Sedentary Lifestyle Study Called 'A Raging Dumpster Fire' (arstechnica.com) 53
Ars Technica's health reporter argues that a new study suggesting sitting will kill you "is kind of a raging dumpster fire. It's funded by Big Soda and riddled with weaknesses -- including not measuring sitting." An anonymous reader quotes this report: Let's start with the money: It was funded in part by Coca-Cola... [I]t's hard to look past the fact that this is exactly the type of health and nutrition research Coke wants. In fact, Coca-Cola secretly spent $1.5 million to fund an entire network of academic researchers whose goal was to shift the national health conversation away from the harms of sugary beverages. Instead, their research focused on the benefits of exercise -- i.e., the health risks of sedentary and inactive lifestyles. The research network disbanded after The New York Times published an investigation on the network's funding in 2015...
It didn't actually measure sitting... In their words, "Our study has several limitations. First, the Actical accelerometer cannot distinguish between postures (such as sitting vs. standing); thus, we relied on an intensity-only definition of sedentary behavior." The "intensity-only" definition of sedentary behavior is based on metabolic equivalents, basically units defined by how much oxygen a person uses up doing various activities. But those definitions are also not cut and dried. There are no clear lines between lying down, sitting, standing in place, or light movement... Then there's the participant data: It's not representative -- like, at all... At the time of wearing the accelerometer, the most active group's mean age was 65. The mean age of the least active group: 75.
Groups were assigned based on just a week's worth of data -- or less. And the people placed in the least-active group were already more likely to be smokers, to have diabetes and hypertension, and to have a history of coronary heart disease and stroke.
It didn't actually measure sitting... In their words, "Our study has several limitations. First, the Actical accelerometer cannot distinguish between postures (such as sitting vs. standing); thus, we relied on an intensity-only definition of sedentary behavior." The "intensity-only" definition of sedentary behavior is based on metabolic equivalents, basically units defined by how much oxygen a person uses up doing various activities. But those definitions are also not cut and dried. There are no clear lines between lying down, sitting, standing in place, or light movement... Then there's the participant data: It's not representative -- like, at all... At the time of wearing the accelerometer, the most active group's mean age was 65. The mean age of the least active group: 75.
Groups were assigned based on just a week's worth of data -- or less. And the people placed in the least-active group were already more likely to be smokers, to have diabetes and hypertension, and to have a history of coronary heart disease and stroke.
Re: (Score:1)
Mine was in 1987. Sucks that we can't take time off while Indians get three+ weeks off to fly home. Yes, I understand the flights home are expensive and take a lot of time, but why should we pay dearly for that?
An Indian coworker told me it took him 36 hours to fly from the U.S., land in India and drive to his remote village.
Re: (Score:1)
My last vacation was the 2013 Las Vegas Star Trek convention. My next vacation will be the 2018 Las Vegas Star Trek convention.*
* If ticket prices are affordable. I paid $500 for the Captain's Chair package in 2013. The convention organizer wants $1,000 in 2018. Nuts!
Re: (Score:1)
(Ironically topical failure to properly asses cause and effect.)
"It didn't actually measure sitting... (Score:3)
Big Soda? can i buy one? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just because you're a paranoid idiot doesn't translate into some grand scam in science. That chip on your shoulder is of your own creation, so grow up, man-child, and accept the universe doesn't give a flying fuck about your feelings about the radiation absorption and re-emission properties of carbon dioxide.
Huh? (Score:4, Insightful)
Apparently someone has a seriously big chip on their shoulder.
Exactly how does funding a study that indicates you should do something that is healthy for you a complete and utter sham?
It is not Coca Cola's job to criticise themselves. There are plenty of people out there that will do that regardless.
Re: (Score:3)
It's sensible imo. It's the same argument as with politicians.
What could anyone possibly expect out of a company putting lots of money towards a study or a politician? The default assumption should be that the study or politician is now tainted and has a vested interest in benefiting the backing company.
Re: (Score:2)
It seems quite clear from studies that consuming large amounts of sugar is bad for you. It also happens that not getting exercise is bad for you too. So is smoking, heavy drinking, and a w
Re: (Score:2)
It didn't actually measure sitting... In their words, "Our study has several limitations. First, the Actical accelerometer cannot distinguish between postures (such as sitting vs. standing); thus, we relied on an intensity-only definition of sedentary behavior.
Its not that much of a stretch to assume that, during the day, a person who is still for a long period is probably sitting. Yes, they might be standing, or lying down, but sitting is the most probable. At night it would be lying down.
Re: (Score:2)
A mountain out of a molehill?
Whether "sedentary" is the correct word to use or not the implication is that a low activity lifestyle is harmful.
You say tomato I say potato.
So... (Score:3)
Doctor: Before I start the examination, tell me a bit about your lifestyle.
Patient: Well, I have a sedimentary job.
Doctor: Do you mean sedentary?
Patient: No, I work in a sandstone quarry.
I almost got angry enough to take action! (Score:2)
But that would've required I get up off the couch - so I calmed myself down.
hmmm (Score:4, Insightful)
There should be a great big disclaimer on any medical research post that is funded by a processed foods company. What realistically does any company expect other than an outcome where it makes their product more marketable?
Re: (Score:2)
What realistically does any company expect other than an outcome where it makes their product more marketable?
Indeed, but tell me again what Coca Cola has to do with sedentary life styles? I'd care more if they were studying anything at all to do with sugar intake.
Relax, it's only a dumpster fire. (Score:2)
It's not like it's a giant tire fire or Chernobyl melting down.
er, right?
The Journal Editors deserve equal blame! (Score:1)
If these allegations are true, then forever shame on the Annals of Internal Medicine. The entire editorial board and reviewers should be sacked and anyone directly involved with any reviewing of the paper should be black-listed from every participating in any other academic journal. The only value that an academic journal provides is acting as a filter to prevent shoddy research from seeing the light of day.
how can we fix Science? (Score:2)
There's an assumption in Science that when we publish papers, we're able to assume that the people reading our (specialized, idiosyncratic, jargon-laden) work understand the context and limitations of the field we're publishing in.
This is really a horrible assumption.
We could caveat the hell out of every sentence we write, but marketers, reporters, and political activists already ignore us when we do that. TFA here is essentially going back to the original work and pointing out all the caveats the press le
Re: (Score:3)
What's there to fix? Money was paid, a study was done, the science was reviewed and determined to be garbage. The conclusion hasn't changed (other better studies come to the same conclusion about sedentary life styles).
There's nothing in science to fix as evident by this self-regulating result.
Re: (Score:2)
It's the same way that insurance companies have got people thinking that insurance = health care. The so-called health care debate isn't about health care, it's about insurance and when people eventually realize that, if ever, we might manage to make some progress toward getting insurance companies out of the way of delivering health care.
And the way they've inserted themselves in the process is something that you never hear the talking heads, on *either* side, have any real discussion about. Its always about who is supposed to pay for this "insurance," not why its so critical to the billing/pricing structure that normal people simply cannot afford any healthcare without it.
How can an accelerometer measure sitting? (Score:2)
It can't.
They measured METS (activity) but there is no correlation between METS and position. Sitting, standing, lying down all are low activity (low METS) so they had no idea if a person was standing at a desk or lying down on the sofa.
Activity is good for you.
Soda is bad for you.
Yes but.... (Score:3)
I get it. Coca Cola is shifting the blame away from sugary drinks. This study also is loaded with junk science. But
... isn't this basically a forgone conclusion anyway?
I mean do we really need a study regardless of source of funding or quality of science to tell us that sitting on our asses isn't healthy? You don't need to study that directly when you look at all the other health science out there, and the fact that it was funded by Coca Cola doesn't change the fact either.
I frankly don't care that the funding came from a sugar drink company, it wasn't assessing the effect of sugar. I'm sad that the study was junk, but frankly I don't care much that the attention was shifted from drinks providing science is done.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, almost every over-consumption of calories can be offset by enough exercise. Athletes in Tour de France, Michael Phelps etc. can consume 12k calories a day where a normal adult male's consumption is 2.5k. Here is a guy eating a full pizza a day for a year [thesun.co.uk] and still being very fit. However for these people it's a job or a life style, like Micheal Phelps spent like six hours a day, six days a week exercising in the pool and not at the leisurely rate you and I might swim. For most of us you can "waste"
Alternate submission title suggestion: (Score:2)