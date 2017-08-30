Mathematicians Race To Debunk German Man Who Claimed To Solve The 'P Versus NP' Problem (vice.com) 58
A German man -- Norbert Blum -- who claimed to have solved the P vs NP problem is seeing several challenges to his solution. From a report: Numerous mathematicians have begun to raise questions about whether the German mathematician solved it at all. Since Blum's paper was published, mathematicians and computer scientists worldwide have been racking their brains as to whether the Bonn-based researcher has, in fact, solved this Millennium Prize Problem. After an initially positive reaction, such as the one from Stanford mathematician Reza Zadeh, doubts are beginning to arise about whether Blum's reasoning is correct. In a forum for theoretical mathematics, a user named Mikhail reached out to Alexander Razborov -- the author of the paper on which Blum's proof is based -- to ask him about Blum's paper. Razborov purports to have discovered an error in Blum's paper: Blum's main argument contradicts one of Razborov's key assumptions. And mathematician Scott Aaronson, who is something of an authority in the math community when it comes to P vs. NP, said he would be willing to bet $200,000 that Blum's mathematical proof won't endure. "Please stop asking," Aaronson writes. If the proof hasn't been refuted, "you can come back and tell me I was a closed-minded fool." In the week since Aaronson's initial blog post, other mathematicians have begun trying to poke holes in Blum's proof. Dick Lipton, a computer science professor at Georgia Tech, wrote in a blog post that Blum's proof "passes many filters of seriousness," but suggested there may be some problems with it. A commenter on that blog post, known only as "vloodin," noted that there was a "single error on a subtle point" in the proof; other mathematicians have since chimed in and confirmed vloodin's initial analysis, and so the emerging consensus among many mathematicians is that a solve for P vs. NP remains elusive.
He might have proved that P != NP.
And this is the result we expect. So proving it would confirm most suspicions, but it should go without saying that searching for flaws in this proof is good mathematics, and exactly what everyone should be doing.
And this is the result we expect. So proving it would confirm most suspicions, but it should go without saying that searching for flaws in this proof is good mathematics, and exactly what everyone should be doing.
Well, no, I know a few people who should not be doing this.
Proving that P!=NP only requires proof of one polynomial problem not being deterministic, it doesn't matter what it is, and it's proven.
Proving that P=NP, on the other hand, might be impossible without a new definition of polynomial.
Proving that P!=NP only requires proof of one polynomial problem not being deterministic, it doesn't matter what it is, and it's proven.
Proving that P=NP, on the other hand, might be impossible without a new definition of polynomial.
I believe you are mistaken.
Finding one example of P = NP proves the classes are equal, because NP-complete problems can all be transformed to other NP problems in polynomial time.
So if you solve ANY NP-complete problem in polynomial time, you have a solution to ALL of them. If you solve 3-SAT in polynomial time you've solved TSP (travelling salesman) in polynomial time too, because TSP can be "mapped" to 3-SAT in polynomial time.
So basically, if you can prove OR disprove any NP-complete problem can be solve
Finding one example of P = NP proves the classes are equal, because NP-complete problems can all be transformed to other NP problems in polynomial time.
The way I understand it, NP problems can all be transformed to other NP problems in polynomial time, but cannot be transformed to all other NP problems in polynomial time. So you would at most move a class of problems from NP to P.
P not equal NP [Re:Summary doesn't give the an...] (Score:3)
Re:P not equal NP [Re:Summary doesn't give the an. (Score:4, Informative)
Oh, so it's implied but not proven. Gotcha.
Mathematicians may read different things from the word "imply" than you do.
The article doesn't give the answer because, right now, nobody knows. People are working on determining if his proof is correct or not. That's pretty much all the article is saying.
P != NP proof (Score:4, Informative)
Mathematicians Race To Debunk (Score:1)
when you set out to debunk something you are biased against it from the start.
Yes, which in this sort of thing is exactly the right stance to take. you want to intentionally look for ways that the theory is incorrect because, if the theory is correct, it doesn't matter how biased you are. The theory will survive.
However if you don't start off with the intention of disproving it, then you might miss the critical bit that show the theory to be wrong.
Re:Mathematicians Race To Debunk (Score:4, Insightful)
Hmm this does not sound right,
It is.
shuld the reaction not be: New thery, lut`s test it and see what the results are?
No, it's maths, not science. There is an absolute truth here. Either the proof is correct or it is not. The best way of figuring out if it's correct is to look for flaws.
This is a mathematical proof not a scientific one. All you have to do find a flaw in the logic to disprove it.
As usual, journalists don't grok mathematicians (Score:5, Informative)
Nobody is racing, Scott Aaronson did not make a monetary wager this time around (and was also rudely misquoted), Blum is a respected mathematician who has been working in this subfield for years, most mathematicians expect that P != NP and also that the proof will be very difficult and not found by accidental observation like in Blum's paper, chess is within EXPTIME and not "out of the realm of possibility", and Traveling Salesman instances can actually be solved in pretty good time due to a TSP-specific heuristic.
He was talking about P!=NP. Almost no mathematician believes that P=NP. Notable exception: Donald Knuth once expressed your point of view.
As I recall, what Knuth said was that the worst possible solution of the P/NP question would be a non-constructive proof that P=NP. That would tell us that all problems are "easy", but not tell us anything about how to solve them efficiently. It would mean that we could never rely on problems to be hard where we want them to (e.g. cryptography), but wouldn't necessarily give us any insight about how to make them easy.
I don't think he ever expressed the opinion that he thought it likely that P=NP.
Traveling Salesman instances can actually be solved in pretty good time due to a TSP-specific heuristic.
Do you mean with branch and bound? Or is there something even faster?
Scott Aaronson did not bet anything (Score:1)
Scott Aaronson dd not bet 200000 $ . He basically said he's tried of people asking about P != NP . He explains so much in the very blog linked from TFA:
A final thing to talk about—yeah, we can’t avoid it—is Norbert Blum’s claimed proof of P != NP. I suppose I should be gratified that, after my last post, there were commenters who said, “OK, but enough about gender politics—what about P vs. NP?” Here’s what I wrote on Tuesday the 15th:
To everyone who keeps asking me about the “new” P != NP proof: I’d again bet $200,000 that the paper won’t stand, except that the last time I tried that, it didn’t achieve its purpose, which was to get people to stop asking me about it. So: please stop asking, and if the thing hasn’t been refuted by the end of the week, you can come back and tell me I was a closed-minded fool.
Many people misunderstood me to be saying that I’d again bet $200,000, even though the sentence said the exact opposite. Maybe I should’ve said: I’m searching in vain for the right way to teach the nerd world to get less excited about these claims, to have the same reaction that the experts do, which is ‘oh boy, not another one’—which doesn’t mean that you know the error, or even that there is an error, but just means that you know the history.
A solve... remains elusive. (Score:2)
