Near Earth Asteroid 'Florence' Makes a Close Pass (space.com) 12
kbahey writes: A big, bright, near-Earth asteroid, known as 3122 Florence, made a safe fly by Friday night. Florence is classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. At its closest, it was about 7 million km (4.4 million miles) away from earth. It is still visible in amateur telescopes over the next few days where it would be seen to move over several minutes against the background stars. It can be located using this map. According to NASA officials, the asteroid hasn't been this close to Earth since 1890, and it won't be this close again until 2500. "Asteroid 3122 Florence was discovered in 1981 by astronomer Schelte 'Bobby' Bus at the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia," reports Space.com. "The asteroid is named in honor of Florence Nightingale (1820-1910), who pioneered modern nursing, NASA officials said in a separate statement."
Congratulations to /. (Score:2)
Congratulations!
This, at least sounds like news for nerds although I understand that motto is gone.
Thank you,
That's because "nerds" has a white male connotation, which is now basically as bad as having a KKK tattoo.
While "550 Earth diameters" is nerdy, it's 550 Earth diameters away!!!!
Only a ninny bureaucrat with too much time on her hands would classify that as "potentially hazardous".
That's nothing... (Score:2)
An asteroid buzzed the Earth at 50,000 miles away last year.
https://www.space.com/33891-newfound-asteroid-buzzes-earth-2016-qa2.html [space.com]
I might have read your link too quickly but anyway; what strikes me in those kind of reports is that they don't mention the relative speed of the object with Earth as a reference and this plays a big role in the amount of energy released should an impact occur.
Timely (Score:2)
If this asteroid is classified as a "Potentially Hazardous Object", then why is it being reported two days *AFTER* the pass?
Because we didn't want to cause mass panic. This is how things works out most of the time.
Probably because most of the people who care were busy taking ecstasy at Burning Man
So glad.. (Score:1)
"A big, bright, near-Earth asteroid, known as 3122 Florence, made a safe fly by Friday night."
So glad we didn't damage it. Those things can be expensive!
That makes perfect sense! (Score:2)
Let's honor a woman who saved many lives by naming a rock big enough to cause a mass extinction event after her!