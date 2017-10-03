When You Split the Brain, Do You Split the Person? (aeon.co) 24
An anonymous reader shares an article: The brain is perhaps the most complex machine in the Universe. It consists of two cerebral hemispheres, each with many different modules. Fortunately, all these separate parts are not autonomous agents. They are highly interconnected, all working in harmony to create one unique being: you. But what would happen if we destroyed this harmony? What if some modules start operating independently from the rest? Interestingly, this is not just a thought experiment; for some people, it is reality. In so-called 'split-brain' patients, the corpus callosum -- the highway for communication between the left and the right cerebral hemispheres -- is surgically severed to halt otherwise intractable epilepsy. [...] What, then, happens to the person? If the parts are no longer synchronised, does the brain still produce one person? The neuroscientists Roger Sperry and Michael Gazzaniga set out to investigate this issue in the 1960s and '70s, and found astonishing data suggesting that when you split the brain, you split the person as well. Sperry won the Nobel prize in medicine for his split-brain work in 1981. [...] Case closed? Not to me. [...] To try to get to the bottom of things, my team at the University of Amsterdam re-visited this fundamental issue by testing two split-brain patients, evaluating whether they could respond accurately to objects in the left visual field (perceived by the right brain) while also responding verbally or with the right hand (controlled by the left brain). Astonishingly, in these two patients, we found something completely different than Sperry and Gazzaniga before us. Both patients showed full awareness of presence and location of stimuli throughout the entire visual field -- right and left, both.
The brain is perhaps the most complex machine in the Universe
That reminds me of an Emo Philips joke: I used to think the brain was the most amazing thing in the universe. Then I remembered what was telling me that.
An alternative is:
If the human brain was simple enough for us to understand, we'd be so simple we couldn't.
Hence the usage of the word "perhaps." Calm down.
True. "Perhaps" makes the sentence not incorrect. It's also not very meaningful either.
I have a friend named Jimmy who is 6'1". I don't know anyone else named Jimmy, so I could say Jimmy is perhaps the tallest Jimmy in the world. Bit of a pointless statement considering I don't know how many Jimmys there are; the odds are likely there is a Jimmy taller because the world is full of Jimmys and people over 6'1".
If a person has Dissociative Identity Disorder (Multiple Personality Disorder) we still see him as one person. Cutting a brain in half does not make a difference.
There have been people where they lost half their brain. They do not become half a person. They are just the same person with, in some cases, a complete different mentality.
So: leave it in the body, two people. Put it in two bodies: one person.
If they are born with two brains and one body, it will be seen as two persons.
Earlier experiments used a partition to separate the left and right visual fields. One experiment I recall reading about was done like this: On one side of the partition they would place an implement, such as a fork. They would then have the subject pick up the implement in one hand and ask them to identify it, and do various things with it. The results were markedly different depending on which side of the partition, and therefore which eye and which hand, were engaged.
I don't know much about the brain but I do know if you split peas you make soup.
That the brain is approximately like jello in texture.
Yes, but it's healthier to eat; no artificial colours and fewer sweeteners.
