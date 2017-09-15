Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Medicine Science

Mind-Altering Cat Parasite Linked To a Whole Lot of Neurological Disorders (sciencealert.com) 53

Posted by BeauHD from the mind-altering dept.
schwit1 shares a report from ScienceAlert: The brain-dwelling parasite Toxoplasma gondii is estimated to be hosted by at least 2 billion people around the world, and new evidence suggests the lodger could be more dangerous than we think. While the protozoan invader poses the greatest risk to developing fetuses infected in the womb, new research suggests the parasite could alter and amplify a range of neurological disorders, including epilepsy, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, and also cancer. "This study is a paradigm shifter," says one of the team, neuroscientist Dennis Steindler from Tufts University. "We now have to insert infectious disease into the equation of neurodegenerative diseases, epilepsy, and neural cancers." The findings are part of an emerging field of research looking into how T. gondii, which is usually transmitted to humans via contact with cat faeces (or by eating uncooked meat), produces proteins that alter and manipulate the brain chemistry of their infected hosts.

Mind-Altering Cat Parasite Linked To a Whole Lot of Neurological Disorders More | Reply

Mind-Altering Cat Parasite Linked To a Whole Lot of Neurological Disorders

Comments Filter:

  • Cats (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 15, 2017 @10:10PM (#55207385)

    Thus explaining "crazy cat lady" syndrome.

    • Thus explaining "crazy cat lady" syndrome.

      All this time we thought that having an undatable personality caused women to collect cats. Apparently we had cause and effect switched.

      • All this time we thought that having an undatable personality caused women to collect cats.

        And men to post on 4chan.

      • Apparently we had cause and effect switched.

        Perhaps it is not as simple as "cause and effect". It could be a circular effect. About 1 out of every 3 people world-wide is afflicted with toxoplasmosis, but the rate is even higher among cat owners. So it is likely that a majority of these cat owners are infected. Toxoplasmosis changes the behavior of rodents around cats, and makes them less fearful. So it could also affect human feelings for cats. So someone gets a cat, gets infected with toxoplasmosis from that cat, and then gets an urge to get mo

    • thanks very mach for useful informatuion cung cap PG [slashdot.org]

  • Possibly linked. Maybe. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "To be clear, the researchers aren't saying the brain parasite is definitively what's behind people developing these debilitating illnesses, but it's possible that T. gondii's protein-based meddling in the brain environment could possibly influence or enable pre-existing susceptibilities in some people to these kinds of diseases."

    So, only possibly linked. But maybe not. Bad title.

  • FUD indeed! (Score:3)

    by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @10:19PM (#55207425)
    Toxoplamosis gondii infects virtually all warm blooded Animals. So all you Slashdotters eating cheetos and living in your mom's basement should be safe.

    If this is remotely true, we are well and truly fucked, because it isn't just cats, it's damn near everything.

    On the serious side, cook yer gadamned food properly and wash your hands after doing shit like taking a crap, or petting pigs, and then all you'll have to worry about is everything else.

    • On the serious side, cook yer gadamned food properly and wash your hands after doing shit like taking a crap, or petting pigs, and then all you'll have to worry about is everything else.

      Your insistence upon these elitist behaviors is the reason your side lost the 2016 election.

      • On the serious side, cook yer gadamned food properly and wash your hands after doing shit like taking a crap, or petting pigs, and then all you'll have to worry about is everything else.

        Your insistence upon these elitist behaviors is the reason your side lost the 2016 election.

        I laughed, but I wasn't certain that you weren't being serious. Either way, you are correct.

  • What I find interesting is (Score:3, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @10:20PM (#55207427)
    more and more we're finding mental disorders and weaknesses aren't poor decision making or weak moral fiber but a sign something is broken. For millennia we've blamed the mentally ill for their faults unless they were so stark raving mad we couldn't do anything but laugh. As a lot of smaller behavioral problems are traced to physiology I wonder if our society and our political narratives will adapt.

    • more and more we're finding mental disorders and weaknesses aren't poor decision making or weak moral fiber but a sign something is broken. For millennia we've blamed the mentally ill for their faults unless they were so stark raving mad we couldn't do anything but laugh. As a lot of smaller behavioral problems are traced to physiology I wonder if our society and our political narratives will adapt.

      Supposedly a number of ethicists and jurists are worried that "my brain made me do it" will become a standard courtroom defense.

      If you want to get out ahead of the crowd, try "my cat's parasites made my brain make me do it".

  • Cats (Score:4, Informative)

    by somenickname ( 1270442 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @10:39PM (#55207519)

    Still totally worth it.

  • must be my 6 cats that make me trip out all the time.

  • Makes Mice Crazy (Score:4, Informative)

    by Chysn ( 898420 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @11:26PM (#55207717)

    Usually mice are afraid of the scent of cats, and steer clear.

    But toxoplasma gondii-infected mice lose their fear of cats, and are actually attracted to the scent. They'll seek it out and hang out close to cats, where they'e more likely to be eaten, thus transferring the toxoplasma to the cat, where it can continue its life cycle.

    That has nothing to do with this article, but I think it's really cool.

  • This is *really* cool science, but "paradigm shifting" may be a touch over the top--this isn't the first paper or study to come to the conclusion that Toxo plays a role in neurological disorders, and there are labs around the globe that have been working on this topic for years. (Full disclosure: my wife was a postdoc in a lab that studied Toxo and its role in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. I'm no expert myself and will happily defer to real researchers on this, but I picked up a lot over the years fro

Slashdot Top Deals

The trouble with money is it costs too much!

Close