Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Science Technology

Ford Disguised a Man As a Car Seat To Research Self-Driving (techcrunch.com) 13

Posted by BeauHD from the master-of-disguise dept.
According to TechCrunch, Ford put a man in a car seat disguise so that a Ford Transit could masquerade as a true self-driving vehicle in order to evaluate how passers-by, other drivers on the road and cyclists reacted to sharing the road with an autonomous vehicle. From the report: The trial, conducted with the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, also made use of a light bar mounted on the top of the windshield to provide communication about what the car was doing, including yielding, driving autonomously or accelerating from a full stop. The Transit Connect van used for the trial would indicate its behavior using signals including a slow white pulse for yielding, a rapid blinking for accelerating from a stop, and staying solid if it's actively in self-driving mode. The bar is positioned roughly where a driver's eye line would be, to try to catch the attention of those around it who would look in its direction.

Ford Disguised a Man As a Car Seat To Research Self-Driving More | Reply

Ford Disguised a Man As a Car Seat To Research Self-Driving

Comments Filter:
  • Been done before but the Ford setup is much more convincing.

  • on how people would react, since it is presently illegal to send out a self driving car onto public roads without a person there ready to take control. If it were legal, people would react differently (like, probably, fewer of them would call the cops).

  • waaay back in the day, when Ford/Chevy made "talking cars", as in the female (always female) voice "your door is a jar" or ajar or something like that, a new Buick bought by a church-going lady ran off the road after leaving the dealership. she said that "haunts are in my car" (haunts are ghosts). this experiment has a little "haunt" potential, even if it's only distracted drivers calling 911 to report it. and yes, those would be data points.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      Studies have shown that people (especially men) are more likely to listen to a female voice. Even fighter jet pilots get directions from women.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      When Chevy tried this in the Astro van, it kept malfunctioning, by saying "Ruh-roh, Reorge! Roor is ropen!!!"

  • Equifax disguised a music major as Chief of Security!

  • Just let me get my shotgun, a barrel of whiskey, and we can try it again where you surprise me by having a car drive itself down my rural road.

    No guarantees it will return, mind you. Don't truck with ghost cars round these here parts.

  • This is so insulting. Didn't we all as a society agree that actors in blackface is racist and offensive? Why is putting a man in carface any different?

Slashdot Top Deals

What this country needs is a good five cent microcomputer.

Close