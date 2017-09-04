One of the World's Most Influential Math Texts is Getting a Beautiful, Minimalist Edition (theverge.com) 17
An anonymous reader shares a report: A couple of years ago, a small publisher called Kroncker Wallis issued a handsome, minimalist take on Isaac Newton's Principia. Now, the publisher is embarking on its next project: Euclid's Elements. The publisher is using Kickstarter to fund this new edition. Euclid's Elements is a mathematical text written by Greek mathematician Euclid around 300 BCE and has been called one of the most influential textbooks ever produced. The treatise contains 13 separate books, covering everything from plane geometry, the Pythagorean theorem, golden ratio, prime numbers, and quite a bit more. The books helped to influence scientists such as Nicolaus Copernicus, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei, and Sir Isaac Newton. In 1847, an English mathematician named Oliver Byrne re-wrote the first six books of Euclid's Elements, taking its concepts and illustrating them.
Is "The C Programming Language" next? (Score:1)
Is a minimalist edition of "The C Programming Language" going to be next?
Re: Is "The C Programming Language" next? (Score:1)
You should be banned for posting affiliate links every day. Why do the mods let this site be shills posting garbage?
News for nerds (Score:2)
You will be able to buy a new 2300 year old dead tree book.
Soon.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty sure they don't print books on papyrus these days. Who knows what these Kickstarter hipsters are doing, though.
Should be awesome (Score:3)
I have an edition of Byrne's first six books - it is beautiful, and given his approach, quite useful.
Can't wait for somebody to finish his work, esp. the illustrated version of the irrationality of the square root of 2.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree: Taschen did a great job on Byrne's book. But Taschen did so on a book that was already written, and long out of copyright.
This new book is yet to be written, and, having done a few books myself priced in this range, I know that this price is not exorbitant.
Finally, as a corollary to the above, this book does not compete with anything Taschen has done, so it need not blow the earlier work out of the water. It simply needs to be good on its own terms.