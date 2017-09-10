Neural Networks Can Auto-Generate Reviews That Fool Humans (arxiv.org) 12
Fake reviews used to be crowdsourced. Now they can be auto-generated by AI, according to a new research paper shared by AmiMoJo: In this paper, we identify a new class of attacks that leverage deep learning language models (Recurrent Neural Networks or RNNs) to automate the generation of fake online reviews for products and services. Not only are these attacks cheap and therefore more scalable, but they can control rate of content output to eliminate the signature burstiness that makes crowdsourced campaigns easy to detect. Using Yelp reviews as an example platform, we show how a two phased review generation and customization attack can produce reviews that are indistinguishable by state-of-the-art statistical detectors.
Humans marked these AI-generated reviews as useful at approximately the same rate as they did for real (human-authored) Yelp reviews.
Considering the amount of reviews that you can see on Ebay on some stuff that seems too similar when you look at a lot of them.
The expected quality of product reviews is so bad that a human doing mediocrely is indistinguishable from a neural net doing very well.
Great article. Would read again. A++++++++++++++++
This doesn't really matter.
Go to amazon, search for "fidget spinner". Sort by "Avg. customer review", and click on the first result, "SamHity Cube in Style With Infinity Cube Pressure Reduction Toy - Infinity Turn Spin Cube Edc Fidgeting - Killing Time Toys Infinite Cube For ADD, ADHD, Anxiety, and Autism Adult and Children". You can tell right away that this is going to be a high-quality product, driven by a focused and effective product branding strategy.
133 5-star reviews, must be good, right? Let's c
Eliza> How does that make you feel?
It doesn't take much to fool humans, as we have lately noticed.
