissociative Identity Disorder (Multiple Personality Disorder) we still see him as one person. Cutting a brain in half does not make a difference.
    There have been people where they lost half their brain. They do not become half a person. They are just the same person with, in some cases, a complete different mentality.

    So: leave it in the body, two people. Put it in two bodies: one person.

    If they are born with two brains and one body, it will be seen as two persons.
    These are pretty clear situa

  • ...you kill the person. All other questions in this thought experiment are irrelevant and probably useless.
    • This isn't a thought experiment though. We have actual split-brain patients and we can see how they react. I'm not sure why you think that this kills the patient either, since for most purposes, such patients act very similarly to how they did before the procedure.

  • I don't know much about the brain but I do know if you split peas you make soup.

  • Brain - multi core CPU (Score:3)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @11:03AM (#55301227)
    Brain is more like multi-core CPU with dedicated special-purpose cores. When you split, as research shows us, you still can communicate with "talking persona" and "non-talking persona". So yes, effectively there are two "people", but they always been there. They just no longer coordinate well.
  • That the brain is approximately like jello in texture. That being said it also has some plasticity - it probably re-grew the connection to some level. It happens.
  • While not as rapid nor efficient, the body's nervous system still connects the two halves of a split brain. It's a slower rural road type of path, that is not as efficient as the expressway connection that was cut. But, it exists and explains why the two halves still communicate, albeit less efficiently.
  • CGP Grey did a nice, insightful piece on this in a 5 minute youtube piece [youtube.com] discussing just this thing. I like his videos in general ...

