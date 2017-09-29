Dubai Proposes Giant Simulated Mars City In the Desert (newatlas.com) 10
future guy shares a report from New Atlas: The UAE government has announced it is building the world's largest space simulation city, and to top it off it will be designed by one of the world's flashiest architects, Bjarke Ingels, whose company is literally called BIG. The project is called the Mars Science City and will cover 1.9 million sq ft (176,516 sq m) at a cost of nearly $140 million dollars. The city will span several domes, including a space for a team to live for up to a year as part of a Mars simulation. Several scientific laboratories will be included, focusing on developing methods for a Mars colony to produce food, energy and water. A museum exhibiting great space achievements will also be incorporated into the city with the walls of the museum being 3D printed using sand from the nearby Emirati desert.
Good Choice (Score:3)
When I think of a wasteland that has little access to potable water, a decaying alien civilization, no effective governance, is a pit people keep throwing money into, that is a good place to die and an even better place to send Tom Cruise, I think of Dubai.
Significant figures and conversion precision (Score:1)
1.9 million square feet is 180,000 square metres. It is not 176,516 square metres.
In fact, the number “1.9 million sq ft” is likely a conversion from an original number in square metres anyway!
Amazing idea (Score:4, Funny)
And when the money runs out, we'll have authentic Ancient Martian Ruins.
Weighty concerns (Score:2)
Because without that rather basic attribute, it's merely a domed-off part of Earth.
Re: (Score:2)
not even the Ringworld engineers could achieve that feat.
They could simulate Mars atmosphere by building the map of Mars hundreds of thousands of feet high, but not the gravity.
Re: (Score:2)
This is a publicity stunt, not an actual attempt to build a structure suitable for Mars. A real Martian colony would use a cave, not a dome.
Re: (Score:2)
The temperature difference is an even bigger issue; it's hard to simulate a -50C environment when it's +50C outside.