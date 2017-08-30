Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Math

Mathematicians Race To Debunk German Man Who Claimed To Solve The 'P Versus NP' Problem (vice.com) 37

Posted by msmash from the let-the-debate-begin dept.
A German man -- Norbert Blum -- who claimed to have solved the P vs NP problem is seeing several challenges to his solution. From a report: Numerous mathematicians have begun to raise questions about whether the German mathematician solved it at all. Since Blum's paper was published, mathematicians and computer scientists worldwide have been racking their brains as to whether the Bonn-based researcher has, in fact, solved this Millennium Prize Problem. After an initially positive reaction, such as the one from Stanford mathematician Reza Zadeh, doubts are beginning to arise about whether Blum's reasoning is correct. In a forum for theoretical mathematics, a user named Mikhail reached out to Alexander Razborov -- the author of the paper on which Blum's proof is based -- to ask him about Blum's paper. Razborov purports to have discovered an error in Blum's paper: Blum's main argument contradicts one of Razborov's key assumptions. And mathematician Scott Aaronson, who is something of an authority in the math community when it comes to P vs. NP, said he would be willing to bet $200,000 that Blum's mathematical proof won't endure. "Please stop asking," Aaronson writes. If the proof hasn't been refuted, "you can come back and tell me I was a closed-minded fool." In the week since Aaronson's initial blog post, other mathematicians have begun trying to poke holes in Blum's proof. Dick Lipton, a computer science professor at Georgia Tech, wrote in a blog post that Blum's proof "passes many filters of seriousness," but suggested there may be some problems with it. A commenter on that blog post, known only as "vloodin," noted that there was a "single error on a subtle point" in the proof; other mathematicians have since chimed in and confirmed vloodin's initial analysis, and so the emerging consensus among many mathematicians is that a solve for P vs. NP remains elusive.

Mathematicians Race To Debunk German Man Who Claimed To Solve The 'P Versus NP' Problem More | Reply

Mathematicians Race To Debunk German Man Who Claimed To Solve The 'P Versus NP' Problem

Comments Filter:

  • P != NP proof (Score:3)

    by bongey ( 974911 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @03:06PM (#55112205)
    Paper is suggesting P!=NP .
  • Hmm this does not sound right, shuld the reaction not be: New thery, lut`s test it and see what the results are? when you set out to debunk something you are biased against it from the start. Or is this just a cas of the supmitter wanting tohave a slightly more confrontational title?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by bn-7bc ( 909819 )
      And of corse I forgot the other possibilitty, this German is obviosly wrong and evryone else is just rasing to brove it to shut him up and moving along. I am not qualified to even guess about it.

  • Nobody is racing, Scott Aaronson did not make a monetary wager this time around (and was also rudely misquoted), Blum is a respected mathematician who has been working in this subfield for years, most mathematicians expect that P != NP and also that the proof will be very difficult and not found by accidental observation like in Blum's paper, chess is within EXPTIME and not "out of the realm of possibility", and Traveling Salesman instances can actually be solved in pretty good time due to a TSP-specific he

Slashdot Top Deals

Make sure your code does nothing gracefully.

Close