Can We Reduce Cow Methane Emissions By Breeding Low-Emission Cattle? (popsci.com) 61
An anonymous reader quotes Popular Science: Raising cattle contributes to global warming in a big way. The animals expel large amounts of methane when they burp and fart, a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide. U.S. beef production, in fact, roughly equals the annual emissions of 24 million cars, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. That's a lot of methane... Researchers think there may be a better way. Rather than ask people to give up beef, they are trying to design more climate-friendly cattle.
The goal is to breed animals with digestive systems that can create less methane. One approach is to tinker with the microbes that live in the rumen, the main organ in the animals' digestive tract... Scientists in the United Kingdom last year found that a cow's genes influence the makeup of these microbial communities, which include bacteria and also Archaea, the primary producers of methane. This discovery means cattle farmers potentially could selectively breed animals that end up with a lower ratio of Archaea-to-bacteria, thus leading to less methane... "The selection to reduce methane emissions would be permanent, cumulative and sustainable over generations as with any other trait, such as growth rate, milk yield, etc. used in animal breeding." This, over time, "would have a substantial impact on methane emissions from livestock," Roehe said.
Breeding low-emission cattle would also make it cheaper to raise cattle -- and improve the quality of meat.
The goal is to breed animals with digestive systems that can create less methane. One approach is to tinker with the microbes that live in the rumen, the main organ in the animals' digestive tract... Scientists in the United Kingdom last year found that a cow's genes influence the makeup of these microbial communities, which include bacteria and also Archaea, the primary producers of methane. This discovery means cattle farmers potentially could selectively breed animals that end up with a lower ratio of Archaea-to-bacteria, thus leading to less methane... "The selection to reduce methane emissions would be permanent, cumulative and sustainable over generations as with any other trait, such as growth rate, milk yield, etc. used in animal breeding." This, over time, "would have a substantial impact on methane emissions from livestock," Roehe said.
Breeding low-emission cattle would also make it cheaper to raise cattle -- and improve the quality of meat.
Re: (Score:2)
Not me. Tell us another tale about how cow farts cause hurricanes.
it's what's for dinner (Score:3)
There are about 270 million cars in the US. Better to switch to electric and continue enjoying your ribeye steak.
Re: it's what's for dinner (Score:1)
Re: it's what's for dinner (Score:5, Insightful)
We should tackle the worst offenders first.
No, we should not. There is no rational reason to sequentially solve independent problems. There is no reason that dealing with methane emissions from cattle should be delayed until we are "done" with transportation. That is idiotic.
Re: it's what's for dinner (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
How is the electricity for these electric cars generated? From coal. From oil.
A power plant can burn oil in a more efficient way, with processes that make the exhaust drastically cleaner than anything a car can do. Obviously, you still want to get rid of oil, but in the meantime we want to burn it cleanly. And coal, well, needs to die immediately.
From nuclear.
Nuclear is so much safer and less polluting than any alternative, including those holiest-of-holy "renewables" that I'd call what so-called environmentalists do outright sabotage. Hydro shuts down variations in water level that are vital
Re: (Score:2)
Economy of scale is a thing.
Every one of the power source you mention can afford to install far more effective scrubbers/pollution filtration systems then cars can. Furthermore, combustion engines are fundamentally limited on how efficient they can be (Otto Cycle), and we can't even reach that because there is no economic material to reach said limit. Last I checked, a combustion engine practically can't get above 50% efficiency. Whereas most power plants easily reach into the 85%+ efficiency.
Centralizing t
Re: (Score:2)
How is the electricity for these electric cars generated? From coal. From oil. From natural gas.
It's a two-step process. If you want to reduce CO2 emissions, you need to replace cars, and you need to replace power plants. Replacing either of them by itself will still cut emissions, though.
Re: (Score:2)
The investment needed to supply sufficient electricity for vehicles would be enormous.
We already have sufficient generating capacity. The capacity is designed for peak demand, but cars can recharge anytime, and there is plenty of power capacity available non-peak. My wife has an electric car, and it is pre-programmed to start charging at 2am. In the future, cars can be designed to query the grid, and only draw power when excess is available. This flexible demand can mesh very well with intermittent power sources such as solar and wind.
Re: (Score:2)
Changing the American diet likely is the easier and faster option
Bwahahaha!
/me wipes tear from eye.
Thanks! That's the funniest thing I've heard all day!
with the price of beef being what it is... that's coming anyways
No, high beef prices won't change the American diet. And in any case, they're not going to stay high.
Beef hit an all time high last year, but has been declining, and will continue to decline because the high prices of the last few years have motivated a lot of investment. What pushed prices up was primarily Chinese demand for beef, not that much beef is shipped to China, but a tremendous amount of feed has been going
Re: (Score:2)
Don't eat meat. Complicated adjustment, healthy. (Score:1)
Eating meat causes destruction to the environment due to the many bad effects of raising animals. Two of the many bad effects: 1) Misuse of antibiotics, and 2) Keeping animals extremely close to each other develops new viruses and bacterial diseases.
Eating fish is causing depopulation of the oceans, with many, many bad and unknown results.
Links:
Harmful Environmental Effects Of Livestock Production On The Planet 'Increasingly Serious,' Says Panel [sciencedaily.com] (Feb. 22, 2007)
Th [time.com]
Whoa whoa first things first (Score:1)
Can we get people to stop putting growth hormone and constant antibiotics into cows, and feed them properly as well?
Answer is in the question! What's going on? (Score:2)
Can We Reduce Cow Methane Emissions By Breeding Low-Emission Cattle?
The answer is in the question, isn't it? Bold mime. How did this make it to Slashdot?
Raise more deer (Score:4, Interesting)
Tastier, makes better jerky, leaner, can be raised faster/reproduces quicker, requires less space, requires less food, requires less energy.
Pretty much a full-out win.
Re: (Score:2)
No way is venison tastier than beef. More flavorful you can have.
Goats taste just as good as deer, and they don't jump as high, so they're easier to raise. And they can eat practically anything. And hey, they're already the world's most popular meat as a result.
Re: (Score:2)
I was just reading yesterday on how Staten Island has a deer problem so they are culling the deer. Now usually one would think this means trapping or shooting the deer but no, that would make sense. What the New York City government is doing is giving the bucks they catch a vasectomy.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]
Not even a castration, which would not only be easier but also avoid the rut behavior that puts them at risk of automobile collisions as they travel around the island. They are giving the buc
Preferred technology (Score:2)
Premise of Okja was a low-emission "super pig" (Score:2)
This was the premise of the movie Okja [imdb.com].
Re: (Score:2)
problem is the feed... (Score:3)
Alternative option: (Score:1)
Tax foods based on how much damage making it does to the environment then use that money and undo the damage to the environment. Even if everyone pays out the nose for it, the environment still gets cleaned up and that's the important part.
The underlying problem... (Score:2)
Lots of these sub-debates on cleanup miss the underlying point:
We're digging up carbon/methane to get our fuels currently, and that's the net cause of the overall warming.
Yes, cows produce CO2/Methane from their gut bacteria. Those same bacteria would still produce those same gasses without cows, just with rotting vegetation. Getting rid of cows wouldn't fix the underlying biological systems, from too much carbon in general floating around, and 'fixing' cows doesn't do much about the whole system that cat
Breed the BACTERIA (Score:2)
It's not the cow that is the problem, it's the bacteria.
Cows are big and take a long time to reproduce - 9 months to give birth, then 7 months to become fertile.
Bacteria are small, easier to fiddle with their genetics, and can reproduce in minutes.
Doesn't take a genius to figure out that we should be genetically engineering the Archaea DNA, not the cows. Change the Archaea so that it loves the current cow environment but does not produce methane.
Makes more sense than changing the cow and hoping the Archae
Dumb question deserves dumb answer (Score:1)
Just invent a cow-talytic converter instead! (Score:1)
Watch out for Anti-Meat Propaganda (Score:3)
Realize that a great deal of this sort of 'news' is propaganda from the Anti-Meat nuts. The UN retracted it's report that falsely blamed agriculture for global warming gasses be it is filled with inaccuracies. Other anti-meat propaganda has come tumbling down on closer inspection.
Reality: humans produce more methane than cows, human drilling produces far more methane than cows, human transportation is a far larger culprit than cows, the wild ruminants historically produced more methane than cows and engineering cows isn't going to make a lot of difference but it makes good profits and propaganda.
If you really care about global warming, local and all that then buy from your local pasture based farmers which increases CO2 sequestering and keeps your money in the local economy.