Mathematician Who Claimed 'P Is Not Equal To NP' Says His Proof Is Wrong (arxiv.org) 34
Earlier this month, Norbert Blum, a German mathematician, had published a research paper in which he implied that P is not equal to NP. The abstract of the post read: Berg and Ulfberg and Amano and Maruoka have used CNF-DNF-approximators to prove exponential lower bounds for the monotone network complexity of the clique function and of Andreev's function. We show that these approximators can be used to prove the same lower bound for their non-monotone network complexity. This implies P not equal NP. Since the publication of that paper, several mathematicians have raised concerns with Blum's methodology, with some saying that there are flaws in it. Blum has now updated the research paper to add: The proof is wrong. I shall elaborate precisely what the mistake is. For doing this, I need some time.
P = NP (Score:2)
That's what's good about critical thinkers (Score:5, Interesting)
It's refreshing to see people who will readily admit when they're wrong, since they're looking for the truth, not to prove a point.
That's always what I fall back two when people compare science to a religion: religion relies on faith - sticking to your beliefs no matter the evidence presented. Science will readily toss out everything they know and start over if something is proven to be wrong.
Re:That's what's good about critical thinkers (Score:4, Insightful)
I was about to mod you up after reading your first sentence, but then the second came. Look, we all know of people who hop on the bandwagon of science and are as stubborn as anyone. There are also plenty of religious folk who use their brains (in the voice of Inigo Montoya, "You keep using that word faith. I do not think it means what you think it means").
Since you accept only half of the parents feedback, care to elaborate, Inigo?
(Yes, as a matter of fact I have seen The Princess Bride many times.)
That's like judging the artistic merit of a band by focusing on their groupies. When the faithful criticize scientists, they're not using those arguments anyway.
There are also plenty of religious folk who use their brains
Unfortunately, they're in the minority and not anywhere near as loud-mouthed as their fundie brethren.
Apples and oranges in a sense though.
Religion concern itself with "why".
Science concerns itself with "how".
If the "why" is irrelevant or meaningless, then a human being has as much value as a rock, and both will be nothing more than different Lego structures.
That's a pretty narrow definition of religion. For a significant, but less vocal part of religious folk, faith and science are more or less orthogonal. Scientific exploration and explanation doesn't eliminate faith, and religion doesn't deny science.
For me, the main intersection between Faith and Science is in the realm of ethics. It's not whether a certain piece of research is good or bad, but whether does it help to achieve what we're commanded to do... Help the poor, feed the hungry, be good stewards of
Who the fuck cares? (Score:2)
Seriously. This debate always comes up. Does it have a practical purpose? Once the debate is solved will anything change?
Re:Who the fuck cares? (Score:4, Insightful)
Once the debate is solved will anything change?
Only if the solution shows that P = NP.
Maybe in a very academic sense, but practically speaking P != NP is overwhelmingly assumed to be the case, even if not proven. A valid proof of that being the case would be some buzz in the academics of math, but the rest of the world would shrug and move on.
Well, if we find a O(n^400) algorithm for a formerly NP complete problem, I don't think matters much.
Re: (Score:3)
Seriously. This debate always comes up. Does it have a practical purpose? Once the debate is solved will anything change?
Some analysis looks to open doors and our minds to new paths. Some looks to validate whether or not we should close doors and move on.
I am but a layman, but my understanding of P vs. NP targets the latter, not the former. Being efficient in our thinking always has value. Thinking you're traveling down a a dead end road vs. knowing you are, tends to steer efficiency.