NASA's Plan To Stop A Supervolcano from Destroying The Earth's Climate (news.com.au) 46
Long-time walterbyrd shared a new article about NASA's contingency plan for "vast quantities of searing magma and clouds of fumes" erupting from a Wyoming supervolcano and slowly "burying much of the United States under a thick coat of ash and lava...enough to change the climate of the world for several centuries." NASA believes the Yellowstone supervolcano is a greater threat to life on Earth than any asteroid. So it's come up with a plan to defuse its explosive potential... NASA scientists propose, a 10km [6.2 miles] deep hole into the hydrothermal water below and to the sides of the magma chamber. These fluids, which form Yellowstone's famous heat pools and geysers, already drain some 60-70 per cent of the heat from the magma chamber below. NASA proposes that, in an emergency, this enormous body of heated water can be injected with cooler water, extracting yet more heat. This could prevent the super volcano's magma from reaching the temperature at which it would erupt.
A member of NASA's Advisory Council on Planetary Defense told the BBC he'd concluded "the super volcano threat is substantially greater than the asteroid or comet threat."
Name the movie "Volcanic Park"
It would almost certainly have the phrase, "Probably just a routine tremor, no need to tell the boss about our little shortcut."
NASA's proposed solution may very well trigger the damned thing.
That could only happen if they broke through a pressure barrier. The geology of the Yellowstone magma dome is well understood, and this drilling proposal has no chance of triggering a premature eruption.
If they are going to drill, they could make the project self funding by bleeding out steam for electricity generation. Yellowstone has enough heat to generate 100% of America's power needs for centuries.
this drilling proposal has no chance of triggering a premature eruption
That's what she said.
According to the article, yellowstone 'leaks' about 6GWT. While significant, it's not even close to the total US power needs.
Now, if you can tap the larger heat reserve as a whole, I expect you'd get a lot more out. 250 billion cubic km of molten rock has to have some kinetic energy hiding in there.
To be honest, I'm curious why someone hasn't already looked into tapping underground magma pools for power sources. If practical, it seems like a low-impact method to get a large amount of power.
To be honest, I'm curious why someone hasn't already looked into tapping underground magma pools for power sources.
They do. Iceland gets about 25% of their electricity from geothermal. The rest is from hydropower (dams). California, China, Italy, and many other places also tap power from hot rocks.
It could be a terawatt-scale version of Hellisheiði:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
AS a bonus, it could supply hot water for the entire northern tier of states. No more mortgaging your soul for each winter's supply of heating oil in the Northeast.
The geology of the Yellowstone magma dome is well understood, and this drilling proposal has no chance of triggering a premature eruption.
To elaborate on this: Yellowstone is a "bimodal" volcano. Magma comes in two types: mafic and felsic. Mafic lava is heavier and more fluid, and comes from deep in the earth. Felsic is lighter and "gooey" like honey or molten glass. Yellowstone has both. After a long quiescent period, it will erupt with felsic lava first, and then later erupt with mafic lava. This is because the felsic magma is lighter, so it floats on the heavier mafic lava.
So even if the drilling breaks a pressure barrier, any magm
If they are going to drill, they could make the project self funding by bleeding out steam for electricity generation.
Why bother with the electricity generation step . . . ? Surely, Elon Musk can build steam-powered cars for us. You can tank up your car with fresh Yellowstone Steam at one of a system of pipeline nationwide distribution stations: Fresh, hot steam. On tap! Always!
Plus, when the steam-powered car extracts ("burns") the energy in the steam . . . only water comes out! It will solve global warming and droughts, as well. A system of IoT autonomous AI controlled pilots in the steam-powered cars with automa
Well, it worked in this movie: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Kinda sorta . . .
More or less . . .
I don't think we need to worry about the world being destroyed by natural disasters . . . I think we need to worry about the world being destroyed by wacky overly ambitious geoengineering projects.
Either way, there should be a national vote on it before starting because of the potential bigly consequences. Otherwise, representatives with catch-phrases like "drill baby drill!" will make the decision for you.
You said it yourself. Vulcans. Duh!
But, if it blows, nobody will live long nor prosper.
if they are going to do all that (Score:2)
then why not tap it for hydrothermal energy to generate electricity using the heat (steam powered) turbines to turn generators, because they need the electricity to run the water pumps, and extra electricity can be put in to the grid
Geo-steam power is one of those things that looks pretty awesome, but can be tough to implement the steam produced is pretty dirty. Perhaps someone coming up with a closed cycle ststem where the water never touches the hot rocks might work.
That being said, messing with YellowStone would have to be approached with great caution. As in old risk-taker me wouldn't touch it.
Wrong (Score:2)
Yellowstone supervolcano is a greater threat to life on Earth than any asteroid
Any asteroid? Regardless of size? How about Ceres, 500+ miles in diameter? I'll bet that wipes out all humans and every animal species larger than a rat.
Yellowstone on the other hand has erupted before, most recently 640,000 years ago, and at least some of the primitive hunter-gathering humans were able to survive it.
