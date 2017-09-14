Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Science

We're Eating Plastics From Our Own Dirty Laundry (vice.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the pushing-the-boundaries dept.
Every time you wash your fleece jacket or other synthetic clothing, microscopic synthetic fibres are released and end up in our food supply and drinking water. From a report: These microfibres are so small -- visible only under a microscope -- that they bypass municipal filtration systems and are consumed by fish and other marine life. A team of women from Waterloo, Ontario is looking to solve that problem. They've designed something that looks a lot like a dryer sheet for your laundry machine. You'd be able to drop this reusable sheet, called PolyGone, into the laundry machine with your dirty clothes. It attracts and traps the microfibres so they can be recycled. They presented their work at the annual AquaHacking conference at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday. "With these fibres entering our food system and ending up on our plates, we are essentially eating polluted laundry," said co-founder Lauren Smith at the conference. The event saw five teams, including hers, compete for tens of thousands of dollars and entry into several local incubators and accelerator centres. Smith has a Masters degree in sustainability management from UW, specializing in water.

We're Eating Plastics From Our Own Dirty Laundry More | Reply

We're Eating Plastics From Our Own Dirty Laundry

Comments Filter:
  • Are these microscopic fibers detrimental? The article doesn't mention any health risks, just that they are ending up in the water supply. I would like to know what it is we're panicking about.

    • Exactly... What is the health issue here?

      I'm not saying there isn't one, I'm just interested in why this is a problem. I've seen at least two news stories about this now and neither of them have any information about what the alarm is really about.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      My suspicion is they're benign and that this is a well-known phenomena, or rare, but it upsets people concerned about the idea of "un-natural" or "synthetic" things making their way in their food source.

      Otherwise: Wouldn't this discovery have been its own article and study LONG before someone was working on developing a product?

      Maybe the findings about microfibers are specifically being printed to create demand for a product.

      Also; it's not a very practical product..... sure you may FILTER your own laund

  • That sheet is great and all but how do we get it to be used on a large scale? We have a hard enough time getting people to believe that significantly altering our planet's atmosphere is a bad thing, how are we going to get people on board with this?

  • Mmm more fiber than a bran muffin.

  • Plastic is not inert, It really should not be used for food packaging. It leeches chemicals into your food - the worst of which is plasticizers which make plastic soft (vs. the old brittle plastics of the 60's) plasticizers mimic hormones (which regulate most of your autonomous functions) this can screw up many of the normal functions in your body, in addition to causing cancer.

    http://www.salon.com/2005/05/27/plastics_and_boys/

  • To think that Don Henley was right all this time...

    "You don't really need to find out what's going on.
    You don't really want to know just how far it's gone.
    Just leave well enough alone. Eat your dirty laundry"

  • Don't the two both just pass through your digestive tract and on out? I don't see the big deal - if it just passed through and isn't getting absorbed or cause problems, why worry about it? Or is there some confirmed research that shows it's a problem somehow?

  • > your fleece jacket or other synthetic clothing,

    Fleece's come from sheep.

Slashdot Top Deals

A university faculty is 500 egotists with a common parking problem.

Close