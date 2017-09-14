We're Eating Plastics From Our Own Dirty Laundry (vice.com) 50
Every time you wash your fleece jacket or other synthetic clothing, microscopic synthetic fibres are released and end up in our food supply and drinking water. From a report: These microfibres are so small -- visible only under a microscope -- that they bypass municipal filtration systems and are consumed by fish and other marine life. A team of women from Waterloo, Ontario is looking to solve that problem. They've designed something that looks a lot like a dryer sheet for your laundry machine. You'd be able to drop this reusable sheet, called PolyGone, into the laundry machine with your dirty clothes. It attracts and traps the microfibres so they can be recycled. They presented their work at the annual AquaHacking conference at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday. "With these fibres entering our food system and ending up on our plates, we are essentially eating polluted laundry," said co-founder Lauren Smith at the conference. The event saw five teams, including hers, compete for tens of thousands of dollars and entry into several local incubators and accelerator centres. Smith has a Masters degree in sustainability management from UW, specializing in water.
Sounds like they just pass straight through the digestive system to waste, just like other numerous toxins and junk components of things you eat that don't have nutritive value.
Is there evidence that any of these residual plastic bits that get through the water filters are actually harmful?
This comes across as yet another scare article with the dual purpose of keeping the masses terrified of the world around them and to hopefully sell this new product that is coming out.
You don't understand the environmentalist religion at all.
Your digestive system does, though.
Serious question.. How? What about small plastic fibers is a problem as they go though my digestive tract?
That article is about a softening agent which is banned in consumer products in the USA, so not a concern in my backyard.. Anything else?
Microplastics affect different aspects of the environment. They can affect fish, birds and other wildlife who may ingest the plastics, causing internal blockage, dehydration and death in these species.
Microplastics can also transport other pollutants. They absorb pollutants already in the water, such as DDT, polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). When ingested by wildlife or humans (either directly or indirectly), these plastics contain high concentrations of these dangerous toxins which can become even more concentrated and dangerous as they bioaccumulate in the food chain.
Some consequences of micro plastic ingestion that have been found in fish include reduced reproductive ability,
decreased feeding ability, abnormal behavior and death.25
When I was little I probably accidentally swollowed, and pooped out tens of pennies, dimes, screws, nuts. Unless it's going to leech a chemical that mimics hormones, or heavy metals typically it just goes right through you, along with all the other undigestible parts of your food, like bone fragments, egg shell fragments, bugs, dirt, rocks... you do realize the human digestive system was designed to eat raw meat in an open field, right?
Yeah our digestive systems these days are a bit more sensitive
Unless it's going to leech a chemical that mimics hormones,
I think that's the major concern here. Plasticizers mimicking estrogen, etc. Either we eat them directly and suffer the consequences. Or fish eat them and they interfere with their growth/reproduction cycles and we get fewer fish. Or gay fish.
The answer isn't so much to get plastics out of the environment as it is to get these specific components out of the plastics. You will probably absorb far more weird chemicals from your food packaging then from particles that you consume from the environment.
...typically it just goes right through you, along with all the other undigestible parts of your food, like bone fragments, egg shell fragments, bugs, dirt, rocks...
What's wrong with eating bugs [huffingtonpost.com]?
Small particles can lodge in your intestinal vaginations and such, whereas large things will pass through. A lot of weird stuff happens when things change size and shape. For example: L-Methamphetamine causes vasoconstriction and acts as a nasal decongestant; D-Methamphatemaine tilts a Methyl group toward the other side of the molecule, and so ends up binding to NET and DAT, entering the DAT and forcing dopamine out of the vacuole and into your brain, revving up your serotonin system, and generally scr
So... is there a problem? (Score:1)
Exactly... What is the health issue here?
I'm not saying there isn't one, I'm just interested in why this is a problem. I've seen at least two news stories about this now and neither of them have any information about what the alarm is really about.
My suspicion is they're benign and that this is a well-known phenomena, or rare, but it upsets people concerned about the idea of "un-natural" or "synthetic" things making their way in their food source.
Otherwise: Wouldn't this discovery have been its own article and study LONG before someone was working on developing a product?
Maybe the findings about microfibers are specifically being printed to create demand for a product.
Also; it's not a very practical product..... sure you may FILTER your own laund
Assuming this is important and the product works, then they can have a post-filtering stage at the sewage treatment plant where the clean water discharge first goes through a giant, turbulant vat stirring up many sheets of this stuff. That would be an extremely-fine-particle filter.
When a centralized design doesn't work, distribute. When a distributed design doesn't work, centralize. When both are practical and functional, take a layered approach.
That's why you should cook fish before eating it. But cooking plastic (in fish) just makes the problem worse.
And why didn't anybody discover this problem before? Synthetic fabrics have been widespread since at least the 1960's.
Nice but... (Score:2)
That sheet is great and all but how do we get it to be used on a large scale? We have a hard enough time getting people to believe that significantly altering our planet's atmosphere is a bad thing, how are we going to get people on board with this?
...how are we going to get people on board with this?
You must be young.... Those bran muffins look pretty tempting at my age...
Yes it is a problem, it's sad people are asking (Score:1)
Plastic is not inert, It really should not be used for food packaging. It leeches chemicals into your food - the worst of which is plasticizers which make plastic soft (vs. the old brittle plastics of the 60's) plasticizers mimic hormones (which regulate most of your autonomous functions) this can screw up many of the normal functions in your body, in addition to causing cancer.
Kick 'em when they're up... (Score:2)
To think that Don Henley was right all this time...
"You don't really need to find out what's going on.
You don't really want to know just how far it's gone.
Just leave well enough alone. Eat your dirty laundry"
isn't this basically like eating fiber? (Score:2)
Don't the two both just pass through your digestive tract and on out? I don't see the big deal - if it just passed through and isn't getting absorbed or cause problems, why worry about it? Or is there some confirmed research that shows it's a problem somehow?
Synthetic Sheep? (Score:3)
> your fleece jacket or other synthetic clothing,
Fleece's come from sheep.