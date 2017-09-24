Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Earth Science

Can We Reduce Cow Methane Emissions By Breeding Low-Emission Cattle? (popsci.com) 61

Posted by EditorDavid from the how-now-low-methane-emission-cow dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Popular Science: Raising cattle contributes to global warming in a big way. The animals expel large amounts of methane when they burp and fart, a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide. U.S. beef production, in fact, roughly equals the annual emissions of 24 million cars, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. That's a lot of methane... Researchers think there may be a better way. Rather than ask people to give up beef, they are trying to design more climate-friendly cattle.

The goal is to breed animals with digestive systems that can create less methane. One approach is to tinker with the microbes that live in the rumen, the main organ in the animals' digestive tract... Scientists in the United Kingdom last year found that a cow's genes influence the makeup of these microbial communities, which include bacteria and also Archaea, the primary producers of methane. This discovery means cattle farmers potentially could selectively breed animals that end up with a lower ratio of Archaea-to-bacteria, thus leading to less methane... "The selection to reduce methane emissions would be permanent, cumulative and sustainable over generations as with any other trait, such as growth rate, milk yield, etc. used in animal breeding." This, over time, "would have a substantial impact on methane emissions from livestock," Roehe said.
Breeding low-emission cattle would also make it cheaper to raise cattle -- and improve the quality of meat.

Can We Reduce Cow Methane Emissions By Breeding Low-Emission Cattle?

  • it's what's for dinner (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Sunday September 24, 2017 @02:39PM (#55255047) Journal

    U.S. beef production, in fact, roughly equals the annual emissions of 24 million cars

    There are about 270 million cars in the US. Better to switch to electric and continue enjoying your ribeye steak.

    • Good point. We should tackle the worst offenders first. A global shift to zero emission transportation would be a game changer.
    • Just hook up a solar powered spark plug and capacitor. When the cow farts poof! It is gone in a beautiful blue flame.

  • Whoa whoa first things first (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can we get people to stop putting growth hormone and constant antibiotics into cows, and feed them properly as well?

  • Can We Reduce Cow Methane Emissions By Breeding Low-Emission Cattle?

    The answer is in the question, isn't it? Bold mime. How did this make it to Slashdot?

  • Raise more deer (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Khyber ( 864651 ) <techkitsune@gmail.com> on Sunday September 24, 2017 @02:55PM (#55255113) Homepage Journal

    Tastier, makes better jerky, leaner, can be raised faster/reproduces quicker, requires less space, requires less food, requires less energy.

    Pretty much a full-out win.

    • No way is venison tastier than beef. More flavorful you can have.

      Goats taste just as good as deer, and they don't jump as high, so they're easier to raise. And they can eat practically anything. And hey, they're already the world's most popular meat as a result.

    • I was just reading yesterday on how Staten Island has a deer problem so they are culling the deer. Now usually one would think this means trapping or shooting the deer but no, that would make sense. What the New York City government is doing is giving the bucks they catch a vasectomy.

      https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]

      Not even a castration, which would not only be easier but also avoid the rut behavior that puts them at risk of automobile collisions as they travel around the island. They are giving the buc

  • Cows producing octane.

  • This was the premise of the movie Okja [imdb.com].

  • problem is the feed... (Score:3)

    by sxpert ( 139117 ) on Sunday September 24, 2017 @03:04PM (#55255179)
    feed them proper grass and neither corn nor soy beans... problem solved

  • Tax foods based on how much damage making it does to the environment then use that money and undo the damage to the environment. Even if everyone pays out the nose for it, the environment still gets cleaned up and that's the important part.

  • Lots of these sub-debates on cleanup miss the underlying point:

    We're digging up carbon/methane to get our fuels currently, and that's the net cause of the overall warming.

    Yes, cows produce CO2/Methane from their gut bacteria. Those same bacteria would still produce those same gasses without cows, just with rotting vegetation. Getting rid of cows wouldn't fix the underlying biological systems, from too much carbon in general floating around, and 'fixing' cows doesn't do much about the whole system that cat

  • It's not the cow that is the problem, it's the bacteria.

    Cows are big and take a long time to reproduce - 9 months to give birth, then 7 months to become fertile.

    Bacteria are small, easier to fiddle with their genetics, and can reproduce in minutes.

    Doesn't take a genius to figure out that we should be genetically engineering the Archaea DNA, not the cows. Change the Archaea so that it loves the current cow environment but does not produce methane.

    Makes more sense than changing the cow and hoping the Archae

  • How about catalytic converters for cows? Stupid enough?
  • Problem solved. You're welcome.

  • Watch out for Anti-Meat Propaganda (Score:3)

    by pubwvj ( 1045960 ) on Sunday September 24, 2017 @03:31PM (#55255297)

    Realize that a great deal of this sort of 'news' is propaganda from the Anti-Meat nuts. The UN retracted it's report that falsely blamed agriculture for global warming gasses be it is filled with inaccuracies. Other anti-meat propaganda has come tumbling down on closer inspection.

    Reality: humans produce more methane than cows, human drilling produces far more methane than cows, human transportation is a far larger culprit than cows, the wild ruminants historically produced more methane than cows and engineering cows isn't going to make a lot of difference but it makes good profits and propaganda.

    If you really care about global warming, local and all that then buy from your local pasture based farmers which increases CO2 sequestering and keeps your money in the local economy.

