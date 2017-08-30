Large-Scale Dietary Study: Fats Good, Carbs Bad (cbsnews.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes CBS: New research suggests that it's not the fat in your diet that's raising your risk of premature death, it's too many carbohydrates -- especially the refined, processed kinds of carbs -- that may be the real killer... People with a high fat intake -- about 35 percent of their daily diet -- had a 23 percent lower risk of early death and 18 percent lower risk of stroke compared to people who ate less fat, said lead author Mahshid Dehghan. She's an investigator with the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Ontario... At the same time, high-carb diets -- containing an average 77 percent carbohydrates -- were associated with a 28 percent increased risk of death versus low-carb diets, Dehghan said...
For this study, Dehghan and her colleagues tracked the diet and health of more than 135,000 people, aged 35 to 70, from 18 countries around the world, to gain a global perspective on the health effects of diet. Participants provided detailed information on their social and economic status, lifestyle, medical history and current health. They also completed a questionnaire on their regular diet, which researchers used to calculate their average daily calories from fats, carbohydrates and proteins. The research team then tracked the participants' health for about seven years on average, with follow-up visits at least every three years.
For this study, Dehghan and her colleagues tracked the diet and health of more than 135,000 people, aged 35 to 70, from 18 countries around the world, to gain a global perspective on the health effects of diet. Participants provided detailed information on their social and economic status, lifestyle, medical history and current health. They also completed a questionnaire on their regular diet, which researchers used to calculate their average daily calories from fats, carbohydrates and proteins. The research team then tracked the participants' health for about seven years on average, with follow-up visits at least every three years.
In other news.... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The longer you live, the more likely you will die.
No, I think the likelihood of dying is unity no matter how long you have lived.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, quit with the "poison" nonsense. Sugar is our primary cellular fuel. The issue is the quantity, the level of refinement, and the relative difficulty in obtaining food not saturated in it.
This whole epidemic is the result of trying to simplify the complexities of nutrition into a short sentence like "fats good, carbs bad." There's no need to repeat that mistake.
No shit (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
"Anybody with an IQ over room temperature has known this for years."
While that may be true, other threads in Slashdot, even recently, have been dominated by the "a calorie is a calorie" experts. You know the ones that have yet to experience puberty, much less a weight problem. I know expressing contempt for the issue makes you feel smart but it makes you look stupid.
Until someone experiences what another does every day due to long term diet problems, they will insist it doesn't exist. As the experts have
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know about sugar being good, but I know I dropped 15 lbs switching to Mt Dew Throwback from normal Mt Dew without a change in consumption or activity.
Large-Scale Dietary Study: Fats Good, Carbs Bad! (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Not just fats less bad - fats good (up to a point). The study found that your risk of early death goes down the more fat you eat, right up to 2.5 times the current recommended fat intake.
Obviously less processed == better all around (Score:2)
I think this is a HUGE misnomer in forever it seems like when it comes to diets --- but really we should call them 'lifestyle eating habits'. I'd say buy and large, most people eat like complete assholes because it's convenient. What's easier going to a restaurant or cooking yourself a healthy meal? I'd even go a step further, what's cheaper? A restaurant or buying your healthy meal at a grocery store? It's not a trick question, anyone who has, leads or carries out any sort of modesty and good eating h
I feel better (Score:2)
When I switched to keto I felt much better. My blood pressure dropped along with my weight. I also don't get as hungry between meals, even when it's a long time in between.
After a year I've started to add back in some carbs but not refined sugars. I have fruit, like blueberries, a couple times a week, maybe lentils. I try to keep my total carbs below 100 grams on any one day.
Not every diet works for every person. The key is finding the one that's the best match for your metabolism. I had one funny issue