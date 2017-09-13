Ford Disguised a Man As a Car Seat To Research Self-Driving (techcrunch.com) 13
According to TechCrunch, Ford put a man in a car seat disguise so that a Ford Transit could masquerade as a true self-driving vehicle in order to evaluate how passers-by, other drivers on the road and cyclists reacted to sharing the road with an autonomous vehicle. From the report: The trial, conducted with the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, also made use of a light bar mounted on the top of the windshield to provide communication about what the car was doing, including yielding, driving autonomously or accelerating from a full stop. The Transit Connect van used for the trial would indicate its behavior using signals including a slow white pulse for yielding, a rapid blinking for accelerating from a stop, and staying solid if it's actively in self-driving mode. The bar is positioned roughly where a driver's eye line would be, to try to catch the attention of those around it who would look in its direction.
on how people would react, since it is presently illegal to send out a self driving car onto public roads without a person there ready to take control. If it were legal, people would react differently (like, probably, fewer of them would call the cops).
When Chevy tried this in the Astro van, it kept malfunctioning, by saying "Ruh-roh, Reorge! Roor is ropen!!!"
Just let me get my shotgun, a barrel of whiskey, and we can try it again where you surprise me by having a car drive itself down my rural road.
No guarantees it will return, mind you. Don't truck with ghost cars round these here parts.
This is so insulting. Didn't we all as a society agree that actors in blackface is racist and offensive? Why is putting a man in carface any different?