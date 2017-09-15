Many Machine Learning Studies Don't Actually Show Anything Meaningful, But They Spread Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (theoutline.com) 8
Michael Byrne, writing for the Outline: Here's what you need to know about every way-cool and-or way-creepy machine learning study that has ever been or will ever be published: Anything that can be represented in some fashion by patterns within data -- any abstract-able thing that exists in the objective world, from online restaurant reviews to geopolitics -- can be "predicted" by machine learning models given sufficient historical data. At the heart of nearly every foaming news article starting with the words "AI knows ..." is some machine learning paper exploiting this basic realization. "AI knows if you have skin cancer." "AI beats doctors at predicting heart attacks." "AI predicts future crime." "AI knows how many calories are in that cookie." There is no real magic behind these findings. The findings themselves are often taken as profound simply for having way-cool concepts like deep learning and artificial intelligence and neural networks attached to them, rather than because they are offering some great insight or utility -- which most of the time, they are not.
just like Carnac the Magnificent (Score:2)
Uh huh (Score:1)
Didn't we all assume that? (Score:2)
When AI can teach itself how to use a programming language from documents found on the internet or solve a long unsolved mathematical puzzle, that'll be something to talk about.
It really is like human intelligence. (Score:3)
The human brain sees pattern everywhere it looks too.
I'm retired now but I've been doing a lot of reading and experimentation with decision tree based classification methods. I like these because the produce models you can examine critically, as opposed to so-called "deep learning" algorithms which produce results that you pretty much have to judge by their giving you the result you expect. It's not that that isn't useful in some cases, but I don't find it as interesting.
So we're teaching Apophenia to computers now (Score:2)
Or at least headlines are trying to achieve it.
Maybe we need to come up with a new word to describe when computers are used to generate meaningless connections between events. Or maybe we can add to Pareidolia's definition the idea that it can also find meaning in random information as well as sights and sounds. Oooo! That's it. Meta-Pareidolia. Finding meaning in random stimuli or information.