NASA's Plan To Stop A Supervolcano from Destroying The Earth's Climate (news.com.au) 10
Long-time walterbyrd shared a new article about NASA's contingency plan for "vast quantities of searing magma and clouds of fumes" erupting from a Wyoming supervolcano and slowly "burying much of the United States under a thick coat of ash and lava...enough to change the climate of the world for several centuries." NASA believes the Yellowstone supervolcano is a greater threat to life on Earth than any asteroid. So it's come up with a plan to defuse its explosive potential... NASA scientists propose, a 10km [6.2 miles] deep hole into the hydrothermal water below and to the sides of the magma chamber. These fluids, which form Yellowstone's famous heat pools and geysers, already drain some 60-70 per cent of the heat from the magma chamber below. NASA proposes that, in an emergency, this enormous body of heated water can be injected with cooler water, extracting yet more heat. This could prevent the super volcano's magma from reaching the temperature at which it would erupt.
A member of NASA's Advisory Council on Planetary Defense told the BBC he'd concluded "the super volcano threat is substantially greater than the asteroid or comet threat."
A member of NASA's Advisory Council on Planetary Defense told the BBC he'd concluded "the super volcano threat is substantially greater than the asteroid or comet threat."
Somebody has been watching too many movies (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Name the movie "Volcanic Park"
Re: (Score:2)
NASA's proposed solution may very well trigger the damned thing.
That could only happen if they broke through a pressure barrier. The geology of the Yellowstone magma dome is well understood, and this drilling proposal has no chance of triggering a premature eruption.
If they are going to drill, they could make the project self funding by bleeding out steam for electricity generation. Yellowstone has enough heat to generate 100% of America's power needs for centuries.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, it worked in this movie: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Kinda sorta . . .
More or less . . .
I don't think we need to worry about the world being destroyed by natural disasters . . . I think we need to worry about the world being destroyed by wacky overly ambitious geoengineering projects.