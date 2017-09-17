Chinese Scientists Are Developing A Vaccine Against Cavities (nature.com) 23
A vaccine against tooth decay "is urgently needed" writes Nature -- and a team of Chinese scientists is getting close. hackingbear writes: Scientists at Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences developed low side effects and high protective efficiency using flagellin-rPAc fusion protein KFD2-rPAc, a promising vaccine candidate. In rat challenge models, KFD2-rPAc induces a robust rPAc-specific IgA response, and confers efficient prophylactic and therapeutic efficiency as does KF-rPAc, while the flagellin-specific inflammatory antibody responses are highly reduced.
I wonder what causes some people to be prone and others not? I've never had a cavity at 37, nor has my father at 67. My mother, however, has had many. Same with my sister. Everyone has great dental hygiene.
"I wonder what causes some people to be prone and others not?"
Combination of dental hygiene, genetics, and environmental factors such as untreated water.
isn't caused by a virus.
So, what ? You can produce anti-bodies against (and thus basically vaccinate against) nearly anything that has big enough molecules to be recognized by an antibody pouch....
It is caused by metabolic by-products of bacteria
You could in theory try to vaccinate against the bacteria producing them.
bacteria practically living outside the body.
so are antibodies : they can be secreted and thus they too can be found outside of the body.
the current MAIN problem might end up that these bacteria, however problematic at causing cavities, still have an important role to play at training the immune system.
I've seen this one.
If this actually kills off the bacteria causing cavities, it may also get rid of the plaque biofilms that they produce. This could be a very big deal - those biofilm plaques are also a reason for arterial plaques that cause heart disease.
The heart disease link is certainly interesting and that's something I've never heard of before. Might you have some literature regarding that?
It might as well be Egyptian hieroglyphics.
Try reading TFA.
Dr Weston A. Price, a dentist practicing in the USA, travelled widely and examined people of nearly a dozen "native" cultures ranging from the Inuit and Native Americans to the Masai and other East African tribes, inhabitants of New Guinea and Peru, and people living in isolated parts of Switzerland and Scotland. Those peoples all ate traditional diets, of varying composition - some including grain and others not.
Very few of them had any tooth decay or gum disease, and the less grain and sweet foods they ate, the less dental harm they suffered. None of them had ever brushed their teeth, and they didn't need to - except to make their breath sweeter for the sake of others.
Immediately those same people began eating "civilized" foods - mainly white flour products and sugar - their dental health became dreadful within a few years.
https://www.westonaprice.org/h... [westonaprice.org]
The skulls and teeth of long-dead hunter-gatherers reveal the same pattern. Very few cavities or lost teeth, excellent jaw bone formations. As soon as farming began, dental health went straight downhill along with general health.
A personal anecdote - but one approved and confirmed as general dentist wisdom by a friend of mine who is a dentist.
I always had problems with cavities, since my youth there never was a dentist visit where they didn't drill. About 7 years ago I drastically cut back on sugar, not because of teeth but because of other issues (now resolved).
I used to be a typical German: I could not live without a bakery. I ate loads of bread, pasta, pizza (but actually good one) - and between meals not infrequently cookies or a piece of cake. I also ate quite a lot of chocolate and other sweets, always desert. LOTS and lots of fruit (self-made fruit salad!)
Before I give you the wrong idea that I may have to mention I never had a weight issue, I was very active too..Not that you think what I'm saying only applies to obese people and so what I'm writing does not apply to others. I could easily - and I mean easily - run a half marathon (never tried more than that), just for fun.
Anyway, my health issues forced me to experiment. To cut the story short and leave out all the experiments and everything in between, without consulting any book or "nutritionist", only learning to read and listen to what my own body was telling me, I ended up eating very few "carbs" (not the chemical meaning of the word but the kinds of foods). I almost never buy anything from the bakery, except for (very good!) white bread, which lasts two weeks or so (or even more). NO chocolate, no cake, no cookies. Very few fruits, and even less of the sweet kinds of fruits. Almost never bread, almost never pasta, almost never potatoes. NO SUGAR. Again, no extremes: I'm sure one or the other salad dressing I got when I didn't eat at home had sugar. I would not even mind eating a piece of cake now and then - if only I had any appetite for that stuff. I never do, not any more.
I don't have to force myself to any of it, it comes naturally now!
On the other hand, I eat a lot less meat than in the past too. Again not because of some "nutrition advice" that I follow, I really can't!
But I could never eat something as extreme as an Atkins diet. I _do_ need carbs (that's why the white bread), just very little. I could also never go without meat, go full vegetarian. No extremes (unless "No sweets" is something you consider extreme).
What I eat a lot more of: Fat and vegetables. Fat in the form of olive oil, nuts (lots! - what is the English word for "Nussmus"??? Darn!), cream. Quite abit of dairy, but zero milk, all in the form of cheese and other kinds of milk that went through bacterial processing.
MY TEETH:
I have suddenly had ZERO problems with my teeth for years! A complete change! And I don't even need to brush my teeth. Okay, for breath
:-) Not a single cavity anywhere. My dentist friend just said "Of course, if you leave out the sugar that's to be expected."
Xylitol sweetener kills h pylori, a bacteria that causes tooth decay and gastric ulcers. This has been known for a long time. Ask your toothpaste maker why they don't sweeten the product with xylitol. Note also that xylitol does not cause a big jump in blood glucose & insulin like many sweeteners. Taste is OK, better than stevia. And to top it off, you don't have to pay the premium price for a patented product.
I once read a story about a guy who developed bacteria that convert food into (tiny amounts of) alcohol instead of acid. He also bred them to out-compete the normal tooth bacteria. But because they're genetically engineered, they couldn't be developed for human use.