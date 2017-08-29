FDA Designates MDMA As 'Breakthrough Therapy' For PTSD (futurism.com) 16
In what could lead to a faster path to pharmaceutical approval, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has designated methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) as a "breakthrough therapy" in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Futurism reports: The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) announced the FDA's ruling last week, revealing that they can now move forward on two of their upcoming "Phase 3" trials. The goal of these trials is to determine how effectively the drug can be used to treat those suffering from PTSD. The trials will include 200 to 300 participants, and the first trial will begin to accept subjects in 2018. The trials will be held in the U.S., Canada, and Israel, and MAPS plans to open talks with the European Medicines Agency in the hopes of expanding testing to include Europe. For now, the focus is on securing the funding they require. According to Science, the organization is still in the process of raising money for the trials, and thus far, they've only managed to secure $13 million, about half of their goal.
Previous MAPS trials exploring how well MDMA could treat PTSD have yielded favorable results, contributing to the FDA's aforementioned decision. In the association's Phase 2 trails, 107 people who had PTSD for an average of 17.8 years were treated using MDMA-assisted psychotherapy. After two months, 61 percent of the participants no longer suffered from PTSD. After a year, that number increased to 68 percent, according to the MAPS press release.
Also works great against depression (Score:2)
As nonclinical studies have shown...
Then again, who'd want people to not be depressed and compensate by buying shit?
Old news (Score:1)
When did Shulgin first synthesise this? Wasn't there a huge push at the time to use it for therapy, before the government scheduled and stomped on it with a 'no possible medical use' bullshit?
Thanks, war on drugs pricks, for condemning tens of thousands of people to decades of suffering.
Re: Old news (Score:4, Insightful)
You'll notice that every medicament that actually DOES work and where it's pretty much impossible to find something better gets outlawed, curiously around the same time the patent expires?
But I'm sure it's mere coincidence that we find out what horrible, horrible side effects they might have just around that time.
Lies (Score:1)
There is no cure for PTSD. These assholes just want funding. $26 million to feed ecstasy to 200 people? Who the fuck are they kidding.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd be willing to take that risk. PTSD isn't fun, hell, if it would make me like dubstep or country, I'd still do it.
It kills active brain clusters. (Score:2)
So you might consider this treatment something akin to shock treatment or lobotomies. It could probably treat all sorts of fear syndromes. I wonder how well it might be able to treat epilepsy or bipolar disorder or even anxiety.
Re: (Score:3)
Only for long term users [wikipedia.org]. This therapy is short term.
Re: (Score:2)
And here, as in every, "study" about drug use I'd like to know whether it is certain the reason is the drug itself and not some of the junk the dealers mix into it to increase their profit.
Please provide link to official FDA release (Score:2)
We are scientists and engineers and should know better than post links to websites.
;)
Why should I trust MAPS instead of getting an actual FDA release? I couldn't confirm this myself on the FDA website.
I don't know these people and they seem to have a vested interest in promoting this stuff, so it may be a bit overhyped.
Let me know when Pfizer and Merck are looking into it