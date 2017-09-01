India's Workhorse Rocket Fails For the First Time In Decades (theverge.com) 15
India's premier rocket, known as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, failed to put a navigation satellite into orbit earlier this morning, after some unknown malfunction prevented the satellite from leaving the vehicle. The Verge reports: The rocket successfully took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in southeastern India at 9:30AM ET. About a little over 10 minutes into the flight, however, the rocket seemed to be in a lower altitude than it need to be. A host during the live broadcast of the launch noted that there was a "variation" in the rocket's performance. Later, an official with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) confirmed that the payload fairing -- the cone-like structure that surrounds the satellite on the top of the rocket -- failed to separate and expose the satellite to space. So the satellite was effectively trapped inside the fairing and could not be deployed into orbit. It seems possible that the rocket's low trajectory had to do with the fact that the fairing didn't separate, making the vehicle heavier than it was supposed to be.
It's an unexpected failure for a fairly reliable rocket. Over the last 24 years, the PSLV has flown 41 times and has only suffered two failures in its launch history -- the most recent mishap occurring during a mission in 1997. However, that mission was not a total loss as the satellite it carried was still able to make it to orbit. This was the first total failure of the rocket to happen since the PSLV's very first failure in 1993.
it was IRNSS-1H that was lost and so Space based Navigation System and Disaster Management Support will be reduced
anyone know of a good IRNSS receiver ?
regards
John Jones
another failing satellite. Evidently some of the atomic clocks on the Indian equivalent to the U.S.'s GPS system are failing thus preventing their system from becoming functional. This will probably seriously further delay their system.
I believe that the system was limited (not for global use) to begin with, it was only meant to provide coverage for their part of the world (South Asia). Unfortunately this does not look good in comparison to the U.S., Russian, European and of course Chinese global systems
I believe that the system was limited (not for global use) to begin with, it was only meant to provide coverage for their part of the world (South Asia).
That does not sound very plausible, it would require quite obscure orbits and sets of satellites. And it would mean that indian ships require to have multiple positioning systems.
They are in sub Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (sub GTO)
https://i.stack.imgur.com/k7RDk.jpg
So it carries a lot of dead weight, doesn't quite achieve the level required and doesn't deploy properly?
