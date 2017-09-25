The Shorter Your Sleep, the Shorter Your Life: the New Sleep Science (independent.co.uk) 11
An anonymous reader shares a report: A "catastrophic sleep-loss epidemic" is causing a host of potentially fatal diseases, a leading expert has said. In an interview with the Guardian, Professor Matthew Walker, director of the Centre for Human Sleep Science at the University of California, Berkeley, said that sleep deprivation affected "every aspect of our biology" and was widespread in modern society. And yet the problem was not being taken seriously by politicians and employers, with a desire to get a decent night's sleep often stigmatised as a sign of laziness, he said. Electric lights, television and computer screens, longer commutes, the blurring of the line between work and personal time, and a host of other aspects of modern life have contributed to sleep deprivation, which is defined as less than seven hours a night. But this has been linked to cancer, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, obesity and poor mental health among other health problems. In short, a lack of sleep is killing us.
Next up (Score:2)
Eight hours or more work days are killing us. Learn more on the news at 23:00.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, that is an interesting point, but should be presented from the other side.
You're assigned a certain amount of awake time at birth, but sleep deprivation means you reduce that waking time bit by bit.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You are assigned a certain amount of sleep at birth. If you don't use it all up, it's added to the start of your dirt nap.
I thought TFA might work out to that, but it turns out it doesn't - greatly increased risks of many diseases that'll take you out way sooner.
Read this yesterday. (Score:2)
Posted by msmash on Monday Sep 25, 2017 @10:00am (Score:2)
Slashdot staff is way ahead of you folks!