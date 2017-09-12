Boffins Fear We Might Be Running Out of Ideas (theregister.co.uk) 80
Innovation, fetishized by Silicon Valley companies and celebrated by business boosters, no longer provides the economic jolt it once did. From a report: In order to maintain Moore's Law -- by which transistor density doubles every two years or so -- it now takes 18 times as many scientists as it did in the 1970s. That means each researcher's output today is 18 times less effective in terms of generating economic value than it was several decades ago. On an annual basis, research productivity is declining at a rate of about 6.8 percent per year in the semiconductor industry. In other words, we're running out of ideas. That's the conclusion of economic researchers from Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In a paper published this week through the National Bureau of Economic Research, "Are Ideas Getting Harder to Find?", economics professors Nicholas Bloom, Charles Jones, and John Van Reenen, and PhD candidate Michael Webb, defy Betteridge's Law of Headlines by concluding that an idea drought has indeed taken hold. "Across a broad range of case studies ... we find that ideas -- and in particular the exponential growth they imply -- are getting harder and harder to find," the authors declare in their paper.
Another thing we can outsource to AI.
Your doing a good job spouting out what Rush Limbaugh told you that liberals believe. Why don't you actually ask a liberal next time.
"All men are created equal." I read this somewhere once.
Failure of too much Applied Research (Score:2)
Possibly not if Moore's law fails. However, this study arguably just shows the failure of focussing entirely on applied research. For each of their case studies they focus on one thing, such as Moore's law, crop yields etc. and conclude that it gets harder each year to drive the increases. This is because each of these areas is sticking to one fundamental approach and refining and improving it more and more which is clearly going to get harder over time.
We can only make things so small.
There is still plenty of room at the bottom [wikipedia.org]. Conventional transistors can't get much smaller, but that just means we need some unconventional innovation.
Visionary (Score:2)
"Everything that can be invented has been invented."
~ Charles H. Duell, Commissioner of US patent office (1899)
I should have gone one click deeper:
https://patentlyo.com/patent/2... [patentlyo.com]
ernst rutherford (Score:2)
When we have found how the nucleus of atoms is built up we shall have found the greatest secret of all — except life. We shall have found the basis of everything — of the earth we walk on, of the air we breathe, of the sunshine, of our physical body itself, of everything in the world, however great or however small — except life.
I think self-consciousness is even more mysterious than life. It will take a while before we understand how that comes about.
Nah... (Score:2)
Apple Announces iPhone X With Edge-To-Edge Display, Wireless Charging and No Home Button
Nah, see? We still have plenty of ideas. Oh, wait, you may have meant good ones... OK, that might be a problem. The low-hanging fruit has been already eaten.
Oh no! (Score:2)
The low hanging fruit was easiest to pick? What a shocking new revelatory cliche that we've totally never seen before in any other aspect of life and therefore would have had no reason to believe would apply here!
Worse engineers (Score:3)
Agreed, Intel is where passion goes to die..
I remember when I worked at university, people were already on average not competent and not particularly passionate about changing that already.
Freshman courses are predominately that, sophomore level is barely better, but by Junior year most of the most egregious folks have moved on to something else.
New ideas never come from big companies. Try them at small startups.
On average, I'll believe that, simply because the profession is more prolific.
The curse of a career path becoming more prolific is that only the most passionate would previously be in the field now has money seekers.
*stop eating the seed corn* (Score:5, Insightful)
You mean they're egostistical assholes?
I don't see money chasing anything (Score:2)
Hard for your scientists to find (Score:1)
In a finite universe (Score:2)
There's going to be a finite number of practical possibilities; we may actually be close to hitting a wall with regards to finding improved ways to push electrons through transistors. And then there's physics itself - there is an information processing limit based on the universe's physical laws.
That still leaves memristors, photonics, and quantum computing, and there's likely still a corner or two of under-understood physics to find and exploit.
I don't think we've reached the limits yet. https://en.wikip [wikipedia.org]
The only limit is limited understanding
Courage! (Score:3)
I have an idea (Score:2)
Not ideas. Easy ideas. (Score:2)
We are not running out of ideas. That is nonsense. We are running out of EASY ideas. Before you could tell your supplier: Use this program to place an order directly to our factory. Then we will automatically send the orders for the required raw materials to our suppliers so that we can fill your order. Good idea! Big productivity jump!
Those easy gains are gone.
Oh No!!!! (Score:2)
We've invented everything there is to invent!
I think "boffins" said that in the past.
They were wrong then too.
Jeez! And we think Stanford and MIT are where the smart people are?!
Wait, what?! (Score:2)
Seriously? So a few researchers make the move from germanium to silicon that is (directly) used by approximately 2 people. 70 years later a team of researchers make a design change to reduce battery consumption 2% - for 100M iPhones. Which had more direct economic impact?
To measure by "economic impact" is complete blarney. You can claim it takes more people/time/money/resources, but to weigh it against the economic impact by saying "it takes 18 people to do [double density] where it used to take 1" is c
Yes, a massive logarithm comprehension fail on the part of TFA.
If you are going to equate moore's law with progress, fine, let's stipulate that... but moore's law is that progress doubles every 2 years so a fair comparison is how many years is it taking the number of scientists needed to maintain it to double. 18x over 40 years puts us significantly below 2 years.
Simpsons Did It First (Score:1)
Asinine fucking math (Score:4, Informative)
That means each researcher's output today is 18 times less effective in terms of generating economic value than it was several decades ago.
Assuming that the absolute number of transistors still matters, this math is ridiculous. A doubling of transistor count now means roughly 10 billion new transistors vs. a doubling in the 70s meaning maybe 10,000. So for 18x the headcount you get 1 MILLION times the transistors. A researcher is about 50,000 times more effective than he was in the 70s.
This is disturbingly clueless (Score:4, Insightful)
We're not running out of ideas. What has happened in CPU development is that we have made all of the relatively easy advances in transistor miniaturization, and further advances are becoming incremental as progress runs up against the asymptotic curves imposed by the laws of physics. Further advances in processing power are therefore coming to rely upon increasingly multicore designs and sophisticated caches, mainly because that's a less risky business proposition than investigating architectures other than the von Neumann and (occasionally) Harvard architectures.
It's also worth noting that most of the several orders of magnitude increase in processing power over the last three decades has been consumed by increasingly inefficient software as a way of keeping software development costs down.
Nature only provides so many free rides, and humans have proven themselves very good at exhausting them quickly. Ideas, even good ones, are always cheap and plentiful. It's a willingness to do hard (and therefore expensive) work that is in short supply.
I'm stumped, too. If only there was a way to find out what words mean. Even better if you could use a computer to do it.
IOT (Score:1)
It's the fault of information technology (Score:1)
It's called information overload, and pre-conditioning.
Ever since computers have evolved to become the main device everyone has to know and work with, a huge percentage of the active population's creative ideas are now hovering around improving stuff that happens on a computer screen. This is a constrictive pattern, and it is limiting real innovation. Too much creativity is being wasted on programming. Back in the day before computers and mobile phones existed, people were really innovating in all the field
check the math (Score:4, Informative)
"it now takes 18 times as many scientists as it did in the 1970s. That means each researcher's output today is 18 times less effective in terms of generating economic value than it was several decades ago"
In 1970s, they used to make only few hundreds to few thousands of each high end chip. Today, Apple A11 or Qualcomm 835 or Intel x64 will get produced in hundreds of millions in quantities.
Low hanging fruit is over (Score:4, Informative)
Also, we may have started hitting some hard physical limits, not just a lack of better ideas. If silicon makers are finding so hard to improve their chips, it may be because electronics and digital systems as we known them break up when the gates' size is comparable to that of atoms.
The solutions may again come from other fields of knowledge. If quantum effects ruin your logic gates because they are too small, better start thinking on quantum computing approaches leveraging your knowledge to make small things on a waffer.
Easier said than done, though.
Yeah but that means funding basic science (Score:2)
Liberal arts majors should just STFU (Score:3)
And yet in10 years will be complete opposite ... (Score:2)
... when First Contact happens and causes us to rethink everything and people will want a a less complex world.
There are so many new technologies that haven't been developed yet, let alone imagined, that we'll _never_ run out of ideas to try.
The fundamental problem today is that when your R&D is tied to an artificial monetary system then yeah, no one can afford to pay for R&D. But when money is no longer the sole focus then R&D will flourish.
Mature technology (Score:2)
I think they have to eventually accept that "Moore's Law" is no law at all. Eventually any technology matures and you then get very incremental improvements.
Take automobiles for example: While there have been a lot of efficiency improvements and such over the years, you could take a car from 1945 and while it will certainly look "retro", if it's in good condition it's still perfectly workable in a modern setting. On the flip side, you COULDN'T really do that with a Model T.
Computers, much like everything
What BS. (Score:2)
This is apparent decline of productivity is typical of a mature science.
One day, for example, semiconductors will hit their physical limits and Moore's law will cease to apply. At that point, these "Boffins" will presumably conclude that productivity in that industry had ceased to grow, and that it could all be fixed if we just had more on the ball researchers. They presumably also think that we could have 500 MPH cars if only the automotive researchers weren't so lazy. .
idiot confuses math for logic (Score:2)
Let me explain this in terms a child can understand.
Learning things gets exponentially harder. Think of it like climbing a cliff. When you move from a 10 ft cliff to a 20 ft cliff, and it takes you twice as long, it does NOT mean we are moving half as fast.
We are working on harder problems so it will take more work to figure them out. That does not mean we are running out of ideas, nor does it mean the ideas are smaller. It means we are applying the same size ideas to bigger problems.
Spellikans vexed on lingo drift (Score:2)
Boffins? (Score:2)
Nonsense (Score:2)
In the early 1900s there was a scientist who believed we had already figured everything out, we just had to sort out the details now.
That sentiment was ridiculous then and it's ridiculous now. If the idea flow seems to be slowing, it's not because we're running out of them. Rather, it's because society's problems are maturing. I guarantee a brand new class of need shows up, the ideas will flow faster than ever before.
"Boffin" is not a valid word (Score:2)
Many Boffins died (Score:2)
To bring us this information...