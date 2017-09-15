Mind-Altering Cat Parasite Linked To a Whole Lot of Neurological Disorders (sciencealert.com) 53
schwit1 shares a report from ScienceAlert: The brain-dwelling parasite Toxoplasma gondii is estimated to be hosted by at least 2 billion people around the world, and new evidence suggests the lodger could be more dangerous than we think. While the protozoan invader poses the greatest risk to developing fetuses infected in the womb, new research suggests the parasite could alter and amplify a range of neurological disorders, including epilepsy, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, and also cancer. "This study is a paradigm shifter," says one of the team, neuroscientist Dennis Steindler from Tufts University. "We now have to insert infectious disease into the equation of neurodegenerative diseases, epilepsy, and neural cancers." The findings are part of an emerging field of research looking into how T. gondii, which is usually transmitted to humans via contact with cat faeces (or by eating uncooked meat), produces proteins that alter and manipulate the brain chemistry of their infected hosts.
Cats (Score:3, Interesting)
Thus explaining "crazy cat lady" syndrome.
Re: (Score:2)
Thus explaining "crazy cat lady" syndrome.
All this time we thought that having an undatable personality caused women to collect cats. Apparently we had cause and effect switched.
Re: (Score:2)
And men to post on 4chan.
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently we had cause and effect switched.
Perhaps it is not as simple as "cause and effect". It could be a circular effect. About 1 out of every 3 people world-wide is afflicted with toxoplasmosis, but the rate is even higher among cat owners. So it is likely that a majority of these cat owners are infected. Toxoplasmosis changes the behavior of rodents around cats, and makes them less fearful. So it could also affect human feelings for cats. So someone gets a cat, gets infected with toxoplasmosis from that cat, and then gets an urge to get mo
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Possibly linked. Maybe. (Score:1)
"To be clear, the researchers aren't saying the brain parasite is definitively what's behind people developing these debilitating illnesses, but it's possible that T. gondii's protein-based meddling in the brain environment could possibly influence or enable pre-existing susceptibilities in some people to these kinds of diseases."
So, only possibly linked. But maybe not. Bad title.
FUD indeed! (Score:3)
If this is remotely true, we are well and truly fucked, because it isn't just cats, it's damn near everything.
On the serious side, cook yer gadamned food properly and wash your hands after doing shit like taking a crap, or petting pigs, and then all you'll have to worry about is everything else.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not politeness, it's self-interest. Carnivore shit tends to serve as a warning to potential prey, so cats hide it. Simple as that.
Re: (Score:2)
We don't have most other animals pissing and shitting in the same house as humans though. Even dogs aren't usually treated as intimately as most cats.
You wash your hands. You cook your food. This isn't rocket surgery. And if you have your cat or dog in the house you are even less likely to have a problem.
There are, just as an aside, a fair number of people who use pee-pads for their dogs, and even after they go outside, that's when they can pick the bad stuff up. Some dogs are actually coprophagic, which is a hellava direct route for toxoplamasmosis. Eat an unburied cat turd outside, come in and lick your face? Yummy.
This is so simply avoidable by
Re: (Score:2)
Your insistence upon these elitist behaviors is the reason your side lost the 2016 election.
Re: (Score:2)
Your insistence upon these elitist behaviors is the reason your side lost the 2016 election.
And motherfuckers like you equate ignorance to education.
You must be new here. Ratzo's post was the best kind of sarcasm, the type that is true.
After all, in a country where science and health education is learned at the hands of politicians, all science and health leaning form scientists is now suspect, and better treated as all wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Your insistence upon these elitist behaviors is the reason your side lost the 2016 election.
I laughed, but I wasn't certain that you weren't being serious. Either way, you are correct.
What I find interesting is (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
more and more we're finding mental disorders and weaknesses aren't poor decision making or weak moral fiber but a sign something is broken. For millennia we've blamed the mentally ill for their faults unless they were so stark raving mad we couldn't do anything but laugh. As a lot of smaller behavioral problems are traced to physiology I wonder if our society and our political narratives will adapt.
Supposedly a number of ethicists and jurists are worried that "my brain made me do it" will become a standard courtroom defense.
If you want to get out ahead of the crowd, try "my cat's parasites made my brain make me do it".
Does Schrodinger's cat have this parasite? (Score:2)
Well, yes and no...
Cats (Score:4, Informative)
Still totally worth it.
Re: (Score:2)
T. gondii attacks the analytical reasoning centers first.
Shit I thought Psilocybin was in my blood (Score:2)
must be my 6 cats that make me trip out all the time.
As if I needed a reason to hate cats more (Score:2)
n/t
Cat Parasites (Score:1)
Makes Mice Crazy (Score:4, Informative)
Usually mice are afraid of the scent of cats, and steer clear.
But toxoplasma gondii-infected mice lose their fear of cats, and are actually attracted to the scent. They'll seek it out and hang out close to cats, where they'e more likely to be eaten, thus transferring the toxoplasma to the cat, where it can continue its life cycle.
That has nothing to do with this article, but I think it's really cool.
Toxo is intriguing (Score:2)
This is *really* cool science, but "paradigm shifting" may be a touch over the top--this isn't the first paper or study to come to the conclusion that Toxo plays a role in neurological disorders, and there are labs around the globe that have been working on this topic for years. (Full disclosure: my wife was a postdoc in a lab that studied Toxo and its role in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. I'm no expert myself and will happily defer to real researchers on this, but I picked up a lot over the years fro