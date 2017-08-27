Ask Slashdot: How Did You Experience The Solar Eclipse? 16
NASA claims they set a record Monday with 40 million views of their eclipse coverage (12.1 million unique) and more than 2 million simultaneous views. Now Slashdot reader xmas2003 asks: "What did /.'ers do to experience this rare incredibly cool event and how did it turn out?" SmarterEveryDay Destin gets great geek cred for watching the ISS transit the eclipsed sun [YouTube] while we were fortunate to have an incredible experience on 40 acres of farmland watching the Total Solar Eclipse near Tryon, Nebraska -- here's a complete video of [a darkening crowd watching] the totality event from the middle of nowhere. While the pics/video are cool, the real-life experience of actually being there in person is even 100X better -- highly recommend you try to attend a future total solar eclipse!.
In my town it was cloudy all morning -- though I got a postcard from friends experiencing "the path of totality" in Idaho City. But how about you? How did you experience this week's solar eclipse?
from the other side of the planet, you insensitive clod!
From _way_ too much coverage that blew the thing absolutely out of proportion.
Generally ignored as much coverage as possible due to over saturation.
Did I miss something?
Near centerline, 2 mins 41 seconds of totality.
It was easy finding a location just before the eclipse and getting in. Getting out, on the other hand...11 hours to drive 250 miles to Indianapolis afterwards. I-69 completely jammed.
Great experience except someone decided to start shooting fireworks during totality. It's not like there needed to be anything extra...
