Astronomers Detect 15 Atypical Signals From Distant Galaxy (www.cbc.ca) 42
Freshly Exhumed writes: Researchers using the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia have announced in the Astronomers Telegram that they have detected 15 fast radio bursts -- poorly understood phenomena that are milliseconds-long pulses of radio emission believed to be coming from rapidly spinning neutron stars or black holes in distant galaxies. Of note is their frequency range, seen to be well above typical phenomena. In particular, fast radio burst (FRB) 121102, discovered by a McGill University researcher in 2016, is the only known one to be repeating, an observation that is quite challenging for theorists and dreamers alike.
Re: (Score:2)
How can terran shitposters even compete?
Re: (Score:1)
Light speed's still a thing, right? Lemon Party [youtube.com] is still ours, at least for a couple more years.
Re:Newly discovered cryptographic techniques (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
n...e...v...e...r...g...o...n...n...a...g...i...v...e...y...o...u...u...p...
Re: (Score:2)
"For pizza out... it's Pizza Inn!"
(Yes, this really dates me.)
Can't be aliens (Score:3)
Because fast radio bursts come from all over the sky and are sent from billions of light years away. Different groups of aliens would have to be sending us messages without the ability to coordinate with each other and schedule their transmissions because they are twice as far away from each other than they are from us.
Re: (Score:2)
Open a hole, bookworm!
:)
Oh wait, that can't happen unless it's your own
Re: (Score:2)
It's MorningLightMountain. We are utterly screwed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
You're assuming that if we see radio bursts from point A and point B 180 degrees apart it's A and B exchanging messages. It could be one set of aliens at A communicating with another set near A, and we're just catching some stray signals. B could be another unconnected civilization; or it could be a different, natural phenomenon that emits radio bursts.
So I don't think we can say it can't be aliens. But I think the fact we can't explain some unusual signal is weak evidence for aliens, because statistical
Re: (Score:2)
The notion that a civilization capable of communicating with power so many orders of magnitude beyond ours is not capable of sending a focused beam is absurd.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This is our chance!
A "(hu)man in the middle" attack!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Its not looking good. Our telescopes are getting better all the time but we are only seeing natural phenomena. There is no evidence of radio transmissions from other stars. Our solar system is pristine. There is no evidence of old probes, or debris left by explorers. I have been following SETI for almost 40 years now, and my gut feeling is that if there was intelligence out there we would have seen some sign of it by now.
3 billion light years away (Score:2, Insightful)
These beings are 3 billion light years away, so it will take 6 billion years to have a conversation with them.
Worst alien life detection ever.
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong. It'll take 6 billion years just to *begin* the conversation:
THEM (3 billion years ago): Hi!
US (now): Hi!
THEM (3 billion years from now): So... Come to this galactic supercluster often?
Very Short, Boring Conversation (Score:2)
3 billion light years (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Meesa no kill your father, Luke. Meesa is your father.
How old? (Score:2)