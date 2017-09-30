Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Ancient Papyrus Finally Solves Egypt's 'Great Pyramid' Mystery (newsweek.com) 32

Posted by EditorDavid from the spoilers dept.
schwit1 was the first Slashdot reader to bring us the news. Newsweek reports: Archaeologists believe they have found the key to unlocking a mystery almost as old as the Great Pyramid itself: Who built the structure and how were they able to transport two-ton blocks of stone to the ancient wonder more than 4,500 years ago...? Experts had long established that the stones from the pyramid's chambers were transported from as far away as Luxor, more than 500 miles to the south of Giza, the location of the Great Pyramid, but had never agreed how they got there. However, the diary of an overseer, uncovered in the seaport of Wadi al-Jafr, appears to answer the age-old question, showing the ancient Egyptians harnessed the power of the Nile to transport the giant blocks of stone.

According to a new British documentary Egypt's Great Pyramid: The New Evidence, which aired on the U.K.'s Channel 4 on Sunday, the Great Pyramid, also known as the Pyramid of Khufu, was built using an intricate system of waterways which allowed thousands of workers to pull the massive stones, floated on boats, into place with ropes. Along with the papyrus diary of the overseer, known as Merer, the archaeologists uncovered a ceremonial boat and a system of waterworks. The ancient text described how Merer's team dug huge canals to channel the water of the Nile to the pyramid.

  • Fake News (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There's no way those people were smart enough to build the pyramids. They must have had help from white people.

    #MAGA

  • Aliens did it man. Everyone knows that. Flying saucers, tractor beams, glowing power crystals, the works.

  • Water pump theory (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The base of the Great Pyramid may have been designed as a water pump. [sentinelkennels.com] Maybe it was part of the waterworks.

  • Thanks Science! (Score:3)

    by evilbessie ( 873633 ) on Saturday September 30, 2017 @03:00PM (#55284575)

    Ramps, boats and good rope. I pretty much guessed that as a child but you know well done to those involved.

  • Who is looking for the canals?

  • That link takes you to a site that auto plays a slide of text, slowly with even more weird music.

    Foget Net neuatrality? These sites will kill internet as we know it.

  • Those "archeologists" were not present there.

    That "surveyer" was only part of a conspiracy to surpress the truth about our ancient overlords.

    No ammount of "evidence" will change that.

    I still can not conceive how that could be done by mere humans, therefore: Aliens!

    Anything and everything else is all fake news.

