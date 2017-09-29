Dubai Proposes Giant Simulated Mars City In the Desert (newatlas.com) 30
future guy shares a report from New Atlas: The UAE government has announced it is building the world's largest space simulation city, and to top it off it will be designed by one of the world's flashiest architects, Bjarke Ingels, whose company is literally called BIG. The project is called the Mars Science City and will cover 1.9 million sq ft (176,516 sq m) at a cost of nearly $140 million dollars. The city will span several domes, including a space for a team to live for up to a year as part of a Mars simulation. Several scientific laboratories will be included, focusing on developing methods for a Mars colony to produce food, energy and water. A museum exhibiting great space achievements will also be incorporated into the city with the walls of the museum being 3D printed using sand from the nearby Emirati desert.
Good Choice (Score:4, Funny)
When I think of a wasteland that has little access to potable water, a decaying alien civilization, no effective governance, is a pit people keep throwing money into, that is a good place to die and an even better place to send Tom Cruise, I think of Dubai.
In other news : (Score:2)
Significant figures and conversion precision (Score:1)
1.9 million square feet is 180,000 square metres. It is not 176,516 square metres.
In fact, the number “1.9 million sq ft” is likely a conversion from an original number in square metres anyway!
Amazing idea (Score:5, Funny)
And when the money runs out, we'll have authentic Ancient Martian Ruins.
Re: (Score:2)
Speaking of money running out, "More than 85% of the UAE's economy was based on the oil exports in 2009." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]. With electric vehicles and bans of fossil fuels appearing, panic and desperation will create all sorts of ideas. There is an ugliness hidden in the background of all this. When they don't want that oil any more, they will find excuses, sponsoring terrorism, to confiscate overseas investments of the Muslim Arab oil states, to pay the victims (with no new revenue coming
Re: (Score:2)
Can't find an immediate source for it, but I remember a story of an arabian man that commented that his grandfather rode a camel, his father drove a Dodge truck (or something practical for working in the oil fields, and the Dodges were apparently very common), he drives a Mercedes, he expects his son to drive a Dodge, and for his grandson to ride a camel.
The point was that the ramifications of a severe reduction in the demand for oil are not unknown, but at the same time there's only so much they can do abo
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
... With electric vehicles and bans of fossil fuels appearing, panic and desperation will create all sorts of ideas. There is an ugliness hidden in the background of all this. When they don't want that oil any more, they will...
... do something else with it, like, oh, I don't know.. make plastic , perhaps.
Weighty concerns (Score:2)
Because without that rather basic attribute, it's merely a domed-off part of Earth.
Re: (Score:2)
not even the Ringworld engineers could achieve that feat.
They could simulate Mars atmosphere by building the map of Mars hundreds of thousands of feet high, but not the gravity.
Re: (Score:2)
If it's about 70 thousands of feet up, and moving very fast, it surely could simulate 1/3 earth's gravity. Disclaimer: periodic altitude boosts required.
Re: (Score:2)
*meters. Guess who's not allowed to make Mars probes anymore...
Re: (Score:2)
Lockheed Martin?
Perkin-Elmer?
Re: (Score:2)
This is a publicity stunt, not an actual attempt to build a structure suitable for Mars. A real Martian colony would use a cave, not a dome.
Re: (Score:2)
The temperature difference is an even bigger issue; it's hard to simulate a -50C environment when it's +50C outside.
Re: (Score:2)
One could hope that they saturate the materials they are using to build this city with perchlorates just as everything is on Mars to correctly model how that impacts the buildings and soil but we're bound to be disappointed. IIRC the previous "lets model a Mars colony with a bunch of domes" was seriously perturbed by unexplainable oxygen losses that they later chalked up to the cement in the buildings continuing to cure.
Hint: Mars is COLD (Score:2)
This thing will be a giant greenhouse in an already suffocatingly hot place.
Dubai doesn't need Oil anymore (Score:1)
Has *nobody* played Zero Escape: Time Dilemma? (Score:2)
This will not end well.
Re: (Score:2)
The city inhabitants will flip a coin, win by default, and leave the habitat shortly after entering. Wait, what experiment?
Dress rehearsal for the entire country (Score:3)
Considering that in 50 years the climate is projected there to become LETHAL to a normal, healthy adult in the shade, I think this is the only way that these countries will continue to exist.
https://www.theguardian.com/en... [theguardian.com]
Actually, this solution may work, grandiose as it is, for the rich cities like Dubai (assuming they can live off their oil derived fortunes). Unfortunately for those who cannot afford to live in round the clock air-conditioned environments, like the entire country of Yemen, they'll DIE.
Or they'll join the hundreds of millions of refugees from that just that part of the world. (It doesn't include the more than HALF A BILLION people living in similar areas in South Asia). Or the hundreds of millions from other countries including East China and even parts of the U.S.
http://news.nationalgeographic... [nationalgeographic.com]
Of course, they'll try to find a cooler climate to live in, UNDER PAIN OF DEATH. How the world will handle this, when the (tiny by comparison) six million refugees from the Syrian war has tightened borders everywhere, does not inspire hope.
The future may be a very very horrific place for much of humanity