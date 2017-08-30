Large-Scale Dietary Study: Fats Good, Carbs Bad (cbsnews.com) 72
An anonymous reader quotes CBS: New research suggests that it's not the fat in your diet that's raising your risk of premature death, it's too many carbohydrates -- especially the refined, processed kinds of carbs -- that may be the real killer... People with a high fat intake -- about 35 percent of their daily diet -- had a 23 percent lower risk of early death and 18 percent lower risk of stroke compared to people who ate less fat, said lead author Mahshid Dehghan. She's an investigator with the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Ontario... At the same time, high-carb diets -- containing an average 77 percent carbohydrates -- were associated with a 28 percent increased risk of death versus low-carb diets, Dehghan said...
For this study, Dehghan and her colleagues tracked the diet and health of more than 135,000 people, aged 35 to 70, from 18 countries around the world, to gain a global perspective on the health effects of diet. Participants provided detailed information on their social and economic status, lifestyle, medical history and current health. They also completed a questionnaire on their regular diet, which researchers used to calculate their average daily calories from fats, carbohydrates and proteins. The research team then tracked the participants' health for about seven years on average, with follow-up visits at least every three years.
The longer you live, the more likely you will die.
No, I think the likelihood of dying is unity no matter how long you have lived.
The key is to live to be 100.
Very few people die over the age of 100.
Oh, quit with the "poison" nonsense. Sugar is our primary cellular fuel. The issue is the quantity, the level of refinement, and the relative difficulty in obtaining food not saturated in it.
This whole epidemic is the result of trying to simplify the complexities of nutrition into a short sentence like "fats good, carbs bad." There's no need to repeat that mistake.
Get over yourself. When people talk about sugar, NOBODY is talking about naturally occurring fructose or lactose.
They are talking about the highly refined white stuff that looks a bit like a narcotic.
Also, most of our "cellular fuel" isn't consumed in the form of simple sugars.
Also, most of our "cellular fuel" isn't consumed in the form of simple sugars.
Correct. We mostly burn ribose (long term) and glycogen (short term), which sugars can be converted to (along with by-products) through multi-step processes.
Re:Makes sense. (Score:5, Interesting)
Oh, quit with the "poison" nonsense. Sugar is our primary cellular fuel.
Sugar is not our primary fuel. Glucose is our primary fuel. Sugar is 50% glucose and 50% fructose. High fructose corn syrup can be as high as 80% fructose. Fructose is not the same as glucose. Fructose is processed by the liver the same way as alcohol and other poisons. The only difference between fructose and alcohol is that fructose doesn't cause you to get drunk. Very few people would dream of giving their 8 year old multiple glasses of alcohol a day but millions of people give their 8 year olds multiple glasses of HFCS every day.
I'd mod you up if I had mod points.
When I first heard of high fructose corn syrup, I thought it would have much more fructose in it than sucrose does. But, according to wikipedia, it's a bit more complicated than that. For example, the typical proportion of fructose in HFCS in soft drinks is "only" 65%, which is "only" 15% more than sucrose. I'm not saying that 15% more than sucrose doesn't matter, of course, I'm just saying that the amount of fructose in HFCS varies.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Oh, quit with the "poison" nonsense. Sugar is our primary cellular fuel. The issue is the quantity, the level of refinement, and the relative difficulty in obtaining food not saturated in it.
That turns out not to be the case. It is well known, and has repeatedly been demonstrated, that the body's cells run equally well on fat. See, for example, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p... [nih.gov] For further copious details, including case studies, see Gary Taubes' excellent summary "Good Calories, Bad Calories" (published in the UK as "The Diet Dilemma" for reasons unknown to all but the publisher).
The only cells that appear to need glucose are those of the brain. However, it is easy to get the wrong idea even h
This is why I stopped drinking Pepsi and started drinking gravy instead.
"The researchers noted that their study did not look at the specific types of food from which nutrients were derived. And, that, said Bethany O'Dea, constitutes a "major flaw from a nutrition standpoint." O'Dea is a cardiothoracic dietitian with Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. "For example, eating a healthy carb like an apple is more nutrient dense and better for you than eating a bag of processed potato chips," O'Dea said. "Furthermore, the s
Flawed article and/or study (Score:2)
This study doesn't really show carbohydrates are a bad thing, it shows that an excessive amount of carbohydrates are a bad thing. The average US male adult diet is about 57.5% carbohydrates, 27.5% fat, 15% protein. To get to a 77% carbohydrate intake it would require removing 50% of the protein and fat from that diet. It isn't a big shock that this is bad for you.
Like you said, the results of high carbohydrate side of the study make sense. We shouldn't be gravitating to low fat food which pile on sugar to m
No shit (Score:4, Insightful)
"Anybody with an IQ over room temperature has known this for years."
While that may be true, other threads in Slashdot, even recently, have been dominated by the "a calorie is a calorie" experts. You know the ones that have yet to experience puberty, much less a weight problem. I know expressing contempt for the issue makes you feel smart but it makes you look stupid.
Until someone experiences what another does every day due to long term diet problems, they will insist it doesn't exist. As the experts have
I don't know about sugar being good, but I know I dropped 15 lbs switching to Mt Dew Throwback from normal Mt Dew without a change in consumption or activity.
> While that may be true, other threads in Slashdot, even recently, have been dominated by the "a calorie is a calorie" experts.
Carbs mess up some people's sense of saeity.
Knowing what to do was always easy. Actually doing it has always been hard.
Sabotaging yourself with your diet makes it harder. It doesn't change the math.
Different people have different triggers. Some of us have no problems self-regulating with a higher carb diet. Most people don't.
It turns out that the old "Eat a little bit of everyt
"Anybody with an IQ over room temperature has known this for years."
While that may be true, other threads in Slashdot, even recently, have been dominated by the "a calorie is a calorie" experts.
Well, so much for the experts. A calorie is a calorie is a calorie is true as far as measuring different things energy via combustion, but if a calorie was a calorie regarding nutrition, we would be able to eat 3000 calories of wood pulp or 3000 calories of fuel oil and it would be the same thing as eating steak or kale.
But it isn't. One of the important things to remember is that the body is not a test cell where 1100 of the amount of energy required to warm one gram of air-free water from 0 to 100 C a
While that may be true, other threads in Slashdot, even recently, have been dominated by the "a calorie is a calorie" experts.
Most people who believe this still feel a generally balanced diet is part of a healthy lifestyle. They don't really believe 10 bags of skittles is a good daily diet, but they will claim that a diet of 50% carbs can be just as healthy as one of 15% carbs. It isn't until you go to significant extremes (like the 77% in this study) where you get into trouble. I'm willing to bet those with a 77% daily fat intake would also have health problems. I'm not completely on the "a calorie is a calorie" bandwagon, but I
"a calorie is a calorie"
Yes, "Calories In, Calories Out" dictates your weight. If you consume less than your BMR [wikipedia.org] you lose weight, and vice versa. This has been proven time and time again [cnn.com].
But that doesn't make it healthy [wikipedia.org]. If you want to actually be healthy and control your weight you need to consume good calories in reasonable amounts. This is REALLY well established science.
Also HFCS(55) isn't really any worse than sugar, they're almost identically chemically. HFCS55 (the most common form) is 55% fructose and 42% gluco
Earlier than that (Score:5, Insightful)
The obesity epidemic really started when the government told us to start taking fat out of the diet and replace it with bread.
I was in high school and college when this really started to kick off (late 1970s), and the comment was "don't eat meat and butter, eat bread and rice. It's good for you."
When the Food Pyramid hit, the diagrams always had a small chunk for meat and fish, with the entire base was made up of bread and rice and potatoes, and a tiny part at the top for sweets and fats. It was usually something like "2-3 servings of meat, fish, and nuts, 6-11 servings of bread, cereal, rice."
That's the problem, not sugar. While people say "sugar is poison," plain old carbs aren't much different, especially in those proportions.
When the Food Pyramid hit, the diagrams always had a small chunk for meat and fish, with the entire base was made up of bread and rice and potatoes,
Well, the longest lived communities in the world have one thing in common. They DO eat very little meat and fish (and most of their meat IS fish). The main difference between their diet and the Food Pyramid is instead of eating grains they eat vegetables.
Too many calories from grains is not a good thing. The more refined the worse they are for you.
The one thing that has remained constant in our understanding of a healthy diet in between all the different health fads is that vegetables are good. Whether
> Well, the longest lived communities in the world have one thing in common. They DO eat very little meat and fish
Completely untrue.
> Well, the longest lived communities in the world have one thing in common. They DO eat very little meat and fish
Completely untrue.
It's very true! Sardinia, Okinawa, and Icaria in Greece are the three places with the longest life spans. All three locations have a legume based diet and traditionally eat almost no meat other than occasional fish. Importantly, they also don't eat any refined grains either.
I'm diabetic (Type 3 - pancreas removed last year). The only difference between sugar carbs and starchy carbs for me is that the sugar is processed faster by my digestion, so it causes quicker blood sugar spikes. Not higher spikes, just quicker.
It should also be noted that I've been told to eat more fats, since that slows the uptake of carbs.....
I have induced type 2 diabetes from the drugs I am currently taking.
ANY carb will trash my blood sugar. it doesn't matter if it's a good carb or not. Strangely enough I have found that carbs spiked with some fat work out the best.
This leads to some interesting "counter intuitive" results. (Junk food for breakfast)
The whole sugar+fat thing probably clears itself out faster in my case too.
I eat more fats simply because I have to avoid carbs and I need to eat something. I also have to mind my protein intake be
around the time they started taking fat out of everything and replacing it with sugar.
That would be around the time of the Neolithic Revolution, right?
No, actually just after Eisenhower had a heart attack in 1957 is when this began
around the time they started taking fat out of everything and replacing it with sugar.
That would be around the time of the Neolithic Revolution, right?
As a matter of fact, no. I think it was Dr John Yudkin, in his fine book "Pure, White and Deadly" who pointed out that in Elizabethan England refined sugar was about as expensive as cocaine is today. It was definitely a drug for the wealthy.
Everything changed when the New World was discovered and exploited. It was found that the West Indies provided ideal conditions for growing sugar cane in vast amounts. Then the only problem was finding human workers who could survive the conditions - Europeans died (in t
Anybody with an IQ over room temperature has known this for years. Funny that the obesity epidemic started in earnest right around the time they started taking fat out of everything and replacing it with sugar.
Exactly. While there are likely other factors involved too, The demonization of fat and protein in favor of carbohydrates does correlate pretty well with obesity becoming the new norm.
At least in my own experience, I have never been able to regulate my weight on a high carbohydrate diet. I would be perpetually hungry. Volume intake was way off. On a diet higher in protein and fat, I eat less, I am not hungry again until the next meal, instead of two hours after the last one. I have a lot less flatulence,
Anybody with an IQ over room temperature has known this for years.
In Canada, that actually includes quite a few people!
Normal room temperature there would be about 20 Celsius
Troll misses obvious problem of mutually contradictory scientific conclusions.
It's like the weather in some places. If you don't like it, don't worry. It will change in a few minutes.
Large-Scale Dietary Study: Fats Good, Carbs Bad! (Score:3)
This is why average people no longer trust science (Score:3, Insightful)
This is a good example of why average people, who maybe only have a rudimentary background in science, no longer trust it or what scientists are claiming.
There have just been too many situations like this where scientists say one thing, as if they're 100% sure they're right, and then sometime latter they have to backtrack on their claims. Sometimes it even turns out that the exact opposite of what they're saying is actually true!
The problem isn't that scientists are retracting their incorrect claims. That's
This is a good example of why average people, who maybe only have a rudimentary background in science, no longer trust it or what scientists are claiming.
Nutritionists, the real scientists in this field, have not wavered from the idea of the balanced diet. While adjustments have been made, the basics of what makes for good nutrition have not.
Who you AC's define as scientists are people with an agenda. Pro-vegan people, Pro industry groups. Vegans would have us eating tofurky forever, and pro-industry groups would have us bathing in pink slime.
Any you yourself have an agenda, or else are too dim to understand that.
Not just fats less bad - fats good (up to a point). The study found that your risk of early death goes down the more fat you eat, right up to 2.5 times the current recommended fat intake.
Obviously less processed == better all around (Score:2)
I think this is a HUGE misnomer in forever it seems like when it comes to diets --- but really we should call them 'lifestyle eating habits'. I'd say buy and large, most people eat like complete assholes because it's convenient. What's easier going to a restaurant or cooking yourself a healthy meal? I'd even go a step further, what's cheaper? A restaurant or buying your healthy meal at a grocery store? It's not a trick question, anyone who has, leads or carries out any sort of modesty and good eating h
What's easier going to a restaurant or cooking yourself a healthy meal?
If you know how to cook, the former. Driving to and from a restaurant easily takes more time and concentration than cooking a meal.
The problem is that a growing number of people can't cook, and at most manage to cobble together something from pre-processed packaged food, which isn't cooking. When faced with actual cooking, they spend way too much time and effort, because they have no clue what they're doing, and which steps can be done in parallel or prepared in advance.
I feel better (Score:5, Interesting)
When I switched to keto I felt much better. My blood pressure dropped along with my weight. I also don't get as hungry between meals, even when it's a long time in between.
After a year I've started to add back in some carbs but not refined sugars. I have fruit, like blueberries, a couple times a week, maybe lentils. I try to keep my total carbs below 100 grams on any one day.
Not every diet works for every person. The key is finding the one that's the best match for your metabolism. I had one funny issue, Splenda was causing me problems. When I cut that out, it made a world of difference. What works is what works for you.
Re: (Score:2)
They have a high compliance culture. We have a long history of rebellion and insurrection whereas they're more used to getting their heads lopped off at the slightest infraction.
The Japanese are very good at doing what they're told.
They outdo even the Scandanavian Socialist Utopias when it comes to the relevant "health care statistics".
That said, even they are beginning to succomb to the McJuggernaut.
Interesting study, but flawed (Score:2)
It does not say fat == good. The study says that it's better to be on the upper normalized end (quintile 5) when compared to quintile 1 of the fat intake distribution. The study does in no way advocate switching to an all-fat diet to live forever, nor does it suggest that you should eat at McDonalds every day (though TFS seems to do this). It should also be noted that this has been known for a long time. Fat is a slow energy source and has always been considered healthy when consumed within reason. The quic
"nor does it suggest that you should eat at McDonalds every day"
Based on the numbers presented in the article it would be fun to see what kinds of eating habits actually conform better to the stated "ideal". I'm betting it won't be any of the currently trendy "healthy" diets.
Happiness (Score:2)
I'll eat whatever I want. And I'll die happy.
Impossible to avoid carbs in the US (Score:2)
America's entire food supply is simply awash in carbohydrates, especially sugars and refined grains. I walk into a grocery store, run my eyes across the shelves, and mentally tick off the items I can consume: no, no, hell no, no, maybe, no, no, ok, no, no, are you kidding, no, and no. And restaurant food? Don't make me laugh. Carbs piled on top of carbs on a bed of sugared fat topped with sugar sauce.
Funny how our civilization kills us (Score:2)
You know what made us "civilized"? What allowed us to become what we are today? Cooking. No, really. Cooking. When we learned to process food so we have to spend less energy on digesting because we "outsourced" this problem to food preparation. That allowed us to gain more nutrition from our food. Without, we'd do what our distant cousins do, spend most of our time finding food and eating it. Simply to stay alive.
This frees up a lot of time. Just ponder how much time you actually spend eating. Probably less
Maybe (Score:2)
peastant food (Score:2)
Bacon? (Score:1)
Time to swap that bowl of pasta for a bowl of bacon!
People with an agenda (Score:2)
A lot of money is involved in selling different brands of lifestyle, 'health' food, supplements, diets etc etc, so every time there is a new story about 'A Study' concerning what is good for you, it is advisable to be skeptical - there is boud to be a hidden agenda behind most of these reports. A couple of things I immediately note are:
The research also found that eating fruits, vegetables and legumes can lower your risk of dying prematurely. But three or four servings a day seemed to be plenty.
I know that there is an ongoing campaign in UK to get people to eat at least 5 portions of fruit or vegetables per day, which is probably a bit less than three servings, depe