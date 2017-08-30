FDA Approves First Cell-Based Therapy For Cancer (npr.org) 9
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NPR: The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced what the agency calls a "historic action" -- the first approval of a cell-based gene therapy in the United States. The FDA approved Kymriah, which scientists refer to as a "living drug" because it involves using genetically modified immune cells from patients to attack their cancer. The drug was approved to treat children and young adults suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of blood and bone marrow that is the most common childhood cancer in the United States. About 3,100 patients who are 20 and younger are diagnosed with ALL each year. The treatment involves removing immune system cells known as T cells from each patient and genetically modifying the cells in the laboratory to attack and kill leukemia cells. The genetically modified cells are then infused back into patients. It's also known as CAR-T cell therapy.
The treatment, which is also called CTL109, produced remission within three months in 83 percent of 63 pediatric and young adult patients. The patients had failed to respond to standard treatments or had suffered relapses. Based on those results, an FDA advisory panel recommended the approval in July. The treatment does carry risks, however, including a dangerous overreaction by the immune system known as cytokine-release syndrome. As a result, the FDA is requiring strong warnings.
The treatment, which is also called CTL109, produced remission within three months in 83 percent of 63 pediatric and young adult patients. The patients had failed to respond to standard treatments or had suffered relapses. Based on those results, an FDA advisory panel recommended the approval in July. The treatment does carry risks, however, including a dangerous overreaction by the immune system known as cytokine-release syndrome. As a result, the FDA is requiring strong warnings.
Re:Just wait.. (Score:4, Interesting)
My mother is still alive today thanks to this treatment, and no thanks to you.
But why that particular cancer? (Score:2)
Let's put this in perspective. ALL already had treatments that put 98% of affected children into remission within a couple of months, with 8% of those eventually relapsing. So 90% are completely cured with existing therapies. There are other cancers where the numbers are an order of magnitude worse. I'm puzzled why the focus seems to be on diseases that medical science has already very nearly cured, rather than the ones that kill most of the people who get them.
Also, is this actually measurably better
Re: (Score:3)
I don't disagree. Clearly, chemo is a terrible way to cure disease. It's the modern medical equivalent of leeches. But if you're going to spend X dollars finding a cure for something, do you want to pick a disease that makes up 25% of childhood cancer deaths and dropping rapidly (leukemia) or a disease that has caused a consistent 30% of childhood cancer deaths for decades (brain cancer) with minimal progress? Do you want to be one of hundreds of companies in a crowded field for a disease that kills onl
Re: (Score:2)
Let's put this in perspective. ALL already had treatments that put 98% of affected children into remission within a couple of months, with 8% of those eventually relapsing. So 90% are completely cured with existing therapies. There are other cancers where the numbers are an order of magnitude worse. I'm puzzled why the focus seems to be on diseases that medical science has already very nearly cured, rather than the ones that kill most of the people who get them.
Money. This is a $400,000+ treatment. People are willing to bankrupt themselves for their kids, even if they aren't for themselves.
cure or kill (Score:2)