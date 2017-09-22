New Antibody Attacks 99% of HIV Strains (bbc.com) 131
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BBC: Scientists have engineered an antibody that attacks 99% of HIV strains and can prevent infection in primates. It is built to attack three critical parts of the virus -- making it harder for HIV to resist its effects. The work is a collaboration between the US National Institutes of Health and the pharmaceutical company Sanofi. Our bodies struggle to fight HIV because of the virus' incredible ability to mutate and change its appearance. These varieties of HIV -- or strains -- in a single patient are comparable to those of influenza during a worldwide flu season. So the immune system finds itself in a fight against an insurmountable number of strains of HIV. But after years of infection, a small number of patients develop powerful weapons called "broadly neutralizing antibodies" that attack something fundamental to HIV and can kill large swathes of HIV strains. Researchers have been trying to use broadly neutralizing antibodies as a way to treat HIV, or prevent infection in the first place. The study, published in the journal Science, combines three such antibodies into an even more powerful "tri-specific antibody." The experiments conducted on 24 monkeys showed none of those given the tri-specific antibody developed an infection when they were later injected with the virus. "We're getting 99% coverage, and getting coverage at very low concentrations of the antibody," said Dr Gary Nabel, the chief scientific officer at Sanofi and one of the report authors.
That attitude comes from snarky atheists as well. Maybe focus on the attitude?
Explain again how it's in any way your business how two (or whatever number) of people fuck?
Welcome to core Statistics.
This would have to be a randomized controlled experiment, and the confidence interval being tested would be 99%. What this means in frequentist statistical terms is that if you had 100 test subjects, and out of those you would expect for whatever reason one of those would somehow turn up positive, then you would still be within your 99% confidence interval. More formally stated, the true population mean is somewhere greater than the 2.5th percentile and less than the 99.5th percentile of the the distribution of the values in your samples.
So, because they are working with statistical sampling methods, they never say that they are 100% confident.
I believe another term for permanent sleep is death? It's definitely a sign of brain death not to recognize the value of statistics to our world.
It's definitely a sign of brain death not to recognize the value of statistics to our world.
There was a county in my state which had a 400% increase in the number of reported cases of a certain STD (can't remember which one) in one year. That's a massive statistic.
They went from 1 reported case to 4 reported cases.
It's like when the news reports the Dow or S&P 500 were up 0.3 percent for the day. 0.3 percent of what figure? From 100? 1000? 10,000? Giving that statistic is meaningless without a refe
Percentage calculator [percentagecalculator.pro].
It's like when the news reports the Dow or S&P 500 were up 0.3 percent for the day. 0.3 percent of what figure? From 100? 1000? 10,000?
0.3 percent of the price at the previous trading day's close.
Giving that statistic is meaningless without a reference.
The reference is how invested you are in the market. A portfolio containing one unit of the basket for any particular index will be worth 0.3 percent more than it was worth yesterday. (The DJIA basket is currently 6.89 shares of each of 30 companies; S&P's is 112 trillionths of 500 companies' market cap.) Or if you had a $20,000 in an exchange traded fund (ETF) that tracks that index, such as DIA or SPY, it'll be worth $20,060.*
* Minus expense
The point is, they're meaningless statistics. Obviously the closing prices are based on the previous day closing price, but without a reference, simply saying X percent increase is worthless. As I showed above, you can have a huge increase but the raw number of change is small.
Further, as you demonstrated, you need to know what you're basing the increase (or decrease) on.If you don't know that number, everything else is irrelevant.
If you're invested in an all-market fund, the rate of change in the market is meaningful to you. This is the point you're calling "meaningless". Do you not understand it?
How do you acquire an answer to the question "what is the change in my all-market shares since yesterday?" There is no way to answer this question without the information you call meaningless.
It is not meaningless. It just doesn't mean something that you value.
They gave you the derivative and you're recognizing that derivative is only interesting to you if the absolute value (which cannot be inferred from the derivative) is interesting to you. If someone doesn't understand how to interpret statistics, they may not understand the limitations implied in the statement "there was a 400% increase in reported cases of the clap in Jackson County," but I assure you I immediately understood and anyone
No, the 99% refers to the % of HIV strains it kills. The 0/24 monkeys is an animal experiment. Totally different things.
Re:Evolution (Score:5, Insightful)
If 24/24 of the subjects managed to survive without infection, then it's clearly not useless.
Re:Evolution (Score:4, Interesting)
99% of strains killed is better than most vaccines. Gardisil is only good for about 70% of HPV strains.
An antibody is not a vaccine, unless you call a passive vaccination "with antibodies" a vaccine.
Oh, absolutely. Just for the record, I was comparing this potential treatment with vaccines because it was the first "percentage of STI strains" figure that came to mind.
To clarify my original claim, the original Gardisil protected against the strains that cause 70% of cervical cancers.
And yes, there's a new one.
I was about to mod this down, but perhaps explaining all the things that are wrong with this is a better way to go.
You are correct in that 100% coverage would be needed to kill off the virus. HIV is notorious for repopulating a system if even as much as a single virion is alive. What is completely off is that 6 SNPs would protect against antibody recognition when there are 3 of them, all broadly neutralizing. The antibodies can very well have overlapping epitopes for different patterns resulting in recognition regardless of any variation, as has already been shown to be the case by TFA. Ignoring the entire purpose of the broadly neutralizing antibodies is necessary for your analysis to seem accurate.
Next, the matters of genomics. If the antibodies recognize any specific phenotype in the viral episome, and that phenotype is conserved, it is quite tricky for the virus to produce an immunity without altering a core protein of itself. Usually, that would not be a problem for a virus such as HIV as there is lots and lots of variation possible within a protein without changing its function, but when dealing with broadly neutralizing antibodies the change must be significant or it will still get caught in a broad recognition. Hence, it is not enough to change a nucleotide or two, that change must result in a significantly different phenotype which means the expressed protein would function differently (or not at all). That is why these antibodies have already been proven to work efficiently.
In short: no, your interpretation does not represent how it works at all.
Idiot very much?
You are infected by HIV.
An antibody is "killing" 99% of the virus, and you think: therefore it will be useless, you seem to be a bit retarded.
every few times it copies itself. Hint:no virus is copying itself.
Perhaps you want to read the article again to grasp that the antibodies attack "fixed structures" in the virus?
You're advancing a fallacy that all mutations are cost free to the resultant super bug.
Back in reality, the non-mutated forms where chosen by a selective pressure, and it stands to reason that many of these conveyed a selective advantage (which is sacrificed when a new selection pressure causes it to flip
AIDS is bad (Score:5, Interesting)
I know a couple of people who have lived for decades with HIV. Both are hemophiliacs and got the virus before there was testing of the blood supply. They both lived in the same region of the US and caught the virus about the same time. They have to take tons of medicines to stay alive and they're already being treated for hemophilia, so it sucks for them. If they can finally get cured, that would be great. They're really good people.
It sounds like this new antibody works a little bit like the various treatments they have for Hepatitis C. There are multiple genotypes of HepC and not all the drugs work for all the genotypes, but the medicines interfere with some protein or something and causes the HepC virus to not be able to "hide" from the immune system and it just ends up getting killed off. Completely. A disease that until 2014 couldn't be cured now has a treatment that is 90% effective. One pill a day for 12 to 24 weeks and virtually no side effects. And done. Cure. Completely. Unfortunately it costs like a quarter-million dollars so insurance companies won't let you have the treatment without a fight. They will first say no unless you have at least Stage 4 fibrosis (the stage before your liver starts dying), and then they make you jump through hoops and get multiple blood tests and ultrasounds and sometimes even liver needle biopsies (which actually damage the liver). Then, they'll deny you one more time hoping to run out the clock until you die. But if you have a good GI doctor, he'll go to bat for you and keep sending the prescription until it gets approved.
To give you an idea how stupid our insurance-based system is, it's not even the insurance company that's denying you. It's a company that the insurance company hires called a "Pharmacy Benefits Manager" who are even harder to deal with than the insurance company. Then, they'll do completely random things like force you to use a different specialty pharmacy to get the meds (because you can't get these meds at your regular Walgreens, you have to go through a specialty pharmacy who will deliver the drugs to you, because every bottle of 30 pills is worth like $60,000. It's all really stupid. In Canada, the treatment is a small fraction of the cost. In India, it costs about $400 (but medical tourism doesn't work because the pharma companies have cut a deal with the Indian government to require people to show an Indian passport before they can receive the medication).
I know all this because a musician I play with on a regular basis had HepC. He was getting sicker and sicker and my wife and I helped him a lot dealing with the insurance companies and pharmacy benefits managers and special pharmacies. The freaking medicine acted remarkably fast. Within 4 weeks, a guy who had been positive for HepC for 25 years was coming up negative for the virus on his blood tests. He felt better after only a few weeks. After 24 weeks, he was done. After another few months, he was tested, still negative. Since the liver regenerates, within 8 months, his fibrosis had gone from level 4 to level 3 to 2 and is now at level 1. Yes, it cost the insurance company a couple hundred grand (although it really didn't because the pharma companies make special deals with them where it only really costs a few grand) but it's still a LOT less than a liver transplant, which he would have needed eventually, or liver cancer treatment, which sucks really bad.
I'm sorry to write this long story, but a cure is a cure. I hope eventually they can cure HIV as easily as they can now cure HCV. And if you're a baby boomer or Gen Xer, you should get tested for HepC the next time you get blood drawn. You don't want to wait until your symptomatic to find out you got it.
It's included for blood donation, but what I'm saying is it should be included in regular blood work. I've heard that as many as 10% of certain age groups might be infected.
HepC isn't a retrovirus, though (Score:5, Interesting)
Scientists are now looking at various gene-editing tools to get after it, like RNAi- or CRISPR-based therapies. It's not easy because the virus mutates easily but there's some hope.
HCV, like HIV is an RNA virus. HCV can also stay dormant for decades. They used to think that HCV only attacked liver cells, but now they're learning it can "hide" in other organs and structures.
The difference between a retrovirus and flavivirus is less than you think.
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks, I didn't know all of that. Does this also have something to do with HCV's ability to "hide" in organs other than the liver? I've been active with the American Liver Foundation and I'm hearing that doctors are starting to prescribe the anti-HCV drugs for longer terms than originally prescribed, as well as combining drugs (like Sovaldi and Daklinza) because of this "stickiness".
I'm an investor in a private company that is developing HCV and Zika treatments, so I have more than usual familiarity with these topics.
Thanks for the information and I wish you the best of luck.
Find an Indian friend who does not have HepC who will get his physician to prescribe that HepC meds for him and he will hand them over to you. Some will do it out of kindness and lot more will do it for a little baksheesh.
Work with the system at personal level. Fight it collectively.
If you have an illness like this, fly to Europe and exploit the european system.
You get treatment and they sue the american health insurance to get the money back (if they don't comply voluntarily).
Yes, but the same technique will probably work on the rest.
Why aren't you sure? Do you doubt his explanation?
Because religion is one of the reasons AIDS could spread like it did in the US.
The first cases were reported in late 1980/early 1981. It took researchers (at least those who did actually bother to give a shit) almost a year to trace it back to their "patient 0" who passed on the virus often years before, with reports reaching back into the 1970s. No later than this moment it was a given that this is a time bomb the population needs to be warned of. What they learned was they're dealing with an incurable, nearly unknown infection with an incubation time of years, and they even understood the infection route: Body fluids. I.e. mainly unprotected sexual intercourse and swapping of needles of drug addicts.
The Reagan administration did
... NOTHING AT ALL. It only affects the fags and druggies? Great! Issue a warning? Are you nuts, the less of those two scourges, the better!
Only when they noticed that it does affect people who need blood transfusions and, guess what, drug addicts need money and sell blood, only then they slowly and VERY reluctantly started attempts to fight it.
The Reagan administration did
... NOTHING AT ALL.
Don't be a whiny ignoramus who learned all about the Reagan's because he watched a movie starring Barbara Streisand's husband. The federal budget for AIDS research was $8 million in 1982, increased to $44 million in 1983, then doubled every year for the remainder of Reagan's presidency. Just because Reagan didn't react to the crisis as fast as you wished doesn't make him a monster.
Cure for HIV??? (Score:2, Interesting)
If these guys cure HIV they must surely get the Nobel prize for medicine.
Seriously though (Score:1)
A function can be increasing but bounded : 1-1/x for example.
This is often due to poor science reporting in the news.
They like to jump on the newest Hypothesis or a few early experiments. But rarely do they cover the full process of the Scientific Method.
We have climate deniers, anti-vaxer, GMO fearing people because as a kid the TV shows all the wonders of what science can bring, because of the latest cure for Cancer, New forms of power that is clean, The band new microchip that is 10 times as fast.... These were all in the early phases of the process.
That Cure f
It isnâ(TM)t one reason I like Apple. They keep their products under wraps and mostly secret until it is available in the mass market. I would love it if more products did that as opposed to driving up hype and then disappointing when the final processes reveal fundamental flaws in their hype.
Works for drugs, science, electronics, sports etc.
Oh Noes! (Score:2)
Gotta recoup those costs too.
Put away the foil hat (Score:4, Insightful)
Our medical system has plenty of faults, but crazy conspiracy theories are not involved. If there was a conspiracy by big medical companies to hide cures because they make more money treating, then explain the following:
[a] The elites ALWAYS carve-out exscape hatches for themselves. Just look at Al Gore and friends who rant about Climate Change and demand the public change their use of energy etc - while THEY sail super-yachts, fly private jets to conferences at exotic vacation spots, own many glorious power and resource-sucking mansions and so forth and claim to be making up for it by buying "offsets" (google: indulgences and corrupt popes). Rich elite lawmakes put taxes on sodas and limit table salt (which affect middle-class and poor folks) but they do nothing about their expensive and fattening and salt and sugar-laden foods and beverages. Somehow, however, executives of big medical firms and their family members suffer the same diseases and unhappy demises as the rest of us.
[b] Big entities cannot keep secrets. There are always insiders who are opposed to a policy, or who see an injustice, or are personally affected, or see a hypocrisy they despise, or who want to puff-up their credentials with friends or relatives who end-up leaking stuff. Where are the current or former "insiders" who are publicly outraged to be ill or dying or have sick or dying family members who are blowing the whistle on the particular executives who are hiding these magical mystery cures while making sure they themselves and their kin have access to those cures?
The simple FACT is that human beings are remarkably complex biological machines. An individual blood cell is frighteningly complicated and not fully-understood nor human-engineerable. Bone cells, kidney cells, liver cells etc are all similarly brain-bending in complexity and when you gang all of these together into a complex creature and then add-in a virus - well I personally am impressed by ANY drug advance. When you consider how difficult it is to find ANY new medicine, add-in the idea that we have probably discovered all the "easy" to discover drugs, then consider the enourmous resources to find a new drug and clear the massive pile of government regulations to get a drug approved, it's even more amazing ANY drug advance is possible.
Oh, I personally have a chronic illness and have experienced the annoyance of hearing about "breakthroughs" periodically and seeing nothing that helps ME, while also having a family member with a very serious illness who is currently involved as a subject in a drug trial program. If you ever find yourself in that tough spot and are a good candidate to be a test subject, DO IT. It may be very unpleasant and painful and embarassing and lots of other stuff and my do nothing for YOU but your participation could eventually contribute to a new drug or a better understanding and thus save or improve the lives of an uncountable number of people. Imagining conspiracies that do not exist only makes people hostile and bitter; it does NOTHING to improve the condition of any human being and is a completely self-centered non-productive waste of human energy.
Re:Put away the foil hat (Score:5, Insightful)
It does not require a conspiracy theory for it to be true that a pharmaceutical company is unlikely to pump money into looking for a cure. At every level of a company, people will be thinking about how to make money, not how to save the world. If they happened upon a cure, maybe they would share it and work to get it approved. If they have an expensive drug that must be taken for life, why would they spend money looking for a cure? This is why little ole liberal me thinks we should always be doing some
I’ve told the story here before, but I knew a professor at a university who discovered a means for curing yeast infections in a single day, back when the industry standard was still a one-week treatment. A large pharmaceutical company approached him, bought him out, and then proceeded to do nothing with his work for the next several years. Their three-day treatment was about to launch and was already ahead of the competition, so they wanted to milk it for all they could before bringing the one-day tre
Our medical system has plenty of faults, but crazy conspiracy theories are not involved.
The whole Shkreli case proves that yes, there is a conspiracy going on in the US medical system, and it is fueled by lobbying from big pharma, bio-med, and insurance companies.
Re: (Score:2)
What about the "gastritis conspiracy"?
For decades the MIC tried to suppress the finding that gastritis is caused by "Helicobacter pylori", selling billions of worthless medicals that only "calmed down" the lining of the stomach, but curing nothing.
Have you read why the FDA had rejected them?
There are a lot of ways to cure problems, but often the side effects are worse then the illness they are causing.
So it cures IBS so you don't need to go to the bathroom as often and less pain from gas... However you now need to get a new kidney or liver. Is that really better?
IBS is not a disease, it's a symptom, and a lazy hand-waive excuse. Find the real defect or disease, then you'll be on the path to a cure.
A comprehensive food allergy test might be a nice start for your IBS. Don't eat anything that causes an immune system response for you. Don't be surprised if this includes eggs, a specific type of nut, dairy, and gluten. If you cannot or will not completely avoid all of your allergy foods, then you'll just stay sick forever.
Whenever someone says "they'll never let
Antibodies are Os?
No, but the mice they're made in are. Humira (adalimumab) and other monoclonal antibodies are produced inside mice with human immunoglobulin genes, which are genetically modified organisms.
You can have the All Natural GMO Organic HIV Virus munch away at your Immune system until you are dead.
Poison Ivy is all natural, and Organic and GMO Free, and it is still bad for you, hence why it is called POISON ivy.
The alternative is to keep hoping for a cure to a virus - something human being have never yet achieved.
We've eradicated smallpox in the wild, and barring any lab accidents or foul play at the few places holding samples, it should stay that way.
That took the Soviets and the USA working together for the common good. Nowadays the USSR is gone and the Americans stopped trying to even appear as the good ones.
Re:We've always had the cure for HIV, and... (Score:4, Insightful)
Yup, that's what the Reagan administration thought, too. They, too, forgot about blood donations and people who need them. Who then in turn infect their spouses and future kids.
Even they back then eventually understood why this is not going to work out, so I am confident you'll eventually see it, too.
The dangerously ignorant zealotry in your post can be countered by smallpox [wikipedia.org]
Since you aren't likely to read the article or anything that contradicts with your myopic world view, I'll quote the first two words for you:
"Smallpox was
..."
Being that AIDS in wealthier countries is no longer the epidemic that it use to be, this is due to a lot of advancements in medical technology, where the HIV virus can be managed. Shows there has been progress in fighting the virus.
Dating myself a bit, but I remember when the Basketball Star Magic Johnson was reported to have HIV back in the early 1990's people assumed he had only a few years left to live, and countries boycotted playing against him during the Olympics. He is still around and healthy exce
