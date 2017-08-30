Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Math

Mathematicians Race To Debunk German Man Who Claimed To Solve The 'P Versus NP' Problem (vice.com) 58

Posted by msmash from the let-the-debate-begin dept.
A German man -- Norbert Blum -- who claimed to have solved the P vs NP problem is seeing several challenges to his solution. From a report: Numerous mathematicians have begun to raise questions about whether the German mathematician solved it at all. Since Blum's paper was published, mathematicians and computer scientists worldwide have been racking their brains as to whether the Bonn-based researcher has, in fact, solved this Millennium Prize Problem. After an initially positive reaction, such as the one from Stanford mathematician Reza Zadeh, doubts are beginning to arise about whether Blum's reasoning is correct. In a forum for theoretical mathematics, a user named Mikhail reached out to Alexander Razborov -- the author of the paper on which Blum's proof is based -- to ask him about Blum's paper. Razborov purports to have discovered an error in Blum's paper: Blum's main argument contradicts one of Razborov's key assumptions. And mathematician Scott Aaronson, who is something of an authority in the math community when it comes to P vs. NP, said he would be willing to bet $200,000 that Blum's mathematical proof won't endure. "Please stop asking," Aaronson writes. If the proof hasn't been refuted, "you can come back and tell me I was a closed-minded fool." In the week since Aaronson's initial blog post, other mathematicians have begun trying to poke holes in Blum's proof. Dick Lipton, a computer science professor at Georgia Tech, wrote in a blog post that Blum's proof "passes many filters of seriousness," but suggested there may be some problems with it. A commenter on that blog post, known only as "vloodin," noted that there was a "single error on a subtle point" in the proof; other mathematicians have since chimed in and confirmed vloodin's initial analysis, and so the emerging consensus among many mathematicians is that a solve for P vs. NP remains elusive.

Mathematicians Race To Debunk German Man Who Claimed To Solve The 'P Versus NP' Problem

  • P != NP proof (Score:4, Informative)

    by bongey ( 974911 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @03:06PM (#55112205)
    Paper is suggesting P!=NP .
  • Hmm this does not sound right, shuld the reaction not be: New thery, lut`s test it and see what the results are? when you set out to debunk something you are biased against it from the start. Or is this just a cas of the supmitter wanting tohave a slightly more confrontational title?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by bn-7bc ( 909819 )
      And of corse I forgot the other possibilitty, this German is obviosly wrong and evryone else is just rasing to brove it to shut him up and moving along. I am not qualified to even guess about it.

    • when you set out to debunk something you are biased against it from the start.

      Yes, which in this sort of thing is exactly the right stance to take. you want to intentionally look for ways that the theory is incorrect because, if the theory is correct, it doesn't matter how biased you are. The theory will survive.

      However if you don't start off with the intention of disproving it, then you might miss the critical bit that show the theory to be wrong.

    • Re:Mathematicians Race To Debunk (Score:4, Insightful)

      by serviscope_minor ( 664417 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @03:31PM (#55112415) Journal

      Hmm this does not sound right,

      It is.

      shuld the reaction not be: New thery, lut`s test it and see what the results are?

      No, it's maths, not science. There is an absolute truth here. Either the proof is correct or it is not. The best way of figuring out if it's correct is to look for flaws.

    • This is a mathematical proof not a scientific one. All you have to do find a flaw in the logic to disprove it.

  • As usual, journalists don't grok mathematicians (Score:5, Informative)

    by MostAwesomeDude ( 980382 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @03:17PM (#55112281) Homepage

    Nobody is racing, Scott Aaronson did not make a monetary wager this time around (and was also rudely misquoted), Blum is a respected mathematician who has been working in this subfield for years, most mathematicians expect that P != NP and also that the proof will be very difficult and not found by accidental observation like in Blum's paper, chess is within EXPTIME and not "out of the realm of possibility", and Traveling Salesman instances can actually be solved in pretty good time due to a TSP-specific heuristic.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Myrdos ( 5031049 )

      Traveling Salesman instances can actually be solved in pretty good time due to a TSP-specific heuristic.

      Do you mean with branch and bound? Or is there something even faster?

  • Scott Aaronson did not bet anything (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Scott Aaronson dd not bet 200000 $ . He basically said he's tried of people asking about P != NP . He explains so much in the very blog linked from TFA:

    A final thing to talk about—yeah, we can’t avoid it—is Norbert Blum’s claimed proof of P != NP. I suppose I should be gratified that, after my last post, there were commenters who said, “OK, but enough about gender politics—what about P vs. NP?” Here’s what I wrote on Tuesday the 15th:

    To everyone who keeps asking me about the “new” P != NP proof: I’d again bet $200,000 that the paper won’t stand, except that the last time I tried that, it didn’t achieve its purpose, which was to get people to stop asking me about it. So: please stop asking, and if the thing hasn’t been refuted by the end of the week, you can come back and tell me I was a closed-minded fool.

    Many people misunderstood me to be saying that I’d again bet $200,000, even though the sentence said the exact opposite. Maybe I should’ve said: I’m searching in vain for the right way to teach the nerd world to get less excited about these claims, to have the same reaction that the experts do, which is ‘oh boy, not another one’—which doesn’t mean that you know the error, or even that there is an error, but just means that you know the history.

  • Solve is not a noun.

