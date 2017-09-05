Binge Watching TV Makes It Less Enjoyable, Study Says (vice.com) 13
According to new research by Jared Hovarth and his colleagues at the University of Melbourne, binging appears to diminish the quality of the television show for the viewer. From a report: This conclusion is based on a self-reported study incorporating 51 graduate and undergraduate students at the university, who were split into groups of 17 to watch a television show at different frequencies. One group watched the one-hour show on a weekly basis, another watched it on a daily basis, and another group consumed the first season of the show in one sitting, amounting to about 6 straight hours of TV. Each group was watching the highly acclaimed first season of the BBC Cold War-era drama The Game. The season consisted of six episodes, and none of the participants had previously seen the show. After finishing the season, all respondents filled out a questionnaire to gauge how well they understood the show. 24 hours later, they returned to the lab to take a retention quiz to see how well they could remember details from the show. As the researchers found, the mode of viewing had a significant effect on the study participants' ability to remember the show. For instance, binge-watchers had the strongest memory performance the day after watching the show, but this retention also had the sharpest decline over 140 days. Weekly viewers on the other hand, showed the weakest memory performance 24 hours after finishing the show, but also demonstrated the least amount of memory dilution over time.
Students have time to watch TV (Says study...) (Score:2)
How about a study with people who have jobs, kids and responsibilities and then see who enjoys binge watching vs waiting every week for the next episode.
Most people I know with busy lives actually just wait for the end of a season that plays weekly and then binge watch the whole season on a rainy day.
I know the parameters of the study are well identified in the article, but still, useless study is useless.
It may have useful applications or suggest further research in more meaningful topics like education.
It seems like there's always a lot of push to cram information down people's throats (the bootcamp mentality) in a short time period. If this results in people who learn less and/or have less long term proficiency, maybe it will suggest better learning/education strategies.
Binge watching is bad for subscription services (Score:2)
Because we will drop the sub after we watch the one show they have we want.
The rest of this study is irrelevant and honestly doesn't ring true. When a show is spread out too long I tend to lose much of the plot points due to other things going on in between. I tend to stop caring about some shows I might otherwise finish up. Possibly the last part of that sentence is the key point: when binge watching I might watch a show I'd ordinarily decide to give up on because it got stupid. When they're spaced a week
Binge Watching *This Particular* Show ... (Score:2)
Try that across multiple different types of shows: Historical realism, comedy, fantasy, action, etc. Was the show created for broadcast or is it a Netflix original?
This is an interesting finding, but not conclusive of anything yet.
This is fine (Score:2)
I want to enjoy TV as much as I want to enjoy it, not as much as some marketing company wants me to enjoy it. I'd rather binge, and not feel some desperate need to watch and obsess over the next episode every day of the week. I have work to do, and winter is coming, literally; I'd like to enjoy the outdoors while I can.
Why is everything that isn't a cocaine-like addiction presented as a problem?
This seems pretty obvious. I (occasionally) like bingeing chocolate, but the first chocolate bite is always better than the last. Same with cheeseburgers and porn (no connection there, don't force one in snarky jokes).