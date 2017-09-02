Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Space Communications

Astronomers Detect 15 Atypical Signals From Distant Galaxy (www.cbc.ca) 6

Posted by BeauHD from the mysteries-of-the-universe dept.
Freshly Exhumed writes: Researchers using the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia have announced in the Astronomers Telegram that they have detected 15 fast radio bursts -- poorly understood phenomena that are milliseconds-long pulses of radio emission believed to be coming from rapidly spinning neutron stars or black holes in distant galaxies. Of note is their frequency range, seen to be well above typical phenomena. In particular, fast radio burst (FRB) 121102, discovered by a McGill University researcher in 2016, is the only known one to be repeating, an observation that is quite challenging for theorists and dreamers alike.

