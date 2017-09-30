Ancient Papyrus Finally Solves Egypt's 'Great Pyramid' Mystery (newsweek.com) 32
schwit1 was the first Slashdot reader to bring us the news. Newsweek reports: Archaeologists believe they have found the key to unlocking a mystery almost as old as the Great Pyramid itself: Who built the structure and how were they able to transport two-ton blocks of stone to the ancient wonder more than 4,500 years ago...? Experts had long established that the stones from the pyramid's chambers were transported from as far away as Luxor, more than 500 miles to the south of Giza, the location of the Great Pyramid, but had never agreed how they got there. However, the diary of an overseer, uncovered in the seaport of Wadi al-Jafr, appears to answer the age-old question, showing the ancient Egyptians harnessed the power of the Nile to transport the giant blocks of stone.
According to a new British documentary Egypt's Great Pyramid: The New Evidence, which aired on the U.K.'s Channel 4 on Sunday, the Great Pyramid, also known as the Pyramid of Khufu, was built using an intricate system of waterways which allowed thousands of workers to pull the massive stones, floated on boats, into place with ropes. Along with the papyrus diary of the overseer, known as Merer, the archaeologists uncovered a ceremonial boat and a system of waterworks. The ancient text described how Merer's team dug huge canals to channel the water of the Nile to the pyramid.
Why cannot use any modern technology to prove its feasability?
I mean we had a lot of people die during this process. You could prably measure the force of a thousand people to move a stone 1 meter. Then use heavy machinery to test the rest of the process.
They don’t need to make a whole structure. Just each of the tricky parts as a proof of concept.
No need to get fancy about such ideas; levers, rollers, ramps, chisels, hammers, muscle. It's not only possible, it's obviously possible. They were metalworkers.
And that's not to say they didn't apply something, or several somethings, more clever to the problem, either - it's just that excavating such blocks can be done with those things and nothing more.
Why would the aliens necessarily be ancient? Maybe they were just alien kids playing with blocks, and now that they've grown up they've moved on to other worlds.
They can make a ditch to bring fiber to your home. There just isn’t a colective will to do so. Right now in America we are too scared of people who have darker colored skin to make a useful infrastructure a reality.
The base of the Great Pyramid may have been designed as a water pump. [sentinelkennels.com] Maybe it was part of the waterworks.
Ramps, boats and good rope. I pretty much guessed that as a child but you know well done to those involved.
It's easy to suspect and hypothesize. It's quite another thing to prove it.
I know, I am being trite about it. It is interesting what they have found but it's not exactly new information.
Who is looking for the canals?
Foget Net neuatrality? These sites will kill internet as we know it.
Those "archeologists" were not present there.
That "surveyer" was only part of a conspiracy to surpress the truth about our ancient overlords.
No ammount of "evidence" will change that.
I still can not conceive how that could be done by mere humans, therefore: Aliens!
Anything and everything else is all fake news.