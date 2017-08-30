FDA Issues Recall of 465,000 St. Jude Pacemakers To Patch Security Holes (zdnet.com) 27
In what may be a first, patients with heart conditions that are using particular pacemaker brands will have to visit their doctors for firmware updates to keep their embedded devices safe from tampering. From a report: It seems such an odd concept at first, but with many kinds of pacemakers now "smarter," with connections to mobile devices and diagnostic systems, the avenue has been carved for these medical devices to potentially be tampered with, should a threat actor choose. In particular, Abbott's pacemakers, formerly of St. Jude Medical, have been "recalled" by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a voluntary basis. The devices must be given a firmware update to protect them against a set of critical vulnerabilities, first reported by MedSec, which could drain pacemaker battery life, allow attackers to change programmed settings, or even change the beats and rhythm of the device. On Tuesday, the FDA issued a security advisory, warning that the pacemakers must be recalled -- and as they are embedded within the chests of their users, this requires a home visit or trip to the hospital to have the software patch applied.
while their device is rebooting?
Pacemakers are there to correct a bad or weak rhythm. They don't do the actual work of pumping blood.
Also, it's possible to hook up an external pacemaker while the implanted one is being reflashed.
Congregate in the aisles and complain about management like the rest of us?
Is there a punchline you forgot to add, or am I just missing the sarcasm?
Of course, this could be circumvented by the (surgical) removal of such a device, which could itself have been the plot point of a different kind of story.
With all the shitty remakes of films recently, I can't believe they haven't done one for Logans Run.
Having seen how studios treat awesome classics of late when they try to crucif^M remake them?
You can shut your damn mouth now and not give the studios any more ideas.
Someone who has also had more than quite enough of the whole "gritty reboot" treatment.
What's not to believe? [deadline.com]
This is like something from the original Robocop movie [youtube.com].
A similar kind of messed-up.
"and remember... we care!"
