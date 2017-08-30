Mathematicians Race To Debunk German Man Who Claimed To Solve The 'P Versus NP' Problem (vice.com) 37
A German man -- Norbert Blum -- who claimed to have solved the P vs NP problem is seeing several challenges to his solution. From a report: Numerous mathematicians have begun to raise questions about whether the German mathematician solved it at all. Since Blum's paper was published, mathematicians and computer scientists worldwide have been racking their brains as to whether the Bonn-based researcher has, in fact, solved this Millennium Prize Problem. After an initially positive reaction, such as the one from Stanford mathematician Reza Zadeh, doubts are beginning to arise about whether Blum's reasoning is correct. In a forum for theoretical mathematics, a user named Mikhail reached out to Alexander Razborov -- the author of the paper on which Blum's proof is based -- to ask him about Blum's paper. Razborov purports to have discovered an error in Blum's paper: Blum's main argument contradicts one of Razborov's key assumptions. And mathematician Scott Aaronson, who is something of an authority in the math community when it comes to P vs. NP, said he would be willing to bet $200,000 that Blum's mathematical proof won't endure. "Please stop asking," Aaronson writes. If the proof hasn't been refuted, "you can come back and tell me I was a closed-minded fool." In the week since Aaronson's initial blog post, other mathematicians have begun trying to poke holes in Blum's proof. Dick Lipton, a computer science professor at Georgia Tech, wrote in a blog post that Blum's proof "passes many filters of seriousness," but suggested there may be some problems with it. A commenter on that blog post, known only as "vloodin," noted that there was a "single error on a subtle point" in the proof; other mathematicians have since chimed in and confirmed vloodin's initial analysis, and so the emerging consensus among many mathematicians is that a solve for P vs. NP remains elusive.
He might have proved that P != NP.
And this is the result we expect. So proving it would confirm most suspicions, but it should go without saying that searching for flaws in this proof is good mathematics, and exactly what everyone should be doing.
And this is the result we expect. So proving it would confirm most suspicions, but it should go without saying that searching for flaws in this proof is good mathematics, and exactly what everyone should be doing.
Well, no, I know a few people who should not be doing this.
Proving that P!=NP only requires proof of one polynomial problem not being deterministic, it doesn't matter what it is, and it's proven.
Proving that P=NP, on the other hand, might be impossible without a new definition of polynomial.
P not equal NP [Re:Summary doesn't give the an...] (Score:2)
Oh, so it's implied but not proven. Gotcha.
Mathematicians may read different things from the word "imply" than you do.
The article doesn't give the answer because, right now, nobody knows. People are working on determining if his proof is correct or not. That's pretty much all the article is saying.
