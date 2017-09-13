Study Finds That Banning Trolls Works, To Some Degree (vice.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: On October 5, 2015, facing mounting criticism about the hate groups proliferating on Reddit, the site banned a slew of offensive subreddits, including r/Coontown and r/fatpeoplehate, which targeted Black people and those with weight issues. But did banning these online groups from Reddit diminish hateful behavior overall, or did the hate just spread to other places? A new study from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Emory University, and University of Michigan examines just that, and uses data collected from 100 million Reddit posts that were created before and after the aforementioned subreddits were dissolved. Published in the journal ACM Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction, the researchers conclude that the 2015 ban worked. More accounts than expected discontinued their use on the site, and accounts that stayed after the ban drastically reduced their hate speech. However, studies like this raise questions about the systemic issues facing the internet at large, and how our culture should deal with online hate speech. First, the researchers automatically extracted words from the banned subreddits to create a dataset that included hate speech and community-specific lingo. The researchers looked at the accounts of users who were active on those subreddits and compared their posting activity from before and after those offensive subreddits were banned. The team was able to monitor upticks or drops in the hate speech across Reddit and if that speech had "migrated" to other subreddits as a result.
...who gets to define who the trolls are and what constitutes Trolling?
Is it like Pornography?
You've been treated so unfairly, it's no wonder you're crying like a baby.
Perhaps a public push for more people to host USENET servers for free or something.
If the speech is short of actually inciting someone to bodily harm, then people should be allowed to post and express it, even if it is distasteful.
The people who own the website and define the Terms of Service.
Don't like it, build your own community of whiny cunts who wish to act like spoiled children. Reddit doesn't owe you a platform.
He told you - then you go and build your own internet, with blackjack, and hookers... In fact, forget the internet.
Seriously, if you don't like it, go build your own. They built theirs, and they have every right to decide who gets to say what on it.
Only the government can't tell you to shut the fuck up with your abhorrent views.
Who are the spoiled children again? The ones who demand free speech or the ones who bitch when it is used to say things they don't like?
You have a right to free speech, but nobody owes you a soapbox.
Damn right we'll start our own site! With blackjack, and hookers! In fact, forget the site!
Its more like common decency.
You know how your parents eventually taught you not to shit all over the house? It is essentially the same thing. My cousin works in a day care and has the unfortunate job of doing this kind of training when the (wealthy, in theory well educated) parents fail to do so.
I suspect this will be much the same but much older children will have to be educated.
The company running the site does. As long as it's not the government, that's fine.
Exactly. Banning will only encourage people to put down their keyboards and pick up a gun. They don't realize how the 1st Amendment diffuses the need for the 2nd. If the boiler can't vent, it will explode.
Wasn't there a study that showed that folks that vent online were less likely to grab a semiautomatic
.233 and a few banana clips and shoot up the place?
Yes but it also turns out that if you label the banana clips 'organic' they feel the need to complain online again and end up in an infinite loop so it's a manageable problem.
OK, I'll ask you something.
Back in the days of Usenet (e.g. alt.syntax.tactical), the point of trolling was to be as clever and sharp as possible. Today, the point is to be as blunt and moronic as possible.
What happened? Was it weev?
Trolling is making inflammatory statements for the sake of getting people to respond. Disagreeing with a position does not make it a troll post.
