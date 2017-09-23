Memorial Set For 'Pi Day' Creator (sfgate.com) 13
"Three-point-one-four was more than a number to museum curator Larry Shaw," writes the San Francisco Chronicle. Long-time Slashdot reader linuxwrangler writes: In 1988 at a retreat for San Francisco Exploratorium staff, Larry Shaw proposed linking the digits of pi, which begins 3.14, with the date March 14. Initially the "holiday" was only celebrated by museum staff but it didn't take long for the idea to spread and Pi Day was born.
For 38 years, Mr. Shaw donned a red cap emblazoned with the magic digits and led a parade of museum goers, each of them holding a sign bearing one of the digits of pi. Shaw died August 19 at age 78 and a memorial is planned for Sunday September 24.
The memorial will be held in Mill Valley, California, the Chronicle reports, adding that "pie will be served."
great idea but... (Score:2)
Pi day was a nifty idea, and I enjoy celebrating it with my kids, but I find it symbolic in many ways of the problem with our modern society that we are celebrating the wrong day. Most mathematicians worth their salt will tell you that the important constant isnt pi, but tau.
I find it amusing that or society chooses to remember pi instead of tau demonstrating their overall flawed understanding of the correlations between math and geometry. The two are intricately linked
Re: (Score:1)
There's also the fact that "3.14" equals nothing as a date, because most of the planet does not use the MM-DD-YYYY format.
Re: (Score:1)
DD-MM-YYYY or YYYY-MM-DD make sense. MM-DD might make sense as a shortened version of YYYY-MM-DD. For filing documents I use YYYY-MM-DD as sorting lexically makes more sense.
Re: (Score:1)
That's why I'm waiting until May 9th of the year 3141 before celebrating.
Even those that believe in Tau are sad (Score:2)
As someone who believes in Tau (see the Tau Manifesto here: https://tauday.com/tau-manifes... [tauday.com] ), I still want to thank Larry Shaw. I've eaten many good American pies because of him.
Tau day has never quite gotten the commercial backing that Pi day has. I blame Hallmark https://www.hallmarkecards.com... [hallmarkecards.com] . Damn Pagans!
Pi Day Creator Day? (Score:2)
Help, I'm trapped in a Universe Factory... (Score:3)
Obligatory slashdot xkcd post. I'm sure Larry had it on his wall.
https://xkcd.com/10/ [xkcd.com]