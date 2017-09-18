Diesel Cars Contribute To 5,000 Premature Deaths a Year In Europe, Says Study (phys.org) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Phys.Org: Emissions from diesel cars rigged to appear eco-friendly may be responsible for 5,000 air pollution deaths per year in Europe alone, according to a study published on Monday. The numbers are in line with previous assessments of deaths due to the so-called "Dieselgate" scandal, which erupted when carmaker Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to cheating on vehicle emissions tests. Many other carmakers have since fallen under suspicion. The researchers from Norway, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands calculated that about 10,000 deaths in Europe per year can be attributed to small particle pollution from light duty diesel vehicles (LDDVs). Almost half of these would have been avoided if emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from diesel cars on the road had matched levels measured in the lab. If diesel cars emitted as little NOx as petrol ones, almost 4,000 of the 5,000 premature deaths would have been avoided, said the authors. The countries with the heaviest burden are Italy, Germany, and France, the team added, "resulting from their large populations and high share of diesel cars in their national fleets." Touted as less polluting, the share of diesel cars in Europe rose fast compared to petrol since the 1990s, and now comprise about half the fleet. There are more than 100 million diesel cars in Europe today, twice as many as in the rest of the world together, said the study authors. Diesel engines emit less planet-warming carbon dioxide than petrol ones, but significantly more NOx. The study has been published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.
Are, are contributing...
Missed your latest cognitive therapy session, i see.
Then we're even, right?
Seriously, these asshole politicians encouraged everyone to get rid of their old cars and get new diesel cars. They did that with huge price differences between the cost of petrol and diesel as well as other tax breaks.
Now, some years later, when so many people spent 30k of their hard earned money, propping up the auto industry, they say oh... you idiots bought the wrong car. You cannot drive that in our city. Also, you have to pay more tax because you chose to buy a "dirty" car. You had better buy a new "s
The biggest factor should be that technology and industries move a lot faster than bureaucrats. By the time laws get passed, what they're trying to regulate has already changed.
Usually, if you read the small print, it means something like 'someone who was seriously ill and would have died a few weeks later anyway.' In other words, pretty much totally irrelevant to anything but the Green agenda.
What's the definition used in this study?
" Diesel engines emit less planet-warming carbon dioxide than petrol ones, but significantly more NOx."
So... the green agenda people should be happy with diesel cars, right?
These two types of emission must be viewed separately. While small particles are solid particles in the size of less than