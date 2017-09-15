Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Medicine Science

Mind-Altering Cat Parasite Linked To a Whole Lot of Neurological Disorders (sciencealert.com) 179

Posted by BeauHD from the mind-altering dept.
schwit1 shares a report from ScienceAlert: The brain-dwelling parasite Toxoplasma gondii is estimated to be hosted by at least 2 billion people around the world, and new evidence suggests the lodger could be more dangerous than we think. While the protozoan invader poses the greatest risk to developing fetuses infected in the womb, new research suggests the parasite could alter and amplify a range of neurological disorders, including epilepsy, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, and also cancer. "This study is a paradigm shifter," says one of the team, neuroscientist Dennis Steindler from Tufts University. "We now have to insert infectious disease into the equation of neurodegenerative diseases, epilepsy, and neural cancers." The findings are part of an emerging field of research looking into how T. gondii, which is usually transmitted to humans via contact with cat faeces (or by eating uncooked meat), produces proteins that alter and manipulate the brain chemistry of their infected hosts.

Mind-Altering Cat Parasite Linked To a Whole Lot of Neurological Disorders More | Reply

Mind-Altering Cat Parasite Linked To a Whole Lot of Neurological Disorders

Comments Filter:

  • Cats (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 15, 2017 @10:10PM (#55207385)

    Thus explaining "crazy cat lady" syndrome.

    • Thus explaining "crazy cat lady" syndrome.

      All this time we thought that having an undatable personality caused women to collect cats. Apparently we had cause and effect switched.

      • All this time we thought that having an undatable personality caused women to collect cats.

        And men to post on 4chan.

      • Re:Cats (Score:4, Interesting)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @11:33PM (#55207749)

        Apparently we had cause and effect switched.

        Perhaps it is not as simple as "cause and effect". It could be a circular effect. About 1 out of every 3 people world-wide is afflicted with toxoplasmosis, but the rate is even higher among cat owners. So it is likely that a majority of these cat owners are infected. Toxoplasmosis changes the behavior of rodents around cats, and makes them less fearful. So it could also affect human feelings for cats. So someone gets a cat, gets infected with toxoplasmosis from that cat, and then gets an urge to get more cats.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Well, you know what they say. Dogs have owners, cats have servants.

        • This could also explain why cat videos are so popular

    • Thus explaining "crazy cat lady" syndrome.

      Yes, that's exactly what it explains. No joke.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by HiThere ( 15173 )

        It's not a joke, but it's also not certainly true. It's a plausible hypothesis. Or it may explain parts of the effect.

        The best way to tell would be to immunize a sufficient number of "cat ladies" and see whether they reduce the number of cats they give room to compared to a randomly selected control group. Unfortunately, I haven't heard of any way to immunize against toxoplasmosis.

  • Possibly linked. Maybe. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 15, 2017 @10:15PM (#55207401)

    "To be clear, the researchers aren't saying the brain parasite is definitively what's behind people developing these debilitating illnesses, but it's possible that T. gondii's protein-based meddling in the brain environment could possibly influence or enable pre-existing susceptibilities in some people to these kinds of diseases."

    So, only possibly linked. But maybe not. Bad title.

    • Re:Possibly linked. Maybe. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by mysticgoat ( 582871 ) on Saturday September 16, 2017 @01:12AM (#55208067) Homepage Journal

      I did some reading up on toxoplasmosis about a decade ago, when a friend's twenty-something son got mixed up with a crazy woman in her forties who was a classic "crazy cat lady" (except she was not old and she looked and acted like an oversexed teenager). Not much had been published in the medical journals at that time, and I doubt that much has been added since then.

      There had been several studies on toxoplasmosis in rats. Some of the findings were that infected rats became greater risk-takers who would explore potentially hostile environments sooner, and more often, than healthy rats. They were attracted to cat urine, where healthy rats avoid that odor. They were more sexually active than uninfected rats.

      There was conjecture at that time that "crazy cat ladies" did not experience the odor of cat piss the same way other people did, which is why they tolerated, and sometimes seem to prefer, to live in rooms that reeked of cat piss. There was conjecture that these women were promiscuous and as a group tended to have intense sexual relationships that did not last long. It seemed like as a group they had more automotive crashes than the norm, and that they were more frequently fired for abusing sick leave and other job perks, or fudging the paperwork. These are indicators of a greater degree of risk-taking.

      Conclusions: In the specific case, the boy got dumped and the girl moved out of state, so that was resolved. My personal conclusion is to avoid any relationship with women who live with cat stink, or own more than two cats. I will not venture any more general conclusion.

      It is a little scary that somewhere between 1 in 5 and 1 in 3 adults tests positive for exposure to T. gondii. However there is no way to determine whether any of these positives is an active carrier, or whether the parasite has gotten into their brain.

      Now if I were going to write a zombie apocalypse story, I would probably use a mutant strain of T. gondii as the agent.... But I don't write that kind of story.

      • Re:Possibly linked. Maybe. (Score:5, Funny)

        by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Saturday September 16, 2017 @05:15AM (#55208707)

        There was conjecture that these women were promiscuous and as a group tended to have intense sexual relationships that did not last long.

        Ok, sold. How do we infect the hot chicks of the planet?

      • They were more sexually active than uninfected rats.

        I guess that explains why nobody has bothered to find a cure for this disease that affects billions of people. Would they want the cure anyway?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jafac ( 1449 )

        Sounds like you're describing classic symptoms of Borderline Personality Disorder; and given my (unfortunate) familiarity with several sufferers (runs in my family) - they seem to share a common trait of hypersensitive smell.

        So yes: they all seem to love cats. A lot. And prefer them to humans. (because: you get pure affection, with no complicated human emotional and relational politics). But cat pee? Not the ones I'm familiar with. They absolutely don't tolerate it, and take extra measures to stay on top

  • FUD indeed! (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @10:19PM (#55207425)
    Toxoplamosis gondii infects virtually all warm blooded Animals. So all you Slashdotters eating cheetos and living in your mom's basement should be safe.

    If this is remotely true, we are well and truly fucked, because it isn't just cats, it's damn near everything.

    On the serious side, cook yer gadamned food properly and wash your hands after doing shit like taking a crap, or petting pigs, and then all you'll have to worry about is everything else.

    • If it's that simple, why is the infection so widespread?

      serological studies estimate that 30â"50% of the global population has been exposed to and may be chronically infected with T. gondii, although infection rates differ significantly from country to country. For example, previous estimates have shown the highest prevalence of persons infected to be in France, at 84%.

      Inb4 jokes about the French.

      Cats, unlike dogs or pigs, lick themselves all over, including their little cat bottoms (Want to know the

      • If it's that simple, why is the infection so widespread?

        Because most people practice really poor hygiene.

        Cats, unlike dogs or pigs, lick themselves all over, including their little cat bottoms

        Dogs also lick their buttholes. Google dog licking it's ass and you'll be treated to a real "treat". And as I noted, many eat their own or other dog's shit. I remember at a pet store years ago, there were two cute little terrier pups in a cage. People were oooh'ing, and aww'ing the little guys, when one gets ready to take a dump, and the other one scaps that tootsie roll up as it's coming out - the turd never hit the floor. Oooh turned to Ewwww! quickly.

        An

  • What I find interesting is (Score:5, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @10:20PM (#55207427)
    more and more we're finding mental disorders and weaknesses aren't poor decision making or weak moral fiber but a sign something is broken. For millennia we've blamed the mentally ill for their faults unless they were so stark raving mad we couldn't do anything but laugh. As a lot of smaller behavioral problems are traced to physiology I wonder if our society and our political narratives will adapt.

    • more and more we're finding mental disorders and weaknesses aren't poor decision making or weak moral fiber but a sign something is broken. For millennia we've blamed the mentally ill for their faults unless they were so stark raving mad we couldn't do anything but laugh. As a lot of smaller behavioral problems are traced to physiology I wonder if our society and our political narratives will adapt.

      Supposedly a number of ethicists and jurists are worried that "my brain made me do it" will become a standard courtroom defense.

      If you want to get out ahead of the crowd, try "my cat's parasites made my brain make me do it".

      • Funnily enough, that's only a concern back when superstitions were widely held beliefs. "The Devil made me do it". The most newsworthy of recent incidents was former South African cricket captain Hanse Cronje.

        With naturalistic explanations, at least there is a chance in hell to actually test it instead of people getting away by blaming being possessed.
        • provided you've got universal healthcare there's the opportunity to get tested, treated and cured before it's an issue.

        • As an atheist I'm sure you appreciate that the devil can be seen just as an external manifestation of a person's desire to do what they feel or have been taught is wrong. The supernatural aspect is optional though convenient scapegoat.

          We're finding more and more that what were thought to be expressions of free will, such as disliking the taste of coriander, or otherwise random, like being able to roll ones tongue, are instead genetically determined. Subtle combinations of genes will likely determine more

          • We're finding more and more that what were thought to be expressions of free will, such as disliking the taste of coriander, or otherwise random, like being able to roll ones tongue, are instead genetically determined.

            WTF? Have you been sleeping under a rock for the last 100+ years?

            Neither of those, to the best of my knowledge, has ever been considered an act of "free will".

            I certainly don't choose to find licorice disgusting--in fact, I've tried many times to get myself to like it, but, all efforts to the contrary notwithstanding, it still tastes like, well, cat shit to me.

            And we've known about the tongue rolling thing being passed on for decades--it was used specifically as an example of an inheritable trait in a text

      • Supposedly a number of ethicists and jurists are worried that "my brain made me do it" will become a standard courtroom defense.

        You have to act like there is free will or this system doesn't work. However, this system sucks. There may not be any such thing as free will. In which case, you can reasonably say that what we ought to do is treat people like they're sick, not evil. However, you also can't reasonably be overly upset at people unwilling to do that. But don't beat yourself up if you are, because that's not your fault either :)

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by HiThere ( 15173 )

          Explaining the cause of a fault is not denying the existence of the fault.

          The question is "What should be done about it?". I'll agree that "beating yourself up" is rarely a useful approach, but that doesn't mean you should just accept it. There are generally multiple approaches to controlling any specific behavior, and multiple ways to deal with an infirmity or other fault. Find one that works. Sometimes you need assistance in finding one that works.

          The real problem is when there's a defect in goals...b

    • I think in the past people were more likely to ascribe insanity to physical forces, "psychoanalysis" is a modern fraud

    • That Schrödinger is one odd guy. Has a box with a cat in it, I opened it and it was dead, and now he accuses me of killing the cat because I opened the box.

  • Cats (Score:4, Informative)

    by somenickname ( 1270442 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @10:39PM (#55207519)

    Still totally worth it.

  • must be my 6 cats that make me trip out all the time.

  • Makes Mice Crazy (Score:5, Informative)

    by Chysn ( 898420 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @11:26PM (#55207717)

    Usually mice are afraid of the scent of cats, and steer clear.

    But toxoplasma gondii-infected mice lose their fear of cats, and are actually attracted to the scent. They'll seek it out and hang out close to cats, where they'e more likely to be eaten, thus transferring the toxoplasma to the cat, where it can continue its life cycle.

    That has nothing to do with this article, but I think it's really cool.

    • This actually has everything to do with this article! One hypothesis is that toxo-infected humans have increased risk-taking behaviour. There's an association with toxoplasmosis and accidents/suicides, for example. This risk-taking would supposedly make humans more susceptible to being predated on by big cats, thus again allowing toxo to continue its life cycle. Presumably if the parasite can mess with your brain, it's also capable of doing other things that might make you more likely to be eaten by Smilodo

    • Usually mice are afraid of the scent of cats, and steer clear.

      But toxoplasma gondii-infected mice lose their fear of cats, and are actually attracted to the scent. They'll seek it out and hang out close to cats, where they'e more likely to be eaten, thus transferring the toxoplasma to the cat, where it can continue its life cycle.

      That has nothing to do with this article, but I think it's really cool.

      It doesn't sound as cool for the mice...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by DeQueue ( 112880 )

      For more details, see "Fatal attraction in rats infected with Toxoplasma gondii."

      https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1690701/pdf/11007336.pdf

      Although not directly a part of the above study, the paper includes this
      interesting tidbit:

      "Even naive laboratory rats that have not been in contact
      with cats for several hundred generations still show
      strong aversive reactions when confronted with cat odor."

    • If you want something even more creepy, try parasites that control their hosts [bbc.co.uk].

      Li'l warning for those like me that aren't too fond of the creepy-crawly: It gets VERY creepy-crawly! Because as one can assume, most affected organisms are relatively primitive insects.

    • Usually mice are afraid of the scent of cats, and steer clear.

      But toxoplasma gondii-infected mice lose their fear of cats, and are actually attracted to the scent. They'll seek it out and hang out close to cats, where they'e more likely to be eaten, thus transferring the toxoplasma to the cat, where it can continue its life cycle.

      That has nothing to do with this article, but I think it's really cool.

      Actually, that's pretty close to the topic of the article, it's just that the article is too politically-correct to say what else it causes: homosexuality. T. Gondii rewires the brains of mice to be sexually attracted to male urine, meanwhile most gays like cats. That's hardly a coincidence.

  • This is *really* cool science, but "paradigm shifting" may be a touch over the top--this isn't the first paper or study to come to the conclusion that Toxo plays a role in neurological disorders, and there are labs around the globe that have been working on this topic for years. (Full disclosure: my wife was a postdoc in a lab that studied Toxo and its role in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. I'm no expert myself and will happily defer to real researchers on this, but I picked up a lot over the years fro

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by thomst ( 1640045 )

      American AC in Paris noted:

      This is *really* cool science, but "paradigm shifting" may be a touch over the top--this isn't the first paper or study to come to the conclusion that Toxo plays a role in neurological disorders, and there are labs around the globe that have been working on this topic for years.

      Yep:

      and those are just the top three scholarly articles for a google search for "toxplasmosis rat behavior". The parent page for each of those articles links to other, related studies, as well - but the Bermoy, Webster, and Macdonald study from 2000 appears to be the first. So, no, not exactly ground-breaking, and definitely not a paradigm changer, either.

      Anybody remember Stanley Pr [wikipedia.org]

  • Or reading a certain sci-fi series where the far future is actually controlled by intelligent, sentient bacteria that will their unwitting host species to co-operate or go to war to further their distribution in the galaxy

  • "One Cat Short of Crazy"

Slashdot Top Deals

A morsel of genuine history is a thing so rare as to be always valuable. -- Thomas Jefferson

Close