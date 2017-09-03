Google Conducted Hollywood 'Interventions' To Change Look of Computer Scientists (usatoday.com) 61
theodp writes: Most TV computer scientists are still white men," USA Today reports. "Google wants to change that. Google is calling on Hollywood to give equal screen time to women and minorities after a new study the internet giant funded found that most computer scientists on television shows and in the movies are played by white men. The problem with the hackneyed stereotype of the socially inept, hoodie-clad white male coder? It does not inspire underrepresented groups to pursue careers in computer science, says Daraiha Greene, Google CS in Media program manager, multicultural strategy." According to a Google-funded study conducted by Prof. Stacy L. Smith and the Media, Diversity, & Social Change Initiative at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, Google's Computer Science in Media team conducted "CS interventions" with "like-minded people" to create "Google influenced storytelling." The executive summary for a USC study entitled Cracking the Code: The Prevalence and Nature of Computer Science Depictions in Media notes that "Google influenced" TV programs include HBO's Silicon Valley and AMC's Halt and Catch Fire. The USC researchers also note that "non-tech focused programs may offer prime opportunities to showcase CS in unique and counter-stereotypical ways. As the Google Team moves forward in its work with series such as Empire, Girl Meets World, Gortimer Gibbons Life on Normal Street, or The Amazing Adventures of Gumball, it appears the Team is seizing these opportunities to integrate CS into storytelling without a primary tech focus." The study adds, "In the case of certain series, we provided on-going advisement. The Fosters, Miles from Tomorrowland, Halt and Catch Fire, Ready, Jet, Go, The Powerpuff Girls and Odd Squad are examples of this. In addition to our continuing interactions, we engaged in extensive PR and marketing support including social media outreach, events and press."
Google's TV interventions have even spilled over into public education -- one of Google-sponsored Code.org's signature Hour of Code tutorials last December was Gumball's Coding Adventure, inspired by the Google-advised Cartoon Network series, The Amazing Adventures of Gumball. "We need more students around the world pursuing an education in CS, particularly girls and minorities, who have historically been underrepresented in the field," explains a Google CS First presentation for educators on the search giant's Hour of Code partnership with Cartoon Network. "Based on our research, one of the reasons girls and underrepresented minorities are not pursuing computer science is because of the negative perception of computer scientists and the relevance of the field beyond coding." According to a 2015 USC report, President Obama was kept abreast of efforts to challenge media's stereotypical portrayals of women; White House Visitor Records show that USC's Smith, the Google-funded study's lead author, and Google CS Education in Media Program Manager Julie Ann Crommett (now at Disney) were among those present when the White House Council on Women and Girls met earlier that year with representatives of the nation's leading toy makers, media giants, retailers, educators, scientists, the U.S. Dept. of Education, and philanthropists.
" The problem with the hackneyed stereotype of the socially inept, hoodie-clad white male coder? It does not inspire underrepresented groups to pursue careers in computer science.."
So it's not INACCURATE, just uninspiring.
Because *everything* needs to be about achieving purported social justice agendas?
The fact it is inaccurate was probably considered to obvious to mention explicitly. While those types of developers do exist, they are not the norm. But they are the norm in Hollywood, which is what Google has been trying to fix.
And by "fixing" you mean replacing an inaccurate stereotype with social-justice propaganda that is even more removed from reality?
I was going to speak in support of the GP post, but then there are assholes like you.
You do realize you hurt your own movement, right?
Because *everything* needs to be about achieving purported social justice agendas?
Phonies, all of them. They want to feel like they're changing the world, but without leaving the comfortable 6-digit salary and fancy coffee shops ecosystem. You don't see those people signing up to go fight ISIS or even flying to Texas to help people in need. They tweet and facebook that's the extent of their courage and commitment to social justice.
Fuck those imbeciles. Fuck Google. They're the canary letting us know that society is seriously sick.
You are witnessing the decadent end of the west.
The MOST priveleged people in the richest country on earth claiming to be victims.
Social Justice and their form of post modernism is poison for the west. In future historians will say "they just gave up"
The MOST priveleged people in the richest country on earth claiming to be victims.
Well when you have everything, you need something to feel special. Of course their bullshit hurts everyone else like that 40 year old guy who lives with his parents, never mind he broke his back ~20 years ago, can't hold down a job and is still fighting workmans comp. Those special people need monies for a sex-change instead! Oh and safe spaces because someone telling them to shut the fuck up hurts their feelings.
Social Justice and their form of post modernism is poison for the west. In future historians will say "they just gave up"
It is, but people aren't going to go down without a fight over it either. And the socjus mo
Fuck those imbeciles. Fuck Google. They're the canary letting us know that society is seriously sick.
Google is more like the vet, holding the dead canary. You should have noticed when it was sick, not waited until it was dead and then waited for google to come around and notice there were flies on it.
Because *everything* needs to be about achieving purported social justice agendas?
Have you ever watched a television program? Every episode of every cartoon or sitcom comes with a message. Those messages are often intended to advance cultural development, although they usually are fairly trite and boil down to the golden rule.
Yes. The social justice religion requires daily devotions. If any part of life is outside the cult leaders' influence, they see that as a threat.
Yeah hollywood (Score:4)
At least make it consistent with reality and either put in a Chinese undergrad or underpaid Indian dude.
At least make it consistent with reality
The whole purpose of this is NOT to be consistent with reality, and NOT show things as they really are. The goal is to create an illusionist Utopia la-la land where everyone rides winged unicorns, where minorities ARE the majority, all races just absolutely love each other, Muslim terrorists drop the van keys and mount flowers on their machetes and swords, etc.
Hmmm . . . so they call this practice "Intervention" . . . I'd call it censorship++. This is stuff the former East German Stasi Secret Police used
rappers (Score:4, Insightful)
i dont see many white males represented in rap videos. i guess that is the reason that there is a under representation of white males in rap. we should start a change.org petition demanding that white males be equally represented in rap videos in order to grow the number of white males in rap
Yeah, besides Eminem who was arguably the world's most successful/well-kown rapper for years, B-Real (Cypress Hill) who keeps kicking on, the Beastie Boys, dudes from the Kottonmouth Kings... They're in the minority, but there's definitely been a steady stream of successful white rappers.
Link to White House Visitor Records (Score:2)
See: Before Barbie's Brainy Makeover, Mattel Execs Met With White House, Google [slashdot.org]
nfl (Score:1)
i dont see many white males represented in the nfl. i guess that is the reason that there is a under representation of white males in the nfl. we should start a change.org petition demanding that white males be equally represented in the nfl in order to grow the number of white males in the nfl
Will this effort target the "other direction" too? (Score:5, Insightful)
According to a 2015 USC report, President Obama was kept abreast of efforts to challenge media's stereotypical portrayals of women...
This news piece [usatoday.com] talks of the absence of male teachers.
I'd like to have an effort targeted to this imbalance too. Google, anyone?
Why not you?
Doomed To Fail (Score:1)
An experiment has been conducted many times where they throw a load of female toys (typically dolls) and male toys (typically trucks) around a monkey enclosure. Every time it is conducted, the female monkeys play with the dolls and the male monkey's play with the trucks. Here's a video of the experiment being carried out on BBC's Horizon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bm9xXyw2f7g
The simple fact is, men and women are different and therefore have different interests. The reason women are under-represented
Did I miss the memo? (Score:2)
It does not inspire underrepresented groups to pursue careers in computer science,
Is there a rule that says a person will only be "inspired" by someone who is the same gender that they are and / or has the same colour skin? And if so, why not require them to be the same height, or eye-colour, too.
I find it difficult to accept that women only study physics because they have been "inspired" by a female physicist, or that men would need to have a shining example of a male nurse to "inspire" them into the profession.
And if it is that way, where does that leave all the major religions an
Underrepresented minorities? Like who? (Score:2)
What minorities are you talking about? Indians and other Asians?
Hey Elon! (Score:2)
Definitely the problem (Score:2)
"The problem with the hackneyed stereotype of the socially inept, hoodie-clad white male coder? It does not inspire underrepresented groups to pursue careers in computer science..."
Yeah, because Aristotle, Euclid, Pythagoras, Archimedes, Bacon, Newton, Leibniz, and all the groundbreaking mathematicians, scientists and technologists up through Einstein, Turing, Feynman and Berners-Lee took up science and technology because they were inspired by someone they saw on TV.
Who cares? (Score:2)
"Calling on" Hollywood to tweak the outrageous lies and misrepresentations it churns out may not be as important as it sounds. Garbage is garbage, no matter what colour you paint it.