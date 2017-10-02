We're Not Living in a Computer Simulation, New Research Shows (cosmosmagazine.com) 91
A reader shares a report: A team of theoretical physicists from Oxford University in the UK has shown that life and reality cannot be merely simulations generated by a massive extraterrestrial computer. The finding -- an unexpectedly definite one -- arose from the discovery of a novel link between gravitational anomalies and computational complexity. In a paper published in the journal Science Advances, Zohar Ringel and Dmitry Kovrizhi show that constructing a computer simulation of a particular quantum phenomenon that occurs in metals is impossible -- not just practically, but in principle. The pair initially set out to see whether it was possible to use a technique known as quantum Monte Carlo to study the quantum Hall effect -- a phenomenon in physical systems that exhibit strong magnetic fields and very low temperatures, and manifests as an energy current that runs across the temperature gradient. The phenomenon indicates an anomaly in the underlying space-time geometry. [...] They discovered that the complexity of the simulation increased exponentially with the number of particles being simulated. If the complexity grew linearly with the number of particles being simulated, then doubling the number of partices would mean doubling the computing power required. If, however, the complexity grows on an exponential scale -- where the amount of computing power has to double every time a single particle is added -- then the task quickly becomes impossible.
There is no viability to Pro or Con studies for this. We simply would not be capable of knowing if we're simulated as our own thought processes would in fact be governed by the same rules of the system we're attempting to prove or disprove. You're trying prove a proof by using the proof as proof. It's just an exercise in futility as any civilization or system capable of creating such a complete simulation will undoubtedly have put in to place provisions for "what if the simulation starts questioning reality".
If you've not already watched the movie, then go watch The Thirteenth Floor.
As complex and complicated as our Universe seems to us, we have no way of knowing how far that extends beyond it. Our Universe could be rather basic and boring compare to the reality beyond. We would have no way of knowing.
Do you think a simulated colony of Ants in a computer system would be able to understand the nature of the physical reality? To them, their little world could be comparability very complex and decree it would be u
Or read a book!
Philip K Dick's The Labyrinth.
Or read a book!
Philip K Dick's A maze of death.
Yeah, but it also rules out simulations that we might come up with
Which is rather meaningless since we're nowhere near advanced enough to run such a complex simulation. We're closer to the technical abilities of a dog than we are a species capable of simulating something like the universe.
Would it be meaningful to rule out any simulation a dog might come up with?
A 100% complete version of something created in another medium than the original is still a simulation of one.
That would render a huge swath of reasons for creating a simulated universe pointless. First you're assuming humans are the focus of the simulation as opposed to a side effect. Second, if humans are the focus limiting cognition in that way would severely limit the usefulness for reviewing historical data, sociology, and anything
We simply would not be capable of knowing if we're simulated as our own thought processes would in fact be governed by the same rules of the system we're attempting to prove or disprove.
Sure - that's what they *want* you to think...
I know of a popular simulation of a city of millions of people and no dogs. But the only "people" you see are the ones within the horizon threshold. If I were an extra-universal consciousness creating a universe simulation, this would be the first thing I'd think of: reduce detail for what isn't observed. Simulate the macro if there's no-one there to see it: galaxies still spin if there's nobody there to see the quantum Hall effect. Making the assumption that every subatomic particle is simulated is a n00b
In addition, even if we that the simulation doesn't deliberately work to make us think it's not a simulation, this still wouldn't prove we're not living in a simulation.
The simulations we create don't operate by trying to simulate every particle. There are simulations that do this, called finite particle simulations, but they're exceptional, not the normal case. Instead, we simulate at a higher level, assuming, for example, that the motion of objects can be modeled without paying attention to the huge num
That's not actually true (Score:2)
There is no viability to Pro or Con studies for this. We simply would not be capable of knowing if we're simulated as our own thought processes would in fact be governed by the same rules of the system we're attempting to prove or disprove.
What you're proposing is a philosophical proof, and it's not rigorous.
It turns out that we *can* prove or disprove certain statements about our universe. The fundamental fact (to prove, or disprove) is whether the universe is computable.
Computability has a couple of slightly different meanings in the literature depending on certain assumptions, but in general terms it means that the results of a computation can be done with a) a computer, b) using finite memory, and c) in a finite amount of time(*).
Even if it's imperfect, if the Hall effect is anomalous behavior, how do we know it's not already caused by the simulation "skipping frames" and/or cheating on calculations?
I was thinking the same thing - though probably not as hard as the authors of the study!
What if the whole uncertainty principle was due to our simulation's computers doing "good enough" averaging except when we drill down and want to see the behavior of a specific particle at a particular point in time?
And "time" is not even that important of a concept. The simulation can speed up and slow down as necessary and we'd be unaware. If a particularly complex scientific experiment demanded more resources than usu
Trick (Score:2)
What if the programmers tricked them into convincing themselves that they're not living in a simulation?
I doubt any "programmers" if we were a simulation would be studying the minutia of an individual of a tiny species in a tiny spec of the universe.
I'm in the, I doubt we're in a simulation camp; but if we were a simulation, the questions is what is the purpose? There comes down to two main possibilities. Research, or Entertainment. If it's research, then the simulation of the universe might be to solve a problem such as "how to prevent the heat death of the universe"; that's the type of problem a species
That is not even close to proof (Score:1)
At least it puts to rest the argument that "We know how to build a simulation, therefore we are being simulated by someone with exactly the same methods" (the one advanced by Musk, IIRC)
They deduced that the universe isn't a simulation (Score:2)
... from ideas about what is possible derived from observing the universe in operation.
This only works if you take this as an axiom: what is possible in our universe is impossible in any possible universe.
Not true. They deduced it from pure logic.
What it comes down to is this:
A simple thing can not simulate a complex thing. That is inherent in the concept of simluation and complexity.
For this reason, all simulations use complexity as currency - they only use it when they need it.
In a weather pattern simulator, they don't bother to simulate people at high complexity. In a war game, they don't bother to simulate the weather in high complexity.
Our universe has uniform complexity, EVERYTHING is complex, not
What it comes down to is this:
A simple thing can not simulate a complex thing. That is inherent in the concept of simluation and complexity.
A simple thing like Conway's Game of Life can simulate a CPU.
The assumption is that because complexity increases exponentially, it would be infeasible to do a simulation. That assumes finite resources, like time, which is not a given. And it assumes that the simulation cannot take shortcuts like making up data or retroactively change data, which is also not a given.
Conway's game of life is NOT simple. The software running it is simple, but it requires an incredibly complex hardware to run.
What is actually going on is a piece of very complex hardware called a CPU, is using a very simple software to simulate another complex CPU.
Our universe has uniform complexity, EVERYTHING is complex, not just one thing.
True, but most of that doesn't need to be simulated. Only the parts that I interact with are actually relevant. Everything else can be optimized away.
Let me ask you one question.
What proof is there that the host universe from which ours is simulated has the same laws of physics we do? What if our simulation is a post-grad's "What If?" project?
Maybe not a deterministic repeatable simulation (Score:2)
Not true. They deduced it from pure logic.
Seemingly with an assumption of a deterministic simulation. If the simulation is not deterministic, not repeatable, then a heuristic that simplifies computation can be substituted for a perfect theoretical computation.
If I instantiate an atom out of view of simulation viewers do I need to have computed the history of all the electrons back to time=0 or can I just allocate them ad hoc, randomly, during instantiation with a reasonable probability distribution? Can I not do the same thing with a deer in the
Could Still Be a Simulation (Score:2)
Suppose the parent universe is one in which computational complexity for any given problem is a constant? Or even where this particular problem can be solved via an operation that is infinitely replicable at zero or near-zero cost? Or even at a non-constant cost? Or perhaps the parent universe is one in which the speed of computation increases with complexity. We don't know the math of the parent universe. We don't even know if the math of the parent universe is consistent with itself.
This study make it les
Proving things you don't understand (Score:1)
I don't see how you can prove this (Score:2)
Either the aliens live in a universe where the rules are different and simulating this is easy, or the scientists being convinced of this is part of the program, or I'm the only one in the universe and me typing on Slashdot is something that the aliens in the zoo find interesting. Nobody can disprove any of that.... assuming anybody exists.
It does at least narrow the pro-simulation argument. If it is a simulation it is either intentionally different from the "host" reality, or imperfect.
Out of curiosity, why would a civilization sufficiently advanced enough to create a perfect simulation create one that is precisely like their own reality? What would they be hoping to solve or discover? If it is a Matrix-esque (minus the born into slavery for energy harvesting) alternate reality designed to escape from a virtually destroyed planet/society, etc, then they would necessarily want it to be different from their own. Maybe it's a calculation of how different factors can affect evolution of be
Maybe this is their No Man's Sky and they actually have multiplayer support!
Many of the pro-simulation arguments also depend on the hosts intentionally obfuscating the simulation's nature from humanity
How self-important of humanity to assume that if this were a simulation that WE are the purpose of the simulation. An impossibly large Universe and our galaxy is but a speck on it. Our solar system is but a speck on our galaxy. Our planet is but a speck in our solar system. Men are but specks on our planet... and some people think that if this is a simulation WE are the purpose of the simulation? How utterly "human".
No, if this is a simulation we are but a mere coincidence, we are not the main focus,
Fundamental Problem (Score:2, Insightful)
There's a fundamental problem with this conclusion. It shows that we are incapable, in this universe, of simulating this phenomenon due to its complexity. However, if this universe is a simulation, the laws of this universe do not necessarily apply to the universe in which this simulation resides. We can say nothing as to the characteristics of such a universe, and therefore cannot conclude at all whether we are in a simulation or not. This merely shows that it isn't feasible for us to simulate such an eff
Now that we know based on this single sample that there is a limit to recursion
We know no such thing. That assumes that computational resources and the time to do them in are finite. We are creatures who live in a very short time span, and think everything has to go tick-tock at a comprehendible rate. That's not a given. Nothing prevents a simulation from taking billions of years to simulate a second, which would be undetectable from within the simulation itself.
And nothing prevents a simulator from running backwards either, starting with the results and going back to the cause.
No, it shows that we are incapable of simulating this phenomenon on a classical computer. It probably works fine on a quantum computer.
We are also unable to proof whether this is a simulation. The question is also not scientific, as simulation is not the opposite to reality. Assume there is a reality. What is it running on? And if you refer to physical properties and rules: What are processing them? Or how do they do what they do? In the end, you cannot distinguish a simulation from reality from within the simulation. Also it makes no real difference for a being. The question behind that reality vs. simulation is essentially: (a) Is there
Yeah, right. (Score:2)
God already has quantum computer !
context is the universe (Score:2)
If the simulation exists, which is likely doesn't as this is nothing more than modern Genesis religion, why would the storage be bounded by the simulation and not external to it?
We do not know it all (Score:1)
What this shows is much more limited (Score:3)
No, no, NO! (Score:2)
The computational complexity is undeniably vast - but it's not infinite.
If the simulation hypothesis is true then we know NOTHING WHATEVER about the nature of the "real" universe - only that of our own. We're probably OK with assuming that our mathematics are applicable - but we can determine nothing about the physics of this place.
So, for example, in the real universe, the speed of light might be infinite.
This would allow computers to perform calculations infinitely quickly - and to access memory storage
Very Good. Please do continue to believe so. (Score:2)
A sufficiently advanced civilization that is running this simulation would set up parameters that will inhibit our cognition that we are in a simulation. It would take explicit steps to allow for us to prove that we are not in a simulation, so that their simulation results are perfect.
This "proof" that we can not possibly living in a simulation itself is an indication of how advanced that thing running the simulator is.
Nonsense (Score:2)
In favor of simulation (Score:1)
Too fast for you (Score:2)
This assumes the super-universe simulating us has physics even remotely like ours. It could be trivial to perform uncounted gooleplex operations a second. Indeed, a cosmic speed limit sounds suspiciously like something one might add to a universe to prevent control over everything.
This assumes the super-universe simulating us has physics even remotely like ours. It could be trivial to perform uncounted gooleplex operations a second. Indeed, a cosmic speed limit sounds suspiciously like something one might add to a universe to prevent control over everything.
I remember when I was a kid with my ZX Spectrum computer loading a game... as the cassette spun- the loading graphic would slowly show... one line of pixels at a time. Sometimes part of it would animate.
If that animation were a "simulation" it would have no idea that it took 90 seconds for it to load to "blink".
Not that we're in a simulation... but if we were, we would have no idea how "time" works outside our universe... but suppose it works the same... one second in our universe could take a trillion yea
All part of the simulation (Score:2)
"Expensive" is not "Impossible" (Score:2)
Impossible? For us, maybe. (Score:2)
But no impossible for our computational overlords.
I believed I used free will to type that, but in fact, I did not.
impossible... (Score:1)
Douglas Adams (Score:2)
"There is a theory which states that if ever anyone discovers exactly what the Universe is for and why it is here, it will instantly disappear and be replaced by something even more bizarre and inexplicable.
There is another theory which states that this has already happened."
It's a trick get an ax! (Score:2)
Since they measured it they changed it.
The Well World (Score:2)
This discussion is ridiculous (Score:2)
Regardless of whether certain aspects of the universe can be seen in discrete terms or represented by continuous functions, "on paper" you can make up any set of rules and you could even build machines which would work in a way that allows to "compute" the stuff in one or the other way. Therefore, you cannot determine if this is a simulation or not a simulation. This is rather a 'is there a god question' than it has something to do with science. To better understand my point, lets ask two questions. (1) Wha
Universal DRM? (Score:2)
Obligatory ... (Score:2)
XKCD: https://xkcd.com/505/ [xkcd.com]
As long as our universe's time doesn't run 1:1 with the simulator's universe, our universe could be simulated on a TI-83 calculator.
This is ridiculous... (Score:2)
The effect could be caused by the simulation. I'd wager it would be almost impossible to ever tell if you were in a simulation unless it had some bugs that were brought to light. However, much like the matrix, those bugs could be fixed and time rolled back. No one would be the wiser.
Inward looking, to a fault (Score:2)
...then the task quickly becomes impossible.
But that's what the simulation wants us to think.
Is the universe random or pseudo-random? (Score:2)
As far as I know, there is no mathematical algorithm to generate true randomness. So would it be possible to write an algorithm simulating the universe? Would testing the universe to see if it is random or pseudo-random tell us anything about whether it is a simulation or not?
Well then (Score:2)
No fucking shit huh?
When we were looking for a justifiable reason to think everything we've done was "A'OK" because "Hey, we're just a simulation." went wrong; we just had to make an article about it eh?
Can we just finally move to a world where every human-being has a chance through "food/water/then figure it out" kind of world? I'm trying to move towards that and looking at daily news going "Seriously?..."