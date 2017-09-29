Dubai Proposes Giant Simulated Mars City In the Desert (newatlas.com)
future guy shares a report from New Atlas: The UAE government has announced it is building the world's largest space simulation city, and to top it off it will be designed by one of the world's flashiest architects, Bjarke Ingels, whose company is literally called BIG. The project is called the Mars Science City and will cover 1.9 million sq ft (176,516 sq m) at a cost of nearly $140 million dollars. The city will span several domes, including a space for a team to live for up to a year as part of a Mars simulation. Several scientific laboratories will be included, focusing on developing methods for a Mars colony to produce food, energy and water. A museum exhibiting great space achievements will also be incorporated into the city with the walls of the museum being 3D printed using sand from the nearby Emirati desert.
Dubai Proposes Giant Simulated Mars City In the Desert More | Reply Login
Dubai Proposes Giant Simulated Mars City In the Desert
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals