Spinning Metal Sails Could Slash Fuel Consumption, Emissions On Cargo Ships (sciencemag.org) 14
sciencehabit shares a report from Science Magazine: U.K. soccer star David Beckham was known for "bending" his free kicks over walls of defenders and around sprawling goal tenders, thanks to a physical force called the Magnus effect. Now, the physics behind such curving kicks is set to be used to propel ocean ships more efficiently. Early next year, a tanker vessel owned by Maersk, the Danish transportation conglomerate, and a passenger ship owned by Viking Line will be outfitted with spinning cylinders on their decks. Mounted vertically and up to 10 stories tall, these "rotor sails" could slash fuel consumption up to 10%, saving transportation companies hundreds of thousands of dollars and cutting soot-causing carbon emissions by thousands of tons per trip.
Rotor sails rely on a bit of aerodynamics known as the Magnus effect. In the 1850s, German physicist Heinrich Gustav Magnus noticed that when moving through air a spinning object such as a ball experiences a sideways force. The force comes about as follows. If the ball were not spinning, air would stream straight past it, creating a swirling wake that would stretch out directly behind the ball like the tail of a comet. The turning surface of a spinning ball, however, drags some air with it. The rotation deflects the wake so that it comes off the ball at an angle, closer to the side of the ball that's rotating into the oncoming air. Thanks to Isaac Newton's third law that every action must have an equal and opposite reaction, the deflected wake pushes the ball in the opposite direction, toward the side of the ball that's turning away from the oncoming air. Thus, the spinning ball gets a sideways shove.
Rotor sails rely on a bit of aerodynamics known as the Magnus effect. In the 1850s, German physicist Heinrich Gustav Magnus noticed that when moving through air a spinning object such as a ball experiences a sideways force. The force comes about as follows. If the ball were not spinning, air would stream straight past it, creating a swirling wake that would stretch out directly behind the ball like the tail of a comet. The turning surface of a spinning ball, however, drags some air with it. The rotation deflects the wake so that it comes off the ball at an angle, closer to the side of the ball that's rotating into the oncoming air. Thanks to Isaac Newton's third law that every action must have an equal and opposite reaction, the deflected wake pushes the ball in the opposite direction, toward the side of the ball that's turning away from the oncoming air. Thus, the spinning ball gets a sideways shove.
Round and round... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
More like odd shaped aerial propellers than sails. (Score:2)
They need to use electricity to spin.
But most importantly, the 'sails' are not strong enough to push the boat without other propulsion. Makes me wonder how effective they are.
A lot of weight and equipment to provide a week thrust. I'd like to see a comparison of thrust per watt on these things vs an electric airboat fan vs. a standard electric underwater propeller.
Otherwise known as ... (Score:2)
..."English," in tennis and pool.
Table Tennis players know about this. (Score:2)
Modern table tennis bats can impart a large amount of spin to the ball, causing it to drop quickly or float, depending on the direction of imparted spin.
Re: (Score:2)
of all the sports that employ this, why reference table tennis?
:)
baseball => curve ball
tennis => drop shot
i'm sure there are other examples, but TT is pretty niche (though fun)
Great (Score:2)
Not happening. (Score:2)
saving transportation companies hundreds of thousands of dollars and cutting soot-causing carbon emissions by thousands of tons per trip.
Ha! The engines are already terribly inefficient and they could easily be optimized a little and do both of these things. So why not do it? Simple, it has to always work because time is money. Besides, we would all be better off if we connected all six continent with a single intercontinental railroad. Not only would things arrive faster, it would be better for the environment.
Popular Science mag back in the 60s? (Score:1)
I seem to recall reading about this as a kid back in the 60s in Popular Science. It was supposed to make shipping freight cheaper. But for some reason it never caught on. Is this round 2, fifty years later?