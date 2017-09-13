Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Study Finds That Banning Trolls Works, To Some Degree (vice.com) 36

Posted by BeauHD from the jump-ship dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: On October 5, 2015, facing mounting criticism about the hate groups proliferating on Reddit, the site banned a slew of offensive subreddits, including r/Coontown and r/fatpeoplehate, which targeted Black people and those with weight issues. But did banning these online groups from Reddit diminish hateful behavior overall, or did the hate just spread to other places? A new study from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Emory University, and University of Michigan examines just that, and uses data collected from 100 million Reddit posts that were created before and after the aforementioned subreddits were dissolved. Published in the journal ACM Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction, the researchers conclude that the 2015 ban worked. More accounts than expected discontinued their use on the site, and accounts that stayed after the ban drastically reduced their hate speech. However, studies like this raise questions about the systemic issues facing the internet at large, and how our culture should deal with online hate speech. First, the researchers automatically extracted words from the banned subreddits to create a dataset that included hate speech and community-specific lingo. The researchers looked at the accounts of users who were active on those subreddits and compared their posting activity from before and after those offensive subreddits were banned. The team was able to monitor upticks or drops in the hate speech across Reddit and if that speech had "migrated" to other subreddits as a result.

  • Remind me... (Score:3)

    by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @05:34PM (#55191365)

    ...who gets to define who the trolls are and what constitutes Trolling?

    Is it like Pornography?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      .who gets to define who the trolls are and what constitutes Trolling?

      The people who own the website and define the Terms of Service.

      Don't like it, build your own community of whiny cunts who wish to act like spoiled children. Reddit doesn't owe you a platform.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by epyT-R ( 613989 )

        Who are the spoiled children again? The ones who demand free speech or the ones who bitch when it is used to say things they don't like?

    • Who ever runs the website gets to decide the trolls. Don't like their definition? Start your own site.

      You have a right to free speech, but nobody owes you a soapbox.

      • Who ever runs the website gets to decide the trolls. Don't like their definition? Start your own site.

        Damn right we'll start our own site! With blackjack, and hookers! In fact, forget the site!

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Its more like common decency.

      You know how your parents eventually taught you not to shit all over the house? It is essentially the same thing. My cousin works in a day care and has the unfortunate job of doing this kind of training when the (wealthy, in theory well educated) parents fail to do so.

      I suspect this will be much the same but much older children will have to be educated.

    • The company running the site does. As long as it's not the government, that's fine.

  • When you purge opposing views, of course it will be effective. That said, the study used a very subjective definition. It used a very specific and politically defined version to classify people.
  • I've had posts marked down as troll because people disagreed with the points raised.

    Trolling is making inflammatory statements for the sake of getting people to respond. Disagreeing with a position does not make it a troll post.

  • Seems the trolls came to Slashdot after the ban.

